District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Jayden Raymond Roll to Jayden Raymond Becker, name change
  • DFS v. Shalynn Marie Muniz and Marcus J. Cobb Sr., child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Loral Shantell Combe, Johnathan Allenn Harris and Harley Lee Davis, domestic relations
  • Deon Costalez v. Ana Laura Ceja, divorce with children
  • Christina Ann Sell v. Aaron William Sell, divorce no children
  • Lynn Elizabeth Neuberger v. George Phillip Neuberger, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Shannon M. Ashenfelter, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Michael Haines, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Adam R. Setty, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Sammy J. Jacques, child support/parental contribution
  • Judith Marie Robb v. Michael Ray Robb, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Jennifer Haines, child support/parental contribution
  • Brett Henry Schneider v. Cynthia Kay Schneider, divorce no children
  • Barbara Couey v. Wyoming Medical Center and State Workers Compensation Division, civil
  • Leah A. Barrett and estate of Betty June Cochran v. Casper Operations LLC, personal tort or wrongful death medical malpractice
  • Jordan Kristine Potter v. Edwin Matthew Potter, divorce with children
  • Charlotte Ann Frizzell v. William Ray Vines, divorce no children
  • Brenda L. Dion v. Carla A. Deloria, domestic register foreign judgment
  • James P. Stineman v. Marlena R. Box, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Nelly Barbosa and Luis E. Coss, child support/parental contribution
  • Daren Royal Cook v. Cynthia Carol Cook, divorce no children
  • Heather Lisa Sanchez v. Deborah Ashley Guerra Sanchez, divorce no children
  • Marilyn Faye Osse v. John Michael Osse, divorce no children
  • Patricia Martinez v. Ruben Martinez, divorce with children
  • Christian Lawrence Carlsen v. Carol Fay Carlsen, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Rodney Von Kennedy and Jordy J. Kennedy, default judgment
  • Bridget Ann Storeim v. Steven Wilson Storeim, order
  • Levi Wyatt v. Theresa Produit, order
  • Cynthia Elaine Haller v. Paul Douglas Haller, order
  • Carrie Marie Workman to Carrie Marie Bridges, change of name

New criminal charges

  • Kadin Eastlund, burglary, criminal trespass, property destruction under $1,000, unlawful contact
  • Keegan Charles Marshall, burglary, conspiracy to commit felony
  • David Wayne Follick, sex abuse minor 1st degree, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, sell furnish alcohol to person under 21 (times 2)
  • Christien Kevin Bramlett, convicted felon possess firearm, DUI alcohol 2nd offense within 10 years, endanger child 1st offense (times 2)
  • Crystal Dresser, aggravated assault & battery on corrections or detention officer, intentionally propelling dangerous substance; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, unlawful contact, interfere with peace officer
  • Eliza Lynn Rumpler, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Michael Joseph Lantz, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Daniel Wayne Holifield, fraud by check $1,000 or more, attempt to commit felony substantial step
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

