District court

New civil cases
- Wyoming Machinery Company v. Warco PumpService Inc., contract
- DFS v. Crystal R. Belanger and Ricky R. Pollock, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Traci L. Bocardo and Matthew R. Hansen, child support/parental contribution
- Ashlee Marie Pentecost v. Jon Michael Mockensturm, custody and parental visitation
- Jessie Nicole Kountz v. Zacharian Penn Kountz, divorce no children
- Amy Wilson v. Daniel E. Boone Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
- Monty R. Burton v. Christa L. Tripp, domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Kearney M. Stamper and Tony Daniels, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Scott R. May, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kearney M. Stamper and Tyler R. Gearhart, child support/parental contribution
- Chaunteau Jean Narragon v. Joshua Thomas Narragon, divorce with children
- Tyler T. McCabe v. Megan Ann McCabe, divorce no children
- Hercules Industries Inc. v. Jims Heating and Cooling Inc., Jim Cole and Callie Cole, foreign judgment
- David Williams v. Amanda Williams, divorce no children
- Richard Charles Baughan v. Stacey Lee Baughan, divorce with children
- Danell Powell and James Powell v. Caitlin Marie Waltemath and Joseph Robert Mccauley, grandparental visitation
- Amy J. Defriece v. Brian E. Defriece, divorce no children
- DFS v. Sarah L. Romero and Emanuel J. Bautista, child support/parental contribution
- Stacey Lee Baughan v. Richard Charles Baughan, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- DFS v. Michael Haines, judgment
- DFS v. Anthony R. Stanford, judgment
- Sabrina Nadine Wilson v. Brandon Steele, foreign judgment
- Jessica L. Jackson v. Keith K. Fare, judgment
- DFS v. Triston L. Quiroz, judgment
- Kati Shay Drake v. Ernest Lee Drake, judgment
- DFS v. Anna K. Atkins, judgment
- Jennifer Cousineau v. Jeremiah Cousineau, judgment
- Andy Camara v. Juanita Camara, order
- Alexandria J. Lopez v. Andres M. Lerma, order
- Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Michael D. Osborne and Serena Kay Melissa Alcaraz, judgment
- Linda Susan Irvine to Linda Susan Dickinson, change of name
- John Michael Grissom v. Ginger McKinzey Duclo, judgment
- County of Del Norte v. Joshua A. Egan, judgment
- Hailey K. Egan v. Joshua A. Egan, judgment
- State of Wyoming v. Jesse Alexander Mostaert, judgment
New criminal cases
- Yonathan Bernardino Islas, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- Houston Wade Gibson, theft $1,000 or more, conspire to commit felony
- Christopher Glen McCain, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, interfere with peace officer
Criminal disposition
- Austin Bayless, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
- Gina Yolanda Harris, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!