District court
New civil cases

  • DFS v. Rachel Neese, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Maranda Dawn Brown, child support/parental contribution
  • Toshia Marie Pfefferle v. Jeffery Carl Pfefferle, divorce no children
  • Denbury Resources Inc. v. Univar Solutions USA Inc. and Amgas Services Inc., property damage
  • Camillo Luke Depaolo v. Jennifer Lee Shank, divorce no children
  • Tyler Neal Schlager v. Ashley Nichole Schlager, divorce no children
  • Steven Marshall Monteleone v. Shelly Ann Monteleone, divorce no children
  • Katherine Lucretia Martini v. Michael Todd Martini, divorce with children
  • Russell S. Cardwell v. James W.M. Cardwell, divorce no children
  • Shawna Rae Barclay v. Sunni Bre Ann Johnson and John Does, domestic relations
  • Crystal Patterson v. William Joseph Moore re two minors, custody and parental visitation

Civil disposition

  • Monty Elliott v. CC Cowboys Inc., default judgment
  • DFS v. father unknown and Cristy Dawn Herden, terminating parental rights
  • Jerry A. Cook and Craig L. Cook v. Wyoming Renovations Inc., Lindel La Chance and Scott L. Faulkner, dismissed
  • Larry Flowers v. Jeffrey Barker, dismissed
  • Shelby R. Johnson v. Joseph Mendez, order
  • Elizabeth Scott v. Victoria Loepp, order
  • John Paul Strong v. Priscilla Sue Villareal, order
  • Courtney Lawrence v. William Lawrence, order
  • Jayden Raymond Becker to Jayden Raymond Roll, change of name
  • DFS v. Kalanikapuli I. Cady, order

New criminal cases

  • Makayla Lynn Mitchell, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3rd plus offense
  • William Allan Garland, burglary
  • Courtney Kay Collingwood, attempt & conspire felony
  • Trae McKenze Wagar, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Criminal case disposition

Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; attempt & conspire felony (dismissed)

Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony

