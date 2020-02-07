District court

New civil cases
- Jeffrey D. Simmons v. Anna C. Simmons, divorce no children
- Rachael Noelle Watson v. Tavis Allen Watson, divorce with children
- Michael Williamsen and Jodie Williamsen v. Wayne L. Warren Jr., and Wyoming Medical Center, personal injury tort
- Becky Alisa Nartey v. Alexander Claude Nartey, divorce no children
- Amber Huber v. Ricky Philip Huber Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Louia James Saucier, domestic relations
- Jessica Lee Adamich v. James Christian Simonsen, domestic register foreign judgment
- Desiree M. Hanssen v. Dexter E. Fighting Bear, domestic register foreign judgment
- Carrie Marie Bridges to Carrie Marie Workman, name change
Civil disposition
- Samantha Rose Debyah v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, order
New criminal cases
- Sierra Ann Chavez, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
- Ryan Kyle Bressler, property destruction $1,000 or more, wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), reckless driving (times 2)
- Christopher A. Cestnik, child abuse responsible for welfare, physical injury
- Michael Wayne Barney, attempt & conspire felony
- Joseph I. Janzen, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; interfere with peace officer
- Kevin Michael Long Jr., possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Collin Rundell, property destruction $1,000 or more, shoplift under $1,000, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, shoplift under $1,000 (times 6)
- Shayla Marie Morisette, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Miranda Sue Warner, burglary, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; theft under $1,000
- Ryan C. Stauch, voyeurism image under clothing captured or recorded (times 5)
- Darren William Naugle, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- Andrew Lovelady, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Nicholas Rosas, burglary, dismissed; attempt commit felony substantial step
- Tyann Briggs, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Gabrielle Lee Gomez, attempt to commit felony substantial step, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 2
- Juanita June Simmons, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty
- Blake Michael Creekmore, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
- Adam Wayne Barelle, burglary (times 2), theft under $1,000, possess burglar’s tools, dismissed; possess controlled narcotic substance.