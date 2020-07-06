District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Rachel Neese, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Maranda Dawn Brown, child support/parental contribution
- Toshia Marie Pfefferle v. Jeffery Carl Pfefferle, divorce no children
- Denbury Resources Inc. v. Univar Solutions USA Inc. and Amgas Services Inc., property damage
- Camillo Luke Depaolo v. Jennifer Lee Shank, divorce no children
- Tyler Neal Schlager v. Ashley Nichole Schlager, divorce no children
- Steven Marshall Monteleone v. Shelly Ann Monteleone, divorce no children
- Katherine Lucretia Martini v. Michael Todd Martini, divorce with children
- Russell S. Cardwell v. James W.M. Cardwell, divorce no children
- Shawna Rae Barclay v. Sunni Bre Ann Johnson and John Does, domestic relations
- Crystal Patterson v. William Joseph Moore re two minors, custody and parental visitation
Civil disposition
- Monty Elliott v. CC Cowboys Inc., default judgment
- DFS v. father unknown and Cristy Dawn Herden, terminating parental rights
- Jerry A. Cook and Craig L. Cook v. Wyoming Renovations Inc., Lindel La Chance and Scott L. Faulkner, dismissed
- Larry Flowers v. Jeffrey Barker, dismissed
- Shelby R. Johnson v. Joseph Mendez, order
- Elizabeth Scott v. Victoria Loepp, order
- John Paul Strong v. Priscilla Sue Villareal, order
- Courtney Lawrence v. William Lawrence, order
- Jayden Raymond Becker to Jayden Raymond Roll, change of name
- DFS v. Kalanikapuli I. Cady, order
New criminal cases
- Makayla Lynn Mitchell, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3rd plus offense
- William Allan Garland, burglary
- Courtney Kay Collingwood, attempt & conspire felony
- Trae McKenze Wagar, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Criminal case disposition
Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; attempt & conspire felony (dismissed)
Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony
