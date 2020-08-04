District court

New civil cases
- Oma Lee Watson v. Seth Sebastian Blanchard, child support/parental contribution
- Ben S. Mayles v. Joanne A. Ryder, domestic register foreign judgment
- Amanda Ray Beavers v. Paul Ray Beavers, divorce no children
- State and Workforce Services v. David Wright, civil
- Jennifer J. Jozwik v. Christopher Johnson, divorce with children
- Zachary Richard Fuhrer v. Carmen M. Martinez, custody and parental visitation
- DFS v. Jevon L. Bynum, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Sabrina M. Hayman, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Leah M. Maes, child support/parental contribution
- Laura Sanchez v. Gary Kyle Hehr, divorce no children
- DFS v. Eddie Ray Sjostrom and Charles C. Mcclellan, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Sherra Rae Danielson, child support/parental contribution
- Donald Hubson Whitt v. Cinda Marjorie Whitt, divorce no children
- James Roger Beck v. Joellen Louise Beck, divorce with children
- Morgan Nicole Gemkow v. Kevin Michael Gemkow, divorce with children
- Jennifer Ann Brust v. Matthew James Brust, divorce no children
- Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, divorce with children
- Reid William Kronberg-Rasner v. Joshua Pavlovich Kronberg-Rasner, divorce no children
- Beverly A. Williams v. Oscar C. Williams, divorce no children
- Linda Susan Dickinson to Linda Susan Irvine, name change
- Law Offices of Kenneth E. Davidson v. Fritz Henry Baxter Jr., foreign judgment
- DFS v. Dana Day, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Nikki Day, child support/parental contribution
- David K. Terrill Jr. v. Mary Ruth Terrill, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- Felicia M. Lecky v. Kristofer K. Nasife, child support order
- DFS v. father unknown, terminating parental rights
- Katie Ann Baran v. Christoper Michael Baran, judgment
- Laura D. Kropushek v. Shaun Kenneth Hamilton, terminating parental rights
- Courtney Faith Moerke v. Gage Lee Fisher, terminating parental rights
- Oilfield Center Investments LLC v. Advanced Hydraulic & Machine Inc., default judgment
- Karen F. Stephenson to Karen R. Fullagar, change of name
- Charla M. Burton v. William K. Young, order
- Todd Michael Richards v. Crystal Renee Richards, dismissed
- Trina O. Peppersack v. Toni J. Salazar, judgment
New criminal cases
- James Herman Bell, unlawful entry into occupied structure and commit battery or domestic battery
- Benjamin Kinghorn, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
- Benjamin Kinghorn, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2)
- Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; use controlled substance
- Trevor William Brinkerhoff, attempt & conspire felony
- Nicholas Raymond Michael Frederick, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
Criminal disposition
- Danny Vasquez, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years
- Michael Allen Coury, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Reede L. Coppock, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty
- Justin Lee Hoskins, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Derek Alan Sexton, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Drake Alexander Szczudio, arson 2nd degree, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Johnathan Allenn Harris, shoplift $1,000 or more, guilty; criminal trespass, dismissed
- Angelina Gomez, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), dismissed times 4; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Jashawn Michael Crowley, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic substance (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), guilty times 2
- Ronald Everly, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, prior conviction for flee or elude, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed
- John Thomas Ray, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Christopher Wade Milde, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Teresa Urena, cause bodily injury to peace officer, guilty; manufacture or deliver controlled substance, guilty
- Megann Rose Holzer, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, property damage more than $10,000, guilty; accessory after fact felony crime, dismissed; reckless driving, guilty
- Lawrence Martinez Jr.,. attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
- Aaron Michael Pacheco, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance
- Ethan Faunce, theft $1,000 or more (times 2), dismissed (times 2); conspire to commit felony (times 2), dismissed times 1
- William Presfield IV, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, interfere with peace officer, dismissed
- Dominique Olivia Clark, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury (times 2), dismissed times 1; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed.
