 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
0 comments

District court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Sarah Teresa Hindes v. Joseph Anthony Hooker Sr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Doral K. Waddy, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Anthonoy C. Waddy, child support/parental contribution
  • Cooper Humphreys v. Terry Miller and John Does I-X, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Kyssandra Jaynee Stetson v. Michael Ryan Phillips, domestic relations
  • Darline Dahn Schuh v. James Perry Alley, divorce no children
  • Brenda Jean Keeling v. Randall Steven Keeling, divorce no children
  • Bethany Mae Crandall v. Joseph David Crandall, divorce with children
  • June Elaine Brown v. Roosevelt David Brown, divorce with children
  • Pine Mountain Ranch v. Storm King Investments LLC and Robert W. Homer, civil from circuit
  • Katy Lynn Amacher v. Nicholas Allen Amacher, divorce no children
  • Jessica J. McPherson v. Jeffery Allan Hagstrom, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Michaela Francis Harkins v. Ryan Jase Harkins, order
  • William N. Mutchler and Tricia Mutchler v. Beverly J. Wilson Revocable Trust, Wilson Bypass Trust and Beverly J. Wilson, dismissed
  • Transworld Systems Inc. v. Michel Levere Kennedy Jr., order
  • Regina Windsor v. Community Health Center of Central Wyoming Inc., dismissed
  • Kenneth Robert Doherty v. Emmalee Sue Overby, order to modify
  • DFS v. Jaimie L. Huston, judgment (2 cases)
  • David A. Peterson v. Memorial Hospital of Converse County and Meritain Health inc., summary judgment
  • Jay Meier v. Brittany Meier, order
  • Valerie Ann Sternberg v. Shane Everette Sternberg, dismised
  • DFS v. Jevon L. Bynum, dismissed
  • DFS v. Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, child support order
  • DFS v. Donae Larae Chavez, dismissed
  • Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, dismissed
  • Laura Sanchez v. Gary Kyle Hehr, dismissed
  • Samantha Marie Spicer v. Steven Oberg Spicer, dismissed
  • Thomas L. Aaberg v. Sarah Jane Aaberg, dismissed
  • Paige Garner v. Michael Ruan Huested, dismissed
  • Buffalo Federal Savings Bank and Castlebrook Welding and Fab Inc., v. Darla Trujillo and Antonio Trujillo, dismissed
  • Heather Frances Graham v. Joshua Robert Graham, dismised
  • Emily Anne Bolstad v. Jeremy Joseph Bolstad, dismissed
  • Steven L. Kemp v. Veronica Sue Kemp, dismissed
  • Rebecca Rose Ellifritz v. Ryan Charles Ellifritz, dismissed
  • Samuel Frederick Woolett III v. Jamie Sue Woolett, dismissed
  • Jennifer Lee Thomas v. Shane Douglas Thomas, dismissed
  • April Renee Canaday v. Justin Lee Canaday, dismissed
  • Jessica Adams v. Josh Adams, dismissed
  • George H. Sittingeagle Sr., v. Stephanie Ann Piper, dismissed
  • Bear Energy Services Inc. v. Rockwater Energy Solutions Inc., Rockwater Rockies LLC and Rockwater Energy Solutions LLC, dismissed
  • Jonathan A. Spain v. Kimberly M. Moran, dismissed
  • Christopher Nelson v. Falysha Kaylee Mcfarland, dismissed
  • Ramona L. Garcia v. Cheryl L. Oldman, dismissed
  • Collection Center Inc., v. Carol Sue Whitney, dismissed
  • Granite Peak Properties v. Dino Auto Sales and Richard Gronning, dismissed
  • Alexandria J. Lopez v. Andres Mendoza Lerma, dismissed
  • Wendy M. Little v. Kurt D. Little, dismissed
  • Beverly M. Oldson v. Robinson Chiropractic Clinic and Unemployment Insurance Commission, dismissed
  • Wyoming Foster Care Agency v. Brandee Phillips, dismissed
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 30, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 29, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News