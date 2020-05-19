District court

New civil cases
- Miranda Rose Nelson to Miranda Rose Johnston, name change
- Crystal Marie Lamorie v. Willard Andrew Lamorie, custody and parental visitation
- Ashley L. McKee v. Juan D. Burton, custody and parental visitation
- DFS v. Virginia L. Trickett, civil
- DFS and Kourtney M. Gortler v. Alex Richard McNeff, domestic register foreign judgment
- Tod C. Coleman v. Soraya Juarez and estate of Ricci Marie Patterson, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Tod C. Coleman and Kathi L. Coleman v. Soraya Juarez and estate of Ricci Marie Patterson, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Xiaohua Ma v. Jacob Karl Babcock, divorce with children
- Michell Elaine Kaul v. Samuel Scott Kaul, divorce with children
- Sarah Lee Koehn, name change
- DFS v. Debra K. Hegel and Sierra B. Potenzieri, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Jenna Rae Spurlock and Joshua L. Capshaw, child support/parental contribution
- Hector Moreno Galvan v. Claudia J. Moreno Cisneros, divorce with children
- Kenneth L. Smith v. Rick Eugene Kennerknecht, Richard N. Kennerknecht, Sharon Kennerknecht and Global Sporting Safaris Inc., foreign judgment
- Brandon Allen Daigle v. Katie Jean Daigle, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Lindsey A. Howes v. Levi H. Howes, judgment
- Michael F. Easton v. Kristina L. Frazier, judgment
- Robert A. Fagan III v. Shelley D. Fagan, order
- Carrie Overstreet Schroeder v. Joseph Timothy Schroeder, order
- Julie Marie Julian v. Justin Raul Julian, agreed disposition
- Jessica Mark v. Robert Mark, agreed disposition
- Elizabeth Marie Gangwish v. Shawn Kelly Gangwish, order
- Sierra Brooke Potenzieri v. State, dismissed
- Kassandra D. Kreiling v. Skylar T. Larson, order
- Randall J. Williams v. Amy M. Williams, order
New criminal cases
- Austin Leroy Barba, sex abuse minor first degree, sex abuse minor third degree
- Andrew Alan Fernandez, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Lawrence Anthony Phillips, aggravated burglary knowingly inflict bodily injury, aggravated robbery deadly weapon
- Bobbie J. Rowland, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- John Cartwright Van Nes Jr., DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 4th plus offense within 10 years
Criminal disposition
- Deborah Anne Willcox, utter forged writing times 16, dismissed plea agreement times 15
- Junior Redhouse, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Juan Carlos Albrecht-Rivera, possess deadly weapon, deferred sentence
- Shane Tate Petro, convicted felon possess firearm, guilty
- Hannah Johnson, possess controlled substance, deferred sentence; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less times 3, dismissed times 3
- Scott James Sahs, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Kevin Michael Long Jr., possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Marcus Dean Grayson, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance times 2, dismissed times 2; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
- Tyal Trumbull, escape felony conviction, guilty
- Andrea Daun Henning, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Hailey Stainbrook, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed times two, guilty times two; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed.
