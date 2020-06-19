District court

New civil cases
- Michele Renee Devoss v. John Roy Devoss, divorce no children
- Julia Christine Rausch Lemaster v. Jeremy Michael Lemaster, divorce with children
- Allura Xylia Maria Evans v. Trey Richmond Evans, divorce with children
- Carol Cutler v. Frederick Cutler, divorce no children
- Courtney Faith Moerke v. Gage Lee Fisher, domestic relations
- Nicholas Jon Learned v. Allison Christine Learned, divorce no children
- Dustin James Mayhew v. Megan Shea Mayhew, divorce with children
- DFS v. Burgendy R. Jorgensen and Skylar C. Remer, child support/parental contribution
- County of Nevada California v. Thaddeus C. Smith, domestic register foreign judgment
- Mikel Kory Douglas Martin v. Jessica Denise Martin, divorce with children
- Caryn Mae Bakkala v. Patrick Richard Bakkala, divorce with children
- Connell R. Foster v. Robert W. Bousquet, domestic register foreign judgment
- American Title Agency v. Alcova Lake LLC, Charles M. Peak, Linda J. Peak and William Obrien, civil
- Misty Dawn Laflin v. Christopher Michael Laflin, divorce with children
- Steven Scott W. Bender v. Nicole Lapre, divorce no children
- Wendy Lynn Travers v. Jeremiah Eugene Travers, divorce with children
- Drew Alan Hansford v. Karolyn Marilou Hansford, divorce no children
- Georgia Rae Frank v. Cortney Allan Frank, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Amber R. Calkins v. Justin N. Wilkinson, judgment
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Gaye M. Lutkins, judgment
- DFS v. Aron C. Corey, order
- DFS v. Kimberly M. Hicks, order
- Kimberely Ann Heide to Rebel Sar Roan, change of name
New criminal cases
- Dustin Ramiro Chase, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon
- John Mark Gallaway, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Shawn Eric Newport, theft $1,000 or more
- Rowdy Irish Patterson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
- Drake Alexander Szczudio, arson 2nd degree, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Lawrence Lee Felter, domestic battery 3rd of subsequent offense within 10 years
- Andrew Jay Johnson, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Wesley Adam Dabbs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Andria R. Mason, employer fraud fail to contribute more than $500 or two plus calendar quarters, files fraud document with SOS false writing or document
- Brianna Reed, attempt & conspire felony
- Ron Warner, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
- Andrew J. Merz, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- Mindy Michelle Wales, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less; possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less
- Noelia Nichole Herrera-Mares, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, guilty
- Claire Elise Green, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
- Virginia Marie Villa, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Adam Wayne Barelle, burglary (times 2), guilty times 2; theft under $1,000, guilty; possess burglar’s tools, dismissed; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Austin Bayless, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty
- Daniel Scot Hess, posess controlled substance, deferred sentence
- Bryan Hackleman, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guiltly
- Matthew R. Drengenberg, aggravated assault & battery, guilty; aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon (times 2), dismissed times 2; apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed
- Jerri Lynn Hill, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman, guilty
- Christopher John Carlen, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty
- Lisa Ranee Canady, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child 1st offense (times 2), attempt & conspire felony (times 2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!