You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Oma Lee Watson v. Seth Sebastian Blanchard, child support/parental contribution
  • Ben S. Mayles v. Joanne A. Ryder, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Amanda Ray Beavers v. Paul Ray Beavers, divorce no children
  • State and Workforce Services v. David Wright, civil
  • Jennifer J. Jozwik v. Christopher Johnson, divorce with children
  • Zachary Richard Fuhrer v. Carmen M. Martinez, custody and parental visitation
  • DFS v. Jevon L. Bynum, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Sabrina M. Hayman, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Leah M. Maes, child support/parental contribution
  • Laura Sanchez v. Gary Kyle Hehr, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Eddie Ray Sjostrom and Charles C. Mcclellan, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Sherra Rae Danielson, child support/parental contribution
  • Donald Hubson Whitt v. Cinda Marjorie Whitt, divorce no children
  • James Roger Beck v. Joellen Louise Beck, divorce with children
  • Morgan Nicole Gemkow v. Kevin Michael Gemkow, divorce with children
  • Jennifer Ann Brust v. Matthew James Brust, divorce no children
  • Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, divorce with children
  • Reid William Kronberg-Rasner v. Joshua Pavlovich Kronberg-Rasner, divorce no children
  • Beverly A. Williams v. Oscar C. Williams, divorce no children
  • Linda Susan Dickinson to Linda Susan Irvine, name change
  • Law Offices of Kenneth E. Davidson v. Fritz Henry Baxter Jr., foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Dana Day, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Nikki Day, child support/parental contribution
  • David K. Terrill Jr. v. Mary Ruth Terrill, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Felicia M. Lecky v. Kristofer K. Nasife, child support order
  • DFS v. father unknown, terminating parental rights
  • Katie Ann Baran v. Christoper Michael Baran, judgment
  • Laura D. Kropushek v. Shaun Kenneth Hamilton, terminating parental rights
  • Courtney Faith Moerke v. Gage Lee Fisher, terminating parental rights
  • Oilfield Center Investments LLC v. Advanced Hydraulic & Machine Inc., default judgment
  • Karen F. Stephenson to Karen R. Fullagar, change of name
  • Charla M. Burton v. William K. Young, order
  • Todd Michael Richards v. Crystal Renee Richards, dismissed
  • Trina O. Peppersack v. Toni J. Salazar, judgment

New criminal cases

  • James Herman Bell, unlawful entry into occupied structure and commit battery or domestic battery
  • Benjamin Kinghorn, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
  • Benjamin Kinghorn, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2)
  • Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; use controlled substance
  • Trevor William Brinkerhoff, attempt & conspire felony
  • Nicholas Raymond Michael Frederick, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense

Criminal disposition

  • Danny Vasquez, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years
  • Michael Allen Coury, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Reede L. Coppock, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty
  • Justin Lee Hoskins, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Derek Alan Sexton, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Drake Alexander Szczudio, arson 2nd degree, property destruction $1,000 or more
  • Johnathan Allenn Harris, shoplift $1,000 or more, guilty; criminal trespass, dismissed
  • Angelina Gomez, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), dismissed times 4; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Jashawn Michael Crowley, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic substance (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), guilty times 2
  • Ronald Everly, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, prior conviction for flee or elude, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed
  • John Thomas Ray, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Christopher Wade Milde, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Teresa Urena, cause bodily injury to peace officer, guilty; manufacture or deliver controlled substance, guilty
  • Megann Rose Holzer, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, property damage more than $10,000, guilty; accessory after fact felony crime, dismissed; reckless driving, guilty
  • Lawrence Martinez Jr.,. attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Aaron Michael Pacheco, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Ethan Faunce, theft $1,000 or more (times 2), dismissed (times 2); conspire to commit felony (times 2), dismissed times 1
  • William Presfield IV, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, interfere with peace officer, dismissed
  • Dominique Olivia Clark, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury (times 2), dismissed times 1; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News