District court

Civil disposition
Alison Lyn Seago v. Jeremy Jay Seago, dismissed
Deca Wasson v. Hedquist Construction, dismissed
Darcie Rose Spitz v. Jonathan Andrew Land, order
Sara Williamson v. Cody Noonan, order
Samantha Vollmar v. Eric M. Vollmar, judgment
City of Casper v. David Wayne Dewald Revocable Trust, dismissed
Nicolas Jay Arner to Nicolas Jay Delrio, order
DFS v. Rodney Russell Brafford, judgment
James Jason Halstead v. Deena J. Halstead, dismissed
Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Gaye M. Lutkins, judgment
Anulla Day v. Blain Prado, dismissed
Ryan Burton, Dustin Roberts, Michael Rorner, John Billings, Matt Chynoweth, Todd Witzeling and Mary Weber v. Jeff Christensen, D.O., judgment
Criminal disposition
Andrew L. Holmes, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, explicit sexual conduct with minor, use controlled substance
Eddy Angelo Fernandez, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 4th plus offense within 10 years, interference with peace officer
Douglas Michael Hawk, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less
Monique Campbell, wrongful taking or disposing of property, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, no registration and improper display of tabs, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense
Christopher Neal Benson, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense
Alan Ray Fancher, stalking felony vioaltion of order of protection or similar law
Ricky R. Pollock, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, domestic battery 1st offense
James Patrick Shiner, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
Mark Donald Tuttle, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Andrea Katherine Hendryx, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance
Mark Edward Wayt, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, DUI alcohol 2nd offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked
Stephanie Jo Dahlke, DUI serious bodily injury 1st offense, aggravated assault and battery, interfere with peace officer
Athena Sullivan, attempt to commit felony substantial step (times 2)
