District court

New civil cases
- Sarah Teresa Hindes v. Joseph Anthony Hooker Sr., domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Doral K. Waddy, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Anthonoy C. Waddy, child support/parental contribution
- Cooper Humphreys v. Terry Miller and John Does I-X, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Kyssandra Jaynee Stetson v. Michael Ryan Phillips, domestic relations
- Darline Dahn Schuh v. James Perry Alley, divorce no children
- Brenda Jean Keeling v. Randall Steven Keeling, divorce no children
- Bethany Mae Crandall v. Joseph David Crandall, divorce with children
- June Elaine Brown v. Roosevelt David Brown, divorce with children
- Pine Mountain Ranch v. Storm King Investments LLC and Robert W. Homer, civil from circuit
- Katy Lynn Amacher v. Nicholas Allen Amacher, divorce no children
- Jessica J. McPherson v. Jeffery Allan Hagstrom, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- Michaela Francis Harkins v. Ryan Jase Harkins, order
- William N. Mutchler and Tricia Mutchler v. Beverly J. Wilson Revocable Trust, Wilson Bypass Trust and Beverly J. Wilson, dismissed
- Transworld Systems Inc. v. Michel Levere Kennedy Jr., order
- Regina Windsor v. Community Health Center of Central Wyoming Inc., dismissed
- Kenneth Robert Doherty v. Emmalee Sue Overby, order to modify
- DFS v. Jaimie L. Huston, judgment (2 cases)
- David A. Peterson v. Memorial Hospital of Converse County and Meritain Health inc., summary judgment
- Jay Meier v. Brittany Meier, order
- Valerie Ann Sternberg v. Shane Everette Sternberg, dismised
- DFS v. Jevon L. Bynum, dismissed
- DFS v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, child support order
- DFS v. Donae Larae Chavez, dismissed
- Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, dismissed
- Laura Sanchez v. Gary Kyle Hehr, dismissed
- Samantha Marie Spicer v. Steven Oberg Spicer, dismissed
- Thomas L. Aaberg v. Sarah Jane Aaberg, dismissed
- Paige Garner v. Michael Ruan Huested, dismissed
- Buffalo Federal Savings Bank and Castlebrook Welding and Fab Inc., v. Darla Trujillo and Antonio Trujillo, dismissed
- Heather Frances Graham v. Joshua Robert Graham, dismised
- Emily Anne Bolstad v. Jeremy Joseph Bolstad, dismissed
- Steven L. Kemp v. Veronica Sue Kemp, dismissed
- Rebecca Rose Ellifritz v. Ryan Charles Ellifritz, dismissed
- Samuel Frederick Woolett III v. Jamie Sue Woolett, dismissed
- Jennifer Lee Thomas v. Shane Douglas Thomas, dismissed
- April Renee Canaday v. Justin Lee Canaday, dismissed
- Jessica Adams v. Josh Adams, dismissed
- George H. Sittingeagle Sr., v. Stephanie Ann Piper, dismissed
- Bear Energy Services Inc. v. Rockwater Energy Solutions Inc., Rockwater Rockies LLC and Rockwater Energy Solutions LLC, dismissed
- Jonathan A. Spain v. Kimberly M. Moran, dismissed
- Christopher Nelson v. Falysha Kaylee Mcfarland, dismissed
- Ramona L. Garcia v. Cheryl L. Oldman, dismissed
- Collection Center Inc., v. Carol Sue Whitney, dismissed
- Granite Peak Properties v. Dino Auto Sales and Richard Gronning, dismissed
- Alexandria J. Lopez v. Andres Mendoza Lerma, dismissed
- Wendy M. Little v. Kurt D. Little, dismissed
- Beverly M. Oldson v. Robinson Chiropractic Clinic and Unemployment Insurance Commission, dismissed
- Wyoming Foster Care Agency v. Brandee Phillips, dismissed