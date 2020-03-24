District court

New civil cases
- Gavin David Marvel v. Taneil Brennan Marvel, divorce no children
- DFS v. Beth L. Docham and Sammy J. Jaques, child support/parental contribution
- Jeannine Earl v. Craig Earl, divorce no children
- PM Water LLC v. IBEX Energy Solutions LLC, Phoenix Energy Services LLC and James W. Tucker, business organization litigation
- State re currency totaling $570, forfeiture of property
- Lijuan Zhao v. Kevin Mcdermott, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Stephanie I. Casiano and William R. Childers, respondents, child support order
- Diana L. George v. William R. Childers, judgment
- Brett H. Schneider v. Cynthia K. Schneider, decree
- First Interstate Bank v. Global Sporting Safaris Inc., Richard N. Kennerknecht and Frank Straw, default judgment
- Carrie Ann Blagg, petitioner, change of name
- Jessica D. Fowler v. Jeffrey L. Dotson Jr., order
- Nathan Trost v. Jessica Trost, order tp modify
- Melanie Burke v. Todd A. Wood, judgment
- Myra J. Roseburr v. Timika S. Wallace, judgment
- Karon Lee Windle to Karon Lea Windle, change of name
- Tiffany Marie Harmon v. Aaron Trent Harmon, order to modify
- Michelle L. Morgan v. George A. Morgan, judgment
- Eric Cooper v. Judy Kay, judgment
- Jessica Bertagnole v. Kelly Franklin Bertagnole, judgment
- Tina R. Reeves, respondent, judgment
New criminal cases
- Kalee Ann Blakek, possess controlled substance
- Shanell Lanae Gangwish,make writing thatpurports to be another’s
- Donald Jean Picek Jr., apply pressure on throat or neck
- Stephanie Ann Cestnik, burglary times 2, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
- Alfred Smith, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Criminal disposition
Spencer Houghton Clifford, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver controlle
- d substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance,plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense (times 2), dismissed times 1
- Jordan B. Flock, DUI alcohol, 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense,dismissed;compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
- Dewayne Ray Farthing, burglary,guilty; false written statement to pawnbroker (times2), dismissed times 2
- Richard Arner, stalking misdemeanor, dismissed; interfere with emergency calls, dismissed; violate protection order, dismissed; stalking felony violation of orderof protection or similar law
- Justin Dale Carpenter, wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more (times 3), dismis
sed times 1; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed.
