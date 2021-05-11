 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Lanae Leona Leigh v. Charles Scott Leigh, divorce with children
  • Sysco Montana Inc. v. Jonathan Tieszen, debt collection
  • Renee Marie Patzek v. Joshua Ray Patzek, divorce with children
  • George Wagstaff and all other assignees v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., Lehman Brothers Bank FSB, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Selene Finance and Solace Financial LLC, civil
  • Wendy Ann Lee v. William John Lee, divorce no children
  • Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board and Wardwell Water and Sewer District v. The City of Mills, declaratory judgment
  • Mychael Raymond Rudolph v. Emma Love Kennington, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Steven R. Rawlings, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Thomas Joseph Roeber, child support/parental contribution
  • Priscilla Lynn Alfaro v. Enrique Martinez, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Judy M. Losea v. Thomas C. Losea, civil from circuit
  • Cory J. Robinson v. Linda D. Rorabaugh, custody and parental visitation

Civil disposition

  • DFS v. Harley Lee Davis and Loral Shantell Combe, dismissed
  • Norine Reeb and John Reeb v. Keith D. Schultes, dismissed
  • DFS v. Timothy M. Roach, judgment
  • Tara Brownlee v. Donald Brownlee, order
  • DFS v. Hannah R. Wheatley and Travis R. Wheatley, dismissed
  • Thomas Anthony Reimer v. Andrea R. Reimer, order
  • Matthew David Cullison v. Linda Marie Cullison, order
  • DFS v. Eric M. Bushnell, order
  • DFS v. Travis Jacob Komma, order
  • DFS v. Joshua A. Stringer and Vanessa G. Morales, order
  • DFS v. Sarah M. Cureton, judgment
  • Autumn Pauly v. John Paul Dalton, dismissed
  • Amanda C. Mobley v. Zach S. Brown, judgment
  • Melissa Ann Keith v. Michael Joe Keith, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Shawn Goodman, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Austen August Bagner, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
  • Raegan Marie Moore, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Levi R. Miller, escape felony conviction
  • Dawn Green, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Eric George Brannam, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law
  • Andre Daniel Bryson, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, property destruction under $1,000
  • Richard Calvert Brown, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2)
  • Sheila Dawn Reardon, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Landon Spencer, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Jennifer Conaway-Walters, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, endanger child 1st offense (times 2)
  • Morgan Jean Loughan, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, endanger child 1st offense
  • Davon Michael Gasperetti, sexual assault 1st degree physically helpless, sexual assault 2nd degree cause submission, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion
  • Assher Pettry, burglary (times 2)
  • Kayelee Dawn Thomas, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
  • Paul Arthur Christensen, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Kevin Michael Deschneau, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 3), possess deadly weapon
  • Justina R. Cestnik, attempt & conspire felony
  • Natasha Heisey, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon
  • Christopher DeShawn Young-Jones, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance

Criminal disposition

  • Billy Daniel Martin, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Joshua Ivery Jordan, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; reckless endangering, guilty
  • Ann Margaret Wilson, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Collin Rundell, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty; shoplift under $1,000, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; shoplift under $1,000 (times 6), guilty times 3, dismissed times 3
  • Jeremiah Ben Carson, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, dismissed; interference with peace officer, dismissed
  • Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, guilty; interfere with emergency calls, guilty
  • Benjamin Means, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; aggravated assault & battery, dismissed.
