District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Billie R. Gingrich and Sandy R. Chavez Jr., child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Loretta M. Simmons and Michael S. Simmons, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ashley R. Morgan and Phillip C. Beach, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Baylee M. Smith and Shawn O. Mccormick, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Isabel K. Reyes and Houston Reyes, child support/parental contribution
- Shawn Santistevan v. Michael Santistevan, divorce no children
- Jasmine Pauline Jones v. Alyssa Lanette Quintanilla, divorce no children
- Deborah April Lang to Deborah April Lang Johnson, name change
- Amanda Gayle Hayes v. Dominic Joel Hayes, divorce with children
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast v. Duvale Brown, civil
- Farmers Insurance v. Connor Goodman, Carmen Goodman and Raeshaun Goodman, declaratory judgment
- William Lee Neeland Jr. v. Brandy Lynn Neeland, divorce with children
- Austin Ray McGrady v. Nicole Ann McGrady, divorce with children
- Susan Mary Manngus to Susan Mary Propp, name change
- DFS v. Victoria J. Gilliam and Michael R. Kelley, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Madeline Rochelle Robinson and unknown father, domestic relations
- Ronald Evan Petrossi v. Tina Marie Long, divorce no children
- Aleigha J. Williams v. Tyler S. Bressette, custody and parental visitation
- Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick, divorce with children
New criminal cases
- Jenterece Michelle Watkins, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- David Leroy Young, convicted felon in possession of firearm
- Andrew Beau Barrett, aggravated assault & battery
- Samuel M. Garris, burglary
- Mandelyn Rae Hernandez, make writing that purports to be another's, conspire to commit felony
- Tonya A. King, attempt to commit felony substantial step, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, false written statement to pawnbroker
- Kenneth J. Latham, burglary, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, conspire to commit felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Sierra M. Randall, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Jimmy Deniz, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Cameron James Hopper, theft use or dispose under $1,000, possess deadly weapon, unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury
- Andrew Izack Sherman, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, explicit conduct with child, receive or deliver child porn
- Brad Lee Corbin, theft deprive $1,000 or move or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Jeremy Lynn Trowbridge, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
- John Thomas Ray III, escape felony conviction
Criminal disposition
- Brandon D. Thompson, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; make writing that purports to be another's (times 2), dismissed times 2; attempt & conspire felony
- Brianna Reed, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Amber Michelle Garcia, obtain property by false pretenses under $1,000, guilty
- William Allen Garland, burglary, guilty
- David Wayne Gober, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Domenic Vito Potenzieri, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; use controlled substance, dismissed
- John Colton Begley, apply pressure on throat or neck (times 2), dismissed times 2; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Christopher E. Andersen, unlawful entry into occupied structured and commit battery or domestic battery, guilty