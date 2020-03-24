You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Gavin David Marvel v. Taneil Brennan Marvel, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Beth L. Docham and Sammy J. Jaques, child support/parental contribution
  • Jeannine Earl v. Craig Earl, divorce no children
  • PM Water LLC v. IBEX Energy Solutions LLC, Phoenix Energy Services LLC and James W. Tucker, business organization litigation
  • State re currency totaling $570, forfeiture of property
  • Lijuan Zhao v. Kevin Mcdermott, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Stephanie I. Casiano and William R. Childers, respondents, child support order
  • Diana L. George v. William R. Childers, judgment
  • Brett H. Schneider v. Cynthia K. Schneider, decree
  • First Interstate Bank v. Global Sporting Safaris Inc., Richard N. Kennerknecht and Frank Straw, default judgment
  • Carrie Ann Blagg, petitioner, change of name
  • Jessica D. Fowler v. Jeffrey L. Dotson Jr., order
  • Nathan Trost v. Jessica Trost, order tp modify
  • Melanie Burke v. Todd A. Wood, judgment
  • Myra J. Roseburr v. Timika S. Wallace, judgment
  • Karon Lee Windle to Karon Lea Windle, change of name
  • Tiffany Marie Harmon v. Aaron Trent Harmon, order to modify
  • Michelle L. Morgan v. George A. Morgan, judgment
  • Eric Cooper v. Judy Kay, judgment
  • Jessica Bertagnole v. Kelly Franklin Bertagnole, judgment
  • Tina R. Reeves, respondent, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Kalee Ann Blakek, possess controlled substance
  • Shanell Lanae Gangwish,make writing thatpurports to be another’s
  • Donald Jean Picek Jr., apply pressure on throat or neck
  • Stephanie Ann Cestnik, burglary times 2, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
  • Alfred Smith, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Criminal disposition

Spencer Houghton Clifford, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver controlle

  • d substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance,plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense (times 2), dismissed times 1
  • Jordan B. Flock, DUI alcohol, 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense,dismissed;compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Dewayne Ray Farthing, burglary,guilty; false written statement to pawnbroker (times2), dismissed times 2
  • Richard Arner, stalking misdemeanor, dismissed; interfere with emergency calls, dismissed; violate protection order, dismissed; stalking felony violation of orderof protection or similar law
  • Justin Dale Carpenter, wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more (times 3), dismis

sed times 1; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed.

