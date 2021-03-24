 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments
District court

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Charity Delea Holgate v. Kalyn Lavell Holgate, divorce with children
  • Sarah Harrison v. Scotty R. Andrews, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Joseph Brian Pulsipher v. Morgan Cheyenne Gratton Pulsipher, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Cassandra L. Corbin, child support/parental contribution
  • Ashleigh Tieszen and Johnathan Tieszen v. Candace D. Day and Shawn Meade, domestic relations
  • Justin Kean Roylance to Kayla Marie Roylance, name change
  • Jesse James Ballard v. Ariel Marie Ballard, divorce no children
  • Steven Dale Dovala v. Pascale Louise Dovala, divorce with children
  • Lydia Lee Taylor v. Stephan Leon Taylor, divorce no children
  • Jodi Lynn Borino v. Max Dean Borino, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Erin Patrick O’Brien v. Clarissa Leanne Chadsey O’Brien, order to modify
  • Haylee Swingholm v. Maximino Viloria, order
  • Kimberly Kay Hershman v. Joel David Hershman, order
  • Elizabeth Zenaida Oldfather to Elizabeth Zenaida Venegas, change of name
  • Larry D. Long and Virginia K. Long v. Kelly R. Boatman and Thomas J. Boatman, dismissed
  • MARS Properties LLC v. Wade Austin and Oil City Diesel, judgment
  • Mark Byron Yeager v. Tiffany Kay Yeager, dismissed
  • DFS v. Ericka A. Elvidge, order
  • Daniela Koleva v. Tyler McMurtrey, order
  • Rhonda Michelle Jones v. Tauna J. Macias, order
  • DFS v. Jaimie L. Huston, judgment

New criminal cases

  • David Aaron Owyhee, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Andrew G. Gunzenhauser, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
  • Marcus A. Hicks, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
  • Athena Sullivan, child in room where meth is manufactured or sold (times 3), possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Ignatius A. Maiorana Jr., apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Salvador Salas, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less; child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored; deliver drug paraphernalia to minor
  • Keith Allen Koronka, attempt & conpsire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
  • Sandra Lee Lynes, attempt & conspire felony
  • Everett William Phillips, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of firearm, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Jenterece Michelle Watkins, possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense

Criminal disposition

Luv Reannan Shiner, attempt & conspire felony

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their a…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 13 to 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News