District court
New civil cases

  • Jeffrey D. Simmons v. Anna C. Simmons, divorce no children
  • Rachael Noelle Watson v. Tavis Allen Watson, divorce with children
  • Michael Williamsen and Jodie Williamsen v. Wayne L. Warren Jr., and Wyoming Medical Center, personal injury tort
  • Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey, divorce no children
  • Amber Huber v. Ricky Philip Huber Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Louia James Saucier, domestic relations
  • Jessica Lee Adamich v. James Christian Simonsen, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Desiree M. Hanssen v. Dexter E. Fighting Bear, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Carrie Marie Bridges to Carrie Marie Workman, name change

Civil disposition

  • Samantha Rose Debyah v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, order

New criminal cases

  • Sierra Ann Chavez, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
  • Ryan Kyle Bressler, property destruction $1,000 or more, wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), reckless driving (times 2)
  • Christopher A. Cestnik, child abuse responsible for welfare, physical injury
  • Michael Wayne Barney, attempt & conspire felony
  • Joseph I. Janzen, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; interfere with peace officer
  • Kevin Michael Long Jr., possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Collin Rundell, property destruction $1,000 or more, shoplift under $1,000, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, shoplift under $1,000 (times 6)
  • Shayla Marie Morisette, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Miranda Sue Warner, burglary, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; theft under $1,000
  • Ryan C. Stauch, voyeurism image under clothing captured or recorded (times 5)
  • Darren William Naugle, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense

Criminal disposition

  • Andrew Lovelady, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Nicholas Rosas, burglary, dismissed; attempt commit felony substantial step
  • Tyann Briggs, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Gabrielle Lee Gomez, attempt to commit felony substantial step, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Juanita June Simmons, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Blake Michael Creekmore, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Adam Wayne Barelle, burglary (times 2), theft under $1,000, possess burglar’s tools, dismissed; possess controlled narcotic substance.
