District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Michele Renee Devoss v. John Roy Devoss, divorce no children
  • Julia Christine Rausch Lemaster v. Jeremy Michael Lemaster, divorce with children
  • Allura Xylia Maria Evans v. Trey Richmond Evans, divorce with children
  • Carol Cutler v. Frederick Cutler, divorce no children
  • Courtney Faith Moerke v. Gage Lee Fisher, domestic relations
  • Nicholas Jon Learned v. Allison Christine Learned, divorce no children
  • Dustin James Mayhew v. Megan Shea Mayhew, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Burgendy R. Jorgensen and Skylar C. Remer, child support/parental contribution
  • County of Nevada California v. Thaddeus C. Smith, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Mikel Kory Douglas Martin v. Jessica Denise Martin, divorce with children
  • Caryn Mae Bakkala v. Patrick Richard Bakkala, divorce with children
  • Connell R. Foster v. Robert W. Bousquet, domestic register foreign judgment
  • American Title Agency v. Alcova Lake LLC, Charles M. Peak, Linda J. Peak and William Obrien, civil
  • Misty Dawn Laflin v. Christopher Michael Laflin, divorce with children
  • Steven Scott W. Bender v. Nicole Lapre, divorce no children
  • Wendy Lynn Travers v. Jeremiah Eugene Travers, divorce with children
  • Drew Alan Hansford v. Karolyn Marilou Hansford, divorce no children
  • Georgia Rae Frank v. Cortney Allan Frank, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Amber R. Calkins v. Justin N. Wilkinson, judgment
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Gaye M. Lutkins, judgment
  • DFS v. Aron C. Corey, order
  • DFS v. Kimberly M. Hicks, order
  • Kimberely Ann Heide to Rebel Sar Roan, change of name

New criminal cases

  • Dustin Ramiro Chase, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon
  • John Mark Gallaway, property destruction $1,000 or more
  • Shawn Eric Newport, theft $1,000 or more
  • Rowdy Irish Patterson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
  • Drake Alexander Szczudio, arson 2nd degree, property destruction $1,000 or more
  • Lawrence Lee Felter, domestic battery 3rd of subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Andrew Jay Johnson, property destruction $1,000 or more
  • Wesley Adam Dabbs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
  • Andria R. Mason, employer fraud fail to contribute more than $500 or two plus calendar quarters, files fraud document with SOS false writing or document
  • Brianna Reed, attempt & conspire felony
  • Ron Warner, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Andrew J. Merz, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense

Criminal disposition

  • Mindy Michelle Wales, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less; possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less
  • Noelia Nichole Herrera-Mares, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Claire Elise Green, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
  • Virginia Marie Villa, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Adam Wayne Barelle, burglary (times 2), guilty times 2; theft under $1,000, guilty; possess burglar’s tools, dismissed; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Austin Bayless, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
  • Daniel Scot Hess, posess controlled substance, deferred sentence
  • Bryan Hackleman, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guiltly
  • Matthew R. Drengenberg, aggravated assault & battery, guilty; aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon (times 2), dismissed times 2; apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed
  • Jerri Lynn Hill, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman, guilty
  • Christopher John Carlen, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Lisa Ranee Canady, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child 1st offense (times 2), attempt & conspire felony (times 2).
