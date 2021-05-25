 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Dennis James Frattarola v. Antonia Denise Frattarola, divorce no children
  • Rebecca S. Corkill v. David F. Corkill, divorce with children
  • Ashley Elizabeth Ripple v. Andrew Cade Parshall, divorce no children
  • Stephanie J. Wilson v. Joel Wilson, divorce no children
  • David Lloyd Richardson v. Patricia Anne Richardson, divorce with children
  • State re US currency totaling $5,500 possessed by Andrew Gale Gunzenhauser, forfeiture of property
  • Veronica Leigh Wilt v. Alex Don Wilt, divorce no children
  • Nicole R. Daniels v. William L. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS and Nicle R. Daniels v. Madison Michelle McCarthy, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Rodger W. Dillard, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Megan L. Parsons and TJ Marcus Miller, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Grace E. Cornelio and Quintyn G. Jenkins, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kristine L. Douglass and Omega C. Jelsma, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Julissa C. Pinal and William R. Reeves, child support/parental contribution
  • County of Stanislaus v. Carl Raymond Joerger, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Mireya Jasmin Martinez v. Daniel Marcello Lopez, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Patrick Shane Lorenzo v. Amber Emilia Mondragon, divorce no children
  • Kyle Dike v. Ashley Morgan, custody and parental visitation
  • Workforce Services Employment Tax Division v. Galaxy Express LLC, tort unspecified
  • Workforce Services Employment Tax Division v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, tort unspecified
  • Friel Lumber Company LLC v. Thomas W. Sperl, foreign judgment
  • David Jason Jones v. Jennifer Renee Jones, divorce with children
  • Brittany Maxine Wittler v. Jason Lee Wittler, divorce with children
  • Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of the LD Chambers Trust, civil unspecified
  • Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, judgment from circuit
  • Desiree Marie Cordova v. Candice Cyrene Cordova, divorce no children
  • Christopher Allen Tholl v. Candace Dawn Tholl, divorce with children
  • Dena Marie Bravata v. Douglas Lawrence Patterson, divorce no children

Ci

vil disposition

  • Joshua J. Sterkel v. Sabrina K. Stone, paternity and support, decree
  • Nicholas Taylor v. Tracy Taylor, order
  • Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, order
  • Lisa Grayson v. Marcus Dean Grayson, judgment
  • Cally Diane McCain v. Christoher Glen McCain, judgment
  • Charles Max Barber v. Katha Jean Barber, dismissed
  • Shane Green v. Lindsey Hawkins, judgment
  • Kimberly D. Sabus v. Jacob A. Sabus, judgment
  • DFS v. Austin Draper and Paula Draper, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Monica Shae Bradshaw, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value; conspire to commit felony
  • Olinza Headd, murder 2nd degree
  • Isaac Lee, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
  • Maxine Casias, escape felony conviction
Breaking News