District court

New criminal cases
- Jajvan Bynum, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance
- Alyssa Johnson, attempt & conspire felony
- Beau C. King, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2); false written statement to pawnbroker
- Tyler Christian Sims, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 2nd offense within 5 years
- Leonard Lawrence Wegner III, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Mia Patricia Moore Stewart, theft $1,000 or more, larceny by bailee $1,000 or more, forgery alter writing (times 2), make writing that purports to be another's (times 2)
- Wesley Bell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Jason Dale Campbell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
Criminal disposition
- Jesse Jay Jackson, child abuse mental injury actor 6-plus years older, attempt to commit felony substantial step, dismissed; violate protection order (times 4), dismissed times 2
- John Mark Gallaway, property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence.