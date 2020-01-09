You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Jared L. Converse v. Meghan R. Moore, unspecified
  • Natrona County v. Connie S. Aultman, unspecified
  • Paige Bloom Stevenson Hosey v. Ryan Lee Hosey, divorce with children
  • Brian C. Myers v. State, appeal civil from circuit
  • DFS v. Tigerlily N. Kelly and Kollin R. West, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Jesse Chrstopher Carter and Mary Jo A. Loewenhagen, child support/parental contribution
  • William Lee Howard v. Gretchen Marie Howard, divorce no children
  • David Hollenbeck v. Keith Patterson, unspecified
  • Christopher Andrew Harpster v. Sabrina Dawn Weisz, custody and parental visitation
  • Colton D. Howell v. Meghan R. Moore, custody and parental visitation
  • Ashley M. Barkley to Joshua J. Barkley, name change
  • DFS v. Stephanie I. Casiano and Shuaib Y. Casiano, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Amanda Dawn Drinkwalter and William J. Hamilton, child support/parental contribution
  • Rochelle Anne McCoy v. Scot Alan McCoy, divorce with children
  • Courtnee Lynn Armstrong v. Evan Aubrey Armstrong, divorce with children
  • Tina Marie Markos v. Thomas Clayton Markos, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Leonard Jeremy Bishop and Lydia L. Williams, child support/parental contribution
  • Cody Amen to Randall Amen, name change
  • Lisa Engebretsen v. Merritt Engebretsen, divorce no children
  • Zane Charles Vanorden v. Brianna Rae Vanorden, divorce with children
  • Shelli Lorraine French v. Laramie Wayne French, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Dinh Xuan Tran to Dean Xuan He, change of name
  • Shantel Mikala Cook v. Dalton Boyd Wright, order
  • Jennifer L. Tuttle v. Wayne T. Tuttle, modify
  • Town of Mills v. Marlin Leasing Corporation, dismissed
  • Courtney McCall Lawrence to Charlie Jay Wolfe, change of name
  • Town of Evansville v. James Spurlin and Rosalie Spurlin, dismissed
  • Missy L. Smith v. Nicholas F. Corlett Skalla, child support order
  • State re U.S. currency $918 possessed by Mason Greear, dismissed
  • Logan W. Child v. Wyoming Pari Mutuel Commission, dismissed
  • Riley D. Hall v. Wyoming Pari Mutuel Commission, dismissed
  • Judith A. Bartling v. Mckenzi Rae Meyer, order
  • Ace Nall and Karen Nall v. Angela Zambai, judgment
  • DFS v. father unknown, terminating parental rights
  • Brianna Rose Moon v. William Louis Gifford, dismissed
  • Michael Alvey and Cindy Alvey v. Ari Fleet Lt., and Derek Hamilton, dismissed
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery v. Lydia J. Sayler, judgment
  • Lori Norby v. John Busshaus, Crystal Burback Morse and Interim Healthcare of Wyoming, dismissed
  • Briahna Jane Martin v. Robert Dale Martin, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Kari Hayes, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2)
  • Phillip A. Houser, attempt & conspire felony
  • Michael Anthony Odom, theft $1,000 or more, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, prior conviction for flee or elude; property destruction $1,000 or more (times 2), interfere with peace officer, burglary times 4, leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, DUI alcohol 1st offense within 10 years
  • Tyrell Dean Wimer, aggravated child abuse
  • Cherica D. Apodaca, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Michael Ronald Gardner, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, threaten to inflict injury by phone calls or other electronic or written communication

Criminal disposition

  • Michael Robert Harvey, conspire to commit felony, guilty; make writing that purports to be another’s, dismissed
  • Matthew David Jensen, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Tauna J. Macias, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Rance Duane Lehnen, possess controlled substance, guilty
  • Vickie Lynn Booth, possess controlled substance, deferred sentence; cultivate marijuana, guilty; property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Pamela K. Hellengreen, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed
  • Keith Edward Hammond, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2), unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, dismissed; child abuse
  • Micha Sulzle, property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Frank James Casias, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Hannah M. Seyfang, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed times 2, guilty times 2; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Nicholas Anthony Giangiacomo, burglary, guilty
  • William Tanner Jackson, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, guilty; unlawfully wearing or carrying a concealed weapon 1st offense, guilty
  • Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Christopher Wes Palmer, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury times 2, guilty times 2
  • Isiaha J. Moore, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
  • Samuel Thomas Vick Jr., possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty.
