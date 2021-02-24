 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • DFS v. Billie R. Gingrich and Sandy R. Chavez Jr., child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Ashley R. Morgan and Phillip C. Beach, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Baylee M. Smith and Shawn O. Mccormick, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Isabel K. Reyes and Houston Reyes, child support/parental contribution
  • Shawn Santistevan v. Michael Santistevan, divorce no children
  • Jasmine Pauline Jones v. Alyssa Lanette Quintanilla, divorce no children
  • Deborah April Lang to Deborah April Lang Johnson, name change
  • Amanda Gayle Hayes v. Dominic Joel Hayes, divorce with children
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast v. Duvale Brown, civil
  • Farmers Insurance v. Connor Goodman, Carmen Goodman and Raeshaun Goodman, declaratory judgment
  • William Lee Neeland Jr. v. Brandy Lynn Neeland, divorce with children
  • Austin Ray McGrady v. Nicole Ann McGrady, divorce with children
  • Susan Mary Manngus to Susan Mary Propp, name change
  • DFS v. Victoria J. Gilliam and Michael R. Kelley, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Madeline Rochelle Robinson and unknown father, domestic relations
  • Ronald Evan Petrossi v. Tina Marie Long, divorce no children
  • Aleigha J. Williams v. Tyler S. Bressette, custody and parental visitation
  • Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick, divorce with children

New criminal cases

  • Jenterece Michelle Watkins, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
  • David Leroy Young, convicted felon in possession of firearm
  • Andrew Beau Barrett, aggravated assault & battery
  • Samuel M. Garris, burglary
  • Mandelyn Rae Hernandez, make writing that purports to be another's, conspire to commit felony
  • Tonya A. King, attempt to commit felony substantial step, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, false written statement to pawnbroker
  • Kenneth J. Latham, burglary, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, conspire to commit felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Sierra M. Randall, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Jimmy Deniz, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Cameron James Hopper, theft use or dispose under $1,000, possess deadly weapon, unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury
  • Andrew Izack Sherman, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, explicit conduct with child, receive or deliver child porn
  • Brad Lee Corbin, theft deprive $1,000 or move or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Jeremy Lynn Trowbridge, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • John Thomas Ray III, escape felony conviction

Criminal disposition

  • Brandon D. Thompson, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; make writing that purports to be another's (times 2), dismissed times 2; attempt & conspire felony
  • Brianna Reed, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Amber Michelle Garcia, obtain property by false pretenses under $1,000, guilty
  • William Allen Garland, burglary, guilty
  • David Wayne Gober, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Domenic Vito Potenzieri, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; use controlled substance, dismissed
  • John Colton Begley, apply pressure on throat or neck (times 2), dismissed times 2; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Christopher E. Andersen, unlawful entry into occupied structured and commit battery or domestic battery, guilty
