District court
District court

New criminal cases

  • Jajvan Bynum, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance
  • Alyssa Johnson, attempt & conspire felony
  • Beau C. King, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2); false written statement to pawnbroker
  • Tyler Christian Sims, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 2nd offense within 5 years
  • Leonard Lawrence Wegner III, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Mia Patricia Moore Stewart, theft $1,000 or more, larceny by bailee $1,000 or more, forgery alter writing (times 2), make writing that purports to be another's (times 2)
  • Wesley Bell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Jason Dale Campbell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less

Criminal disposition

  • Jesse Jay Jackson, child abuse mental injury actor 6-plus years older, attempt to commit felony substantial step, dismissed; violate protection order (times 4), dismissed times 2
  • John Mark Gallaway, property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence.
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

