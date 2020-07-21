District court

New civil cases
- DFS and Brittany R. Draper v. Jasonus R. Tillery, child support/parental contribution
- Jesse Lee Abbott v. Morgan Renee Abbott, divorce no chidren
- Cathy Young Layton Manning v. State, appeal (2 cases)
- Frank Adelbert Woijevach v. Ronda Lee Woijevach, divorce no children
- William Joseph Moore v. Crystal Patterson, custody and parental visitation
- Cassandra Ann Driscoll v. Chance Wade Driscoll, divorce no children
- Mary Catherine Greenlee v. Jeffery Greenlee, divorce no children
- Kaitlin Quinn v. Jason Quinn, divorce with children
- DFS v. Shantae Elizabeth Jonnassen and Michael John Jonnassen Jr., child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Linda D. Rorabaugh and Cory J. Robinson, child support/parental contribution
- Steven R. Huss v. Robert A. Huss, divorce no children
- Sheila Kay McMurdo v. Russell James McMurdo, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- Kenneth L. Smith v. Sharon Kennerknecht, dismissed
New criminal cases
- Ronald Benally, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Eddy Angelo Fernandez, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 4th plus offense within 10 years
- Larry Lee McDaniel, cause bodily injury to peace officer (times 2)
- Michelle Kay Reynolds, attempt & conspire felony
- Steven Roubideaux, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Travis Roylance, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Dalia Pena, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
- Donovan James, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
- Jason Hart, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked
- Joshua Ivery Jordan, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, reckless endangering
Criminal disposition
- Brayden J. Bynum, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Jordan B. Flock, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
- Mark Donald Tuttle, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indctment under $1,000, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty; reckless endangering, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; reckless driving (times 2), dismissed times 2; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed
- Deborah Anne Willcox, utter forged writing times 16, deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 15
- Jinar Menelik Logan, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, deferred sentence
- Michael Allen Carpenter, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, guilty
- David Rain Stanley, accessory before the fact (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2; conspire to commit felony, guilty
- Kooper Cavender, accessory before the fact (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; conspire to commit felony (times 2), dismissed times 2
- Lisa Wolcott, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
- Tashina B. Morgan, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Clinton Michael Carey, child abuse responsible for welfare mental injury, guilty; sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed
- Shana Star Harper, burglary, guilty; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo 1st offense within 10 years, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; drive while license canceled, revoked or suspended, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty
- Jeremy Day, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Kenneth Cooper, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty.
