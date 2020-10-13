 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Wyoming Machinery Company v. Warco PumpService Inc., contract
  • DFS v. Crystal R. Belanger and Ricky R. Pollock, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Traci L. Bocardo and Matthew R. Hansen, child support/parental contribution
  • Ashlee Marie Pentecost v. Jon Michael Mockensturm, custody and parental visitation
  • Jessie Nicole Kountz v. Zacharian Penn Kountz, divorce no children
  • Amy Wilson v. Daniel E. Boone Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • Monty R. Burton v. Christa L. Tripp, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Kearney M. Stamper and Tony Daniels, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Scott R. May, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kearney M. Stamper and Tyler R. Gearhart, child support/parental contribution
  • Chaunteau Jean Narragon v. Joshua Thomas Narragon, divorce with children
  • Tyler T. McCabe v. Megan Ann McCabe, divorce no children
  • Hercules Industries Inc. v. Jims Heating and Cooling Inc., Jim Cole and Callie Cole, foreign judgment
  • David Williams v. Amanda Williams, divorce no children
  • Richard Charles Baughan v. Stacey Lee Baughan, divorce with children
  • Danell Powell and James Powell v. Caitlin Marie Waltemath and Joseph Robert Mccauley, grandparental visitation
  • Amy J. Defriece v. Brian E. Defriece, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Sarah L. Romero and Emanuel J. Bautista, child support/parental contribution
  • Stacey Lee Baughan v. Richard Charles Baughan, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • DFS v. Michael Haines, judgment
  • DFS v. Anthony R. Stanford, judgment
  • Sabrina Nadine Wilson v. Brandon Steele, foreign judgment
  • Jessica L. Jackson v. Keith K. Fare, judgment
  • DFS v. Triston L. Quiroz, judgment
  • Kati Shay Drake v. Ernest Lee Drake, judgment
  • DFS v. Anna K. Atkins, judgment
  • Jennifer Cousineau v. Jeremiah Cousineau, judgment
  • Andy Camara v. Juanita Camara, order
  • Alexandria J. Lopez v. Andres M. Lerma, order
  • Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Michael D. Osborne and Serena Kay Melissa Alcaraz, judgment
  • Linda Susan Irvine to Linda Susan Dickinson, change of name
  • John Michael Grissom v. Ginger McKinzey Duclo, judgment
  • County of Del Norte v. Joshua A. Egan, judgment
  • Hailey K. Egan v. Joshua A. Egan, judgment
  • State of Wyoming v. Jesse Alexander Mostaert, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Yonathan Bernardino Islas, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Houston Wade Gibson, theft $1,000 or more, conspire to commit felony
  • Christopher Glen McCain, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, interfere with peace officer

Criminal disposition

  • Austin Bayless, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
  • Gina Yolanda Harris, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed.
