 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Moser Energy Systems v. Frio Energy Services LLC, business organization litigation
  • Taylor L. Jessee v. Bailey K. Jessee, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Codi A. Mays and Mary J. Mosteller, child support/parental contribution
  • Michael Alan Gumfory v. Teresa Lynn Gumfory, divorce no children
  • Sterling Jewelers v. Wayne Morrison, civil from circuit court
  • Lobel Financial Corp. v. Joshua Murchison and Stormi Murchison, foreign judgment
  • Christina Marie Quinn v. Timothy Leigh Quinn, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Nicole R. Dort and Hunter B. Kent, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Shayna Ann Jacobs and Jacob P. Bosch, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Saundra L. Newport and Donen R. Smith Baldo, child support/parental contribution
  • Crista Latimer v. Robert C. Latimer, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Nichole Ladawn Russ v. Brent Allen Russ, order
  • Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Cody Allen Hessler, judgment
  • James Blain v. Casey T. Mason, dismissed
  • Dale Firnekas v. Elizabeth B. Firnekas, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Zephaniah Scott Martinez, sexual assault 1st degree physical force
  • Brittny LaVonn French, fraud by check $1,000 or more, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, theft $1,000 or more
  • Brittny LaVonn French, burglary, identity theft $1,000 or more
  • Evan Michael Martinez, burglary, interfere with peace officer
  • Hali Rochelle Neeley, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
  • Justin Rodney Bunney, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 2nd offense within 5 years
  • Brandon Robert Debyah, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman, chid abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
  • Cody Allen Hessler, convicted felon in possession of firearm, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2), reckless endangering firearm
  • Gayle Scarborough, receive compensation for past official behavior, conflict of interest

Criminal disposition

  • Freddy Fernandez, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
  • Domenic Vito Potenzieri, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 18, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News