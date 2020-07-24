District court

New civil cases
- Jarred Louis Grant v. Abrienne Vierkant, custody and parental visitation
- Victoria Carr v. Rocky Williams Carr, divorce no children
- Luke Remmen Ginsbach v. Emily Rose Ginsbach, divorce no children
- David B. Wheeler v. Josephine Anne Wheeler, divorce no children
- Kevin Arthur Norcross v. Helen Marie Norcross, divorce with children
- Cassandra Rose Baker v. Daniel Dean Baker, divorce no children
- Ronni Lea Williams v. Darrick Maurice Williams, divorce no children
- State v. Andy J. Hutchinson, civil
- Vista West Owners Association, The Vista III Owners Association and Westgate Park Owners Association Inc., Westgate Park II Association Inc., WP III Assoication Inc., Vista No. 4 Property Owners Association v. Vista West Water Company Inc., civil
- Derek James Mayes v. Tristain Lynn Dawn Mayes, divorce with children
- DFS v. Nash Dakota Phillips and Jason A. Thomas, child support/parental contribution
- Nikki Jo Kessler v. Colton John Tucker, divorce with children
- Samantha Spicer v. Steven Oberg Spicer, divorce no children
- Erin Elizabeth Jarboe v. Erick Shawn Allen, divorce with children
- Todd Eldridge, Carri Eldridge, Saige Eldridge and Teegan Eldridge v. Spectra Venue Management, personal injury
- Michele Robin Young Heaphy v. Paul Macdaniel Ferguson, divorce no children
- Storie L. Rasmussen v Clifford J. Young, private/family
- DFS v. Juanita M. Sosa and Alec D. Miller, child support/parental contribution
- Joshua Lindsay v. Skylar Baeriswyl, custody and parental visitation
- Brooklynn Marie Barber v. Levi Wayne Barber, divorce with children
- Gregory Howard Marx v. Tina Beth Shoemaker, domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Kelci L. Kruhmin and Jordan A. Macmillan, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Shanell C. Brungardt and Tristan D. Burnite, child support/parental contribution
- Kustom Koncepts Inc. v. WB Supply LLC, business organization litigation
- Andrea Rue Hiester v. Joel Barran Hiester, divorce with children
- DFS v. Rio R. Ponce and Cody D. Hall, child support/parental contribution
- Jennifer Ann Sutherland v. Shawn Claude Bishop, divorce with children
- MARS Properties LLC v. Wade Austin and Oil City Diesel, business organization litigation
- Everest Oil and Gas LLC v. Ventana Tensleep LLC and Ardent Pursuit Consulting LLC, debt collection
- Jeremy J. Hugus v. Brandon C. Reeder, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Oma Lee Watson v. Seth Sebastian Blanchard, child support/parental contribution
- Ben S. Mayles v. Joanne A. Ryder, domestic register foreign judgment
- Amanda Ray Beavers v. Paul Ray Beavers, divorce no children
- State and Department of Workforce Services v. David Wright, civil
- Jennifer J. Jozwik v. Christopher Johnson, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Nakita W. Whitlock v. Richard C. Snell Jr., judgment
- Chyra Alexandra Reay v. Jesse Lee Reay, judgment
- Kenneth L. Smith v. Sharon Kennerknecht, dismissed
- Tammy Lynne Bowlby v. Christopher David Bowlby, judgment
- Miranda Rose Nelson to Miranda Rose Johnston, change of name
- Jessica Mark v. Robert Mark, dismissed
- Shawn Anthony Covert v. Elizabeth Susan Morgan Covert, dismissed
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Sheila Henry, judgment
- Kristina Slagle v. Jordan Enis, judgment
