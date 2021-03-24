District court

New civil cases
- Charity Delea Holgate v. Kalyn Lavell Holgate, divorce with children
- Sarah Harrison v. Scotty R. Andrews, domestic register foreign judgment
- Joseph Brian Pulsipher v. Morgan Cheyenne Gratton Pulsipher, divorce with children
- DFS v. Cassandra L. Corbin, child support/parental contribution
- Ashleigh Tieszen and Johnathan Tieszen v. Candace D. Day and Shawn Meade, domestic relations
- Justin Kean Roylance to Kayla Marie Roylance, name change
- Jesse James Ballard v. Ariel Marie Ballard, divorce no children
- Steven Dale Dovala v. Pascale Louise Dovala, divorce with children
- Lydia Lee Taylor v. Stephan Leon Taylor, divorce no children
- Jodi Lynn Borino v. Max Dean Borino, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Erin Patrick O’Brien v. Clarissa Leanne Chadsey O’Brien, order to modify
- Haylee Swingholm v. Maximino Viloria, order
- Kimberly Kay Hershman v. Joel David Hershman, order
- Elizabeth Zenaida Oldfather to Elizabeth Zenaida Venegas, change of name
- Larry D. Long and Virginia K. Long v. Kelly R. Boatman and Thomas J. Boatman, dismissed
- MARS Properties LLC v. Wade Austin and Oil City Diesel, judgment
- Mark Byron Yeager v. Tiffany Kay Yeager, dismissed
- DFS v. Ericka A. Elvidge, order
- Daniela Koleva v. Tyler McMurtrey, order
- Rhonda Michelle Jones v. Tauna J. Macias, order
- DFS v. Jaimie L. Huston, judgment
New criminal cases
- David Aaron Owyhee, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Andrew G. Gunzenhauser, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Marcus A. Hicks, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury
- Athena Sullivan, child in room where meth is manufactured or sold (times 3), possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Ignatius A. Maiorana Jr., apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- Salvador Salas, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less; child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored; deliver drug paraphernalia to minor
- Keith Allen Koronka, attempt & conpsire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Sandra Lee Lynes, attempt & conspire felony
- Everett William Phillips, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of firearm, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Jenterece Michelle Watkins, possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense