District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Jarred Louis Grant v. Abrienne Vierkant, custody and parental visitation
  • Victoria Carr v. Rocky Williams Carr, divorce no children
  • Luke Remmen Ginsbach v. Emily Rose Ginsbach, divorce no children
  • David B. Wheeler v. Josephine Anne Wheeler, divorce no children
  • Kevin Arthur Norcross v. Helen Marie Norcross, divorce with children
  • Cassandra Rose Baker v. Daniel Dean Baker, divorce no children
  • Ronni Lea Williams v. Darrick Maurice Williams, divorce no children
  • State v. Andy J. Hutchinson, civil
  • Vista West Owners Association, The Vista III Owners Association and Westgate Park Owners Association Inc., Westgate Park II Association Inc., WP III Assoication Inc., Vista No. 4 Property Owners Association v. Vista West Water Company Inc., civil
  • Derek James Mayes v. Tristain Lynn Dawn Mayes, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Nash Dakota Phillips and Jason A. Thomas, child support/parental contribution
  • Nikki Jo Kessler v. Colton John Tucker, divorce with children
  • Samantha Spicer v. Steven Oberg Spicer, divorce no children
  • Erin Elizabeth Jarboe v. Erick Shawn Allen, divorce with children
  • Todd Eldridge, Carri Eldridge, Saige Eldridge and Teegan Eldridge v. Spectra Venue Management, personal injury
  • Michele Robin Young Heaphy v. Paul Macdaniel Ferguson, divorce no children
  • Storie L. Rasmussen v Clifford J. Young, private/family
  • DFS v. Juanita M. Sosa and Alec D. Miller, child support/parental contribution
  • Joshua Lindsay v. Skylar Baeriswyl, custody and parental visitation
  • Brooklynn Marie Barber v. Levi Wayne Barber, divorce with children
  • Gregory Howard Marx v. Tina Beth Shoemaker, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Kelci L. Kruhmin and Jordan A. Macmillan, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Shanell C. Brungardt and Tristan D. Burnite, child support/parental contribution
  • Kustom Koncepts Inc. v. WB Supply LLC, business organization litigation
  • Andrea Rue Hiester v. Joel Barran Hiester, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Rio R. Ponce and Cody D. Hall, child support/parental contribution
  • Jennifer Ann Sutherland v. Shawn Claude Bishop, divorce with children
  • MARS Properties LLC v. Wade Austin and Oil City Diesel, business organization litigation
  • Everest Oil and Gas LLC v. Ventana Tensleep LLC and Ardent Pursuit Consulting LLC, debt collection
  • Jeremy J. Hugus v. Brandon C. Reeder, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Oma Lee Watson v. Seth Sebastian Blanchard, child support/parental contribution
  • Ben S. Mayles v. Joanne A. Ryder, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Amanda Ray Beavers v. Paul Ray Beavers, divorce no children
  • State and Department of Workforce Services v. David Wright, civil
  • Jennifer J. Jozwik v. Christopher Johnson, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Nakita W. Whitlock v. Richard C. Snell Jr., judgment
  • Chyra Alexandra Reay v. Jesse Lee Reay, judgment
  • Kenneth L. Smith v. Sharon Kennerknecht, dismissed
  • Tammy Lynne Bowlby v. Christopher David Bowlby, judgment
  • Miranda Rose Nelson to Miranda Rose Johnston, change of name
  • Jessica Mark v. Robert Mark, dismissed
  • Shawn Anthony Covert v. Elizabeth Susan Morgan Covert, dismissed
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Sheila Henry, judgment
  • Kristina Slagle v. Jordan Enis, judgment
