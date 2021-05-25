District court

New civil cases
- Dennis James Frattarola v. Antonia Denise Frattarola, divorce no children
- Rebecca S. Corkill v. David F. Corkill, divorce with children
- Ashley Elizabeth Ripple v. Andrew Cade Parshall, divorce no children
- Stephanie J. Wilson v. Joel Wilson, divorce no children
- David Lloyd Richardson v. Patricia Anne Richardson, divorce with children
- State re US currency totaling $5,500 possessed by Andrew Gale Gunzenhauser, forfeiture of property
- Veronica Leigh Wilt v. Alex Don Wilt, divorce no children
- Nicole R. Daniels v. William L. Johnson, child support/parental contribution
- DFS and Nicle R. Daniels v. Madison Michelle McCarthy, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Rodger W. Dillard, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Megan L. Parsons and TJ Marcus Miller, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Grace E. Cornelio and Quintyn G. Jenkins, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kristine L. Douglass and Omega C. Jelsma, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Julissa C. Pinal and William R. Reeves, child support/parental contribution
- County of Stanislaus v. Carl Raymond Joerger, domestic register foreign judgment
- Mireya Jasmin Martinez v. Daniel Marcello Lopez, domestic register foreign judgment
- Patrick Shane Lorenzo v. Amber Emilia Mondragon, divorce no children
- Kyle Dike v. Ashley Morgan, custody and parental visitation
- Workforce Services Employment Tax Division v. Galaxy Express LLC, tort unspecified
- Workforce Services Employment Tax Division v. Galaxy Carpet Cleaning LLC, tort unspecified
- Friel Lumber Company LLC v. Thomas W. Sperl, foreign judgment
- David Jason Jones v. Jennifer Renee Jones, divorce with children
- Brittany Maxine Wittler v. Jason Lee Wittler, divorce with children
- Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of the LD Chambers Trust, civil unspecified
- Prairie Wing Builders LLC v. Sheryl A. Yates, judgment from circuit
- Desiree Marie Cordova v. Candice Cyrene Cordova, divorce no children
- Christopher Allen Tholl v. Candace Dawn Tholl, divorce with children
- Dena Marie Bravata v. Douglas Lawrence Patterson, divorce no children
Ci
vil disposition
- Joshua J. Sterkel v. Sabrina K. Stone, paternity and support, decree
- Nicholas Taylor v. Tracy Taylor, order
- Jacob Matthew Milne v. Caleigh A. Peak, order
- Lisa Grayson v. Marcus Dean Grayson, judgment
- Cally Diane McCain v. Christoher Glen McCain, judgment
- Charles Max Barber v. Katha Jean Barber, dismissed
- Shane Green v. Lindsey Hawkins, judgment
- Kimberly D. Sabus v. Jacob A. Sabus, judgment
- DFS v. Austin Draper and Paula Draper, judgment
New criminal cases
- Monica Shae Bradshaw, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value; conspire to commit felony
- Olinza Headd, murder 2nd degree
- Isaac Lee, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
- Maxine Casias, escape felony conviction