District court
District court

Civil disposition

Alison Lyn Seago v. Jeremy Jay Seago, dismissed

Deca Wasson v. Hedquist Construction, dismissed

Darcie Rose Spitz v. Jonathan Andrew Land, order

Sara Williamson v. Cody Noonan, order

Samantha Vollmar v. Eric M. Vollmar, judgment

City of Casper v. David Wayne Dewald Revocable Trust, dismissed

Nicolas Jay Arner to Nicolas Jay Delrio, order

DFS v. Rodney Russell Brafford, judgment

James Jason Halstead v. Deena J. Halstead, dismissed

Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Gaye M. Lutkins, judgment

Anulla Day v. Blain Prado, dismissed

Ryan Burton, Dustin Roberts, Michael Rorner, John Billings, Matt Chynoweth, Todd Witzeling and Mary Weber v. Jeff Christensen, D.O., judgment

Criminal disposition

Andrew L. Holmes, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, explicit sexual conduct with minor, use controlled substance

Eddy Angelo Fernandez, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 4th plus offense within 10 years, interference with peace officer

Douglas Michael Hawk, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less

Monique Campbell, wrongful taking or disposing of property, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, no registration and improper display of tabs, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense

Christopher Neal Benson, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense

Alan Ray Fancher, stalking felony vioaltion of order of protection or similar law

Ricky R. Pollock, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, domestic battery 1st offense

James Patrick Shiner, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense

Mark Donald Tuttle, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Andrea Katherine Hendryx, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance

Mark Edward Wayt, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, DUI alcohol 2nd offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked

Stephanie Jo Dahlke, DUI serious bodily injury 1st offense, aggravated assault and battery, interfere with peace officer

Athena Sullivan, attempt to commit felony substantial step (times 2)

