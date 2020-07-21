You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • DFS and Brittany R. Draper v. Jasonus R. Tillery, child support/parental contribution
  • Jesse Lee Abbott v. Morgan Renee Abbott, divorce no chidren
  • Cathy Young Layton Manning v. State, appeal (2 cases)
  • Frank Adelbert Woijevach v. Ronda Lee Woijevach, divorce no children
  • William Joseph Moore v. Crystal Patterson, custody and parental visitation
  • Cassandra Ann Driscoll v. Chance Wade Driscoll, divorce no children
  • Mary Catherine Greenlee v. Jeffery Greenlee, divorce no children
  • Kaitlin Quinn v. Jason Quinn, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Shantae Elizabeth Jonnassen and Michael John Jonnassen Jr., child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Linda D. Rorabaugh and Cory J. Robinson, child support/parental contribution
  • Steven R. Huss v. Robert A. Huss, divorce no children
  • Sheila Kay McMurdo v. Russell James McMurdo, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Kenneth L. Smith v. Sharon Kennerknecht, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Ronald Benally, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Eddy Angelo Fernandez, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 4th plus offense within 10 years
  • Larry Lee McDaniel, cause bodily injury to peace officer (times 2)
  • Michelle Kay Reynolds, attempt & conspire felony
  • Steven Roubideaux, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Travis Roylance, property destruction $1,000 or more
  • Dalia Pena, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
  • Donovan James, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Jason Hart, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked
  • Joshua Ivery Jordan, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, reckless endangering

Criminal disposition

  • Brayden J. Bynum, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Jordan B. Flock, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Mark Donald Tuttle, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indctment under $1,000, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty; reckless endangering, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; reckless driving (times 2), dismissed times 2; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed
  • Deborah Anne Willcox, utter forged writing times 16, deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 15
  • Jinar Menelik Logan, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, deferred sentence
  • Michael Allen Carpenter, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, guilty
  • David Rain Stanley, accessory before the fact (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2; conspire to commit felony, guilty
  • Kooper Cavender, accessory before the fact (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; conspire to commit felony (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Lisa Wolcott, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
  • Tashina B. Morgan, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Clinton Michael Carey, child abuse responsible for welfare mental injury, guilty; sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed
  • Shana Star Harper, burglary, guilty; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo 1st offense within 10 years, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; drive while license canceled, revoked or suspended, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty
  • Jeremy Day, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Kenneth Cooper, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 17 through July 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ na…

Announcements

Town Crier: Family Stuff

  • Updated

David Street Station splash pad openThe Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News