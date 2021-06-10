District court

New civil cases
- Nicole R. Daniels v. William L. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
- Nicole R. Daniels v. Madison Michelle McCarthy, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Rodger W. Dillard, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Megan L. Parsons and TJ Marcus Miller, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Grace E. Cornelio and Quintyn G. Jenkins, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kristine L. Douglass and Omega C. Jelsma, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Julissa C. Pinal and William R. Reeves, child support/parental contribution
- Patrick Shane Lorenzo v. Amber Emilia Mondragon, divorce no children
- Kyle Dike v. Ashley Morgan, custody and parental visitation
- County of Stanislaus v. Carl Raymond Joerger, domestic register foreign judgment
- Mireya Jasmin Martinez v. Daniel Marcello Lopez, domestic register foreign judgment
- Dept. of Workforce Services v. Galaxy Express LLC, tort
- Dept. of Workforce Services v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, tort
- Friel Lumber Company LLC v. Thomas W. Sperl, foreign judgment
- David Jason Jones v. Jennifer Renee Jones, divorce with children
- Brittany Maxine Wittler v. Jason Lee Wittler, divorce with children
- Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, judgment from circuit court
- Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of the LD Chambers Trust, unspecified
- Desiree Marie Cordova v. Candice Cyrene Cordova, divorce no children
- Christopher Allen Tholl v. Candace Dawn Tholl, divorce with children
- Dena Marie Bravata v. Dougles Lawrence Patterson, divorce no children
- DFS v. Amaranta Orozco and Horacio Rivera, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Victor Jon Mockensturm and Allison M. Ruben, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Victor Jon Mockensturm and Jon M. Mockensturm, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Krystal R. Lowry and Daniel L. Delrio, child support/parental contribution
- Kelly Marie Chapman Helenbolt v. Western States Inc., personal injury
- Breanna Amber Wadlington v. Christopher Stewart Wadlington, divorce with children
- Vivian Mae Shammel v. Jordona Lorraine Mcintire, domestic register foreign judgment
- Thomas Keith Gipson v. Ashly Leeann Gipson, divorce no children
- Kathy Jo Wofford v. Shawn Eric Hoffman, divorce no children
- Michelle Robinson Rickard v. Trent W. Rickard, divorce no children
- Alicia Lewis v. Glenn Robert Lewis Sr., divorce with children
- DFS v. Sarah M. Weikum and Trevor C. Woodward, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Nyla R. Reed and Weston A. Addison, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Keanna L. Kelly and Joseph A. Eiden, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Amanda R. Haller and Eric M. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
- Tyler A. Hemmingson v. Elizabeth Greta Scott, property with mineral rights
- City of Casper v. Richard F. Stahley and Lou A. Stahley, declaratory judgment
- Jeffrey Wayne Baker v. JoAnna Leigh Baker, divorce no children
- Sarah Ann Cloward v. Jared Lee Cloward, divorce with children
- Angela Marie Middleton v. Thomas Paul Middleton, divorce no children
- Mariya Krueger v. Daniel Steven Krueger, divorce with children
- Tanya Marie Rollison v. Kenneth Patrick Rollison, divorce no children
- Amy Jane Bertolino v. Benjamin Jake Bertolino, divorce no children
- DFS v. Jazmin A. Drake and Jeremy I. Tryon, child support/parental contribution
- Tycoon Oilfield Services Inc. v. Diablo Mud Motors LLC, contract
- Black Diamond Energy of Delaware Inc. v. Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, civil
- Chelsea Lea Banks v. Kristopher Wayne Holbrook, divorce with children
- Biancia Ross v. Michael Dwayne Ross, divorce no children
- Mario Albert Castillo Alvarez v. Teresita Castillo, divorce no children
- Janet Marie Frear v. Daniel Christian Frear, divorce no children
- Bobby Joe Mielke v. Nichole Marie Mielke, divorce with children
- Lisa Jo Busse v. Richard Lee Dawson Jr., divorce no children
Civil disposition
- Rikki L. Custer v. David E. Sheets, order
- Clinton Theodore Phillips v. Angelique Dawn Phillips, order
- Nicholas Taylor v. Tracy Taylor, judgment
- Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, order
- Lisa Grayson v. Marcus Dean Grayson, order
- Cally Diane McCain v. Christopher Glen McCain, judgment
- Charles Max Barber v. Katha Jeani Barber, dismissed
- Shane Green v. Lindsey Hawkins, judgment
- Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Thomas Joseph Roeber, dismissed
- Kimberly D. Sabus v. Jacob A. Sabus, order
- DFS v. Austin Draper and Paula Draper, order
- Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, order
- Kayla P. Gallagher v. Greg L. Gallagher, order
- Workforce Services v. Galaxy Express LLC, order
- Workforce Services v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, order
- Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of LD Chambers Trust, order