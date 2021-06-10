 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
0 Comments

District court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Nicole R. Daniels v. William L. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
  • Nicole R. Daniels v. Madison Michelle McCarthy, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Rodger W. Dillard, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Megan L. Parsons and TJ Marcus Miller, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Grace E. Cornelio and Quintyn G. Jenkins, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kristine L. Douglass and Omega C. Jelsma, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Julissa C. Pinal and William R. Reeves, child support/parental contribution
  • Patrick Shane Lorenzo v. Amber Emilia Mondragon, divorce no children
  • Kyle Dike v. Ashley Morgan, custody and parental visitation
  • County of Stanislaus v. Carl Raymond Joerger, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Mireya Jasmin Martinez v. Daniel Marcello Lopez, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Dept. of Workforce Services v. Galaxy Express LLC, tort
  • Dept. of Workforce Services v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, tort
  • Friel Lumber Company LLC v. Thomas W. Sperl, foreign judgment
  • David Jason Jones v. Jennifer Renee Jones, divorce with children
  • Brittany Maxine Wittler v. Jason Lee Wittler, divorce with children
  • Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, judgment from circuit court
  • Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of the LD Chambers Trust, unspecified
  • Desiree Marie Cordova v. Candice Cyrene Cordova, divorce no children
  • Christopher Allen Tholl v. Candace Dawn Tholl, divorce with children
  • Dena Marie Bravata v. Dougles Lawrence Patterson, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Amaranta Orozco and Horacio Rivera, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Victor Jon Mockensturm and Allison M. Ruben, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Victor Jon Mockensturm and Jon M. Mockensturm, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Krystal R. Lowry and Daniel L. Delrio, child support/parental contribution
  • Kelly Marie Chapman Helenbolt v. Western States Inc., personal injury
  • Breanna Amber Wadlington v. Christopher Stewart Wadlington, divorce with children
  • Vivian Mae Shammel v. Jordona Lorraine Mcintire, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Thomas Keith Gipson v. Ashly Leeann Gipson, divorce no children
  • Kathy Jo Wofford v. Shawn Eric Hoffman, divorce no children
  • Michelle Robinson Rickard v. Trent W. Rickard, divorce no children
  • Alicia Lewis v. Glenn Robert Lewis Sr., divorce with children
  • DFS v. Sarah M. Weikum and Trevor C. Woodward, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Nyla R. Reed and Weston A. Addison, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Keanna L. Kelly and Joseph A. Eiden, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Amanda R. Haller and Eric M. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
  • Tyler A. Hemmingson v. Elizabeth Greta Scott, property with mineral rights
  • City of Casper v. Richard F. Stahley and Lou A. Stahley, declaratory judgment
  • Jeffrey Wayne Baker v. JoAnna Leigh Baker, divorce no children
  • Sarah Ann Cloward v. Jared Lee Cloward, divorce with children
  • Angela Marie Middleton v. Thomas Paul Middleton, divorce no children
  • Mariya Krueger v. Daniel Steven Krueger, divorce with children
  • Tanya Marie Rollison v. Kenneth Patrick Rollison, divorce no children
  • Amy Jane Bertolino v. Benjamin Jake Bertolino, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Jazmin A. Drake and Jeremy I. Tryon, child support/parental contribution
  • Tycoon Oilfield Services Inc. v. Diablo Mud Motors LLC, contract
  • Black Diamond Energy of Delaware Inc. v. Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, civil
  • Chelsea Lea Banks v. Kristopher Wayne Holbrook, divorce with children
  • Biancia Ross v. Michael Dwayne Ross, divorce no children
  • Mario Albert Castillo Alvarez v. Teresita Castillo, divorce no children
  • Janet Marie Frear v. Daniel Christian Frear, divorce no children
  • Bobby Joe Mielke v. Nichole Marie Mielke, divorce with children
  • Lisa Jo Busse v. Richard Lee Dawson Jr., divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Rikki L. Custer v. David E. Sheets, order
  • Clinton Theodore Phillips v. Angelique Dawn Phillips, order
  • Nicholas Taylor v. Tracy Taylor, judgment
  • Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, order
  • Lisa Grayson v. Marcus Dean Grayson, order
  • Cally Diane McCain v. Christopher Glen McCain, judgment
  • Charles Max Barber v. Katha Jeani Barber, dismissed
  • Shane Green v. Lindsey Hawkins, judgment
  • Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Thomas Joseph Roeber, dismissed
  • Kimberly D. Sabus v. Jacob A. Sabus, order
  • DFS v. Austin Draper and Paula Draper, order
  • Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, order
  • Kayla P. Gallagher v. Greg L. Gallagher, order
  • Workforce Services v. Galaxy Express LLC, order
  • Workforce Services v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, order
  • Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of LD Chambers Trust, order
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., from June 1 through June 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News