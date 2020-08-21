District court

New civil cases
- Moser Energy Systems v. Frio Energy Services LLC, business organization litigation
- Taylor L. Jessee v. Bailey K. Jessee, divorce with children
- DFS v. Codi A. Mays and Mary J. Mosteller, child support/parental contribution
- Michael Alan Gumfory v. Teresa Lynn Gumfory, divorce no children
- Sterling Jewelers v. Wayne Morrison, civil from circuit court
- Lobel Financial Corp. v. Joshua Murchison and Stormi Murchison, foreign judgment
- Christina Marie Quinn v. Timothy Leigh Quinn, divorce with children
- DFS v. Nicole R. Dort and Hunter B. Kent, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Shayna Ann Jacobs and Jacob P. Bosch, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Saundra L. Newport and Donen R. Smith Baldo, child support/parental contribution
- Crista Latimer v. Robert C. Latimer, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Nichole Ladawn Russ v. Brent Allen Russ, order
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Cody Allen Hessler, judgment
- James Blain v. Casey T. Mason, dismissed
- Dale Firnekas v. Elizabeth B. Firnekas, dismissed
New criminal cases
- Zephaniah Scott Martinez, sexual assault 1st degree physical force
- Brittny LaVonn French, fraud by check $1,000 or more, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, theft $1,000 or more
- Brittny LaVonn French, burglary, identity theft $1,000 or more
- Evan Michael Martinez, burglary, interfere with peace officer
- Hali Rochelle Neeley, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
- Justin Rodney Bunney, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 2nd offense within 5 years
- Brandon Robert Debyah, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman, chid abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
- Cody Allen Hessler, convicted felon in possession of firearm, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2), reckless endangering firearm
- Gayle Scarborough, receive compensation for past official behavior, conflict of interest
Criminal disposition
- Freddy Fernandez, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
- Domenic Vito Potenzieri, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!