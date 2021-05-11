District court

New civil cases
- Lanae Leona Leigh v. Charles Scott Leigh, divorce with children
- Sysco Montana Inc. v. Jonathan Tieszen, debt collection
- Renee Marie Patzek v. Joshua Ray Patzek, divorce with children
- George Wagstaff and all other assignees v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., Lehman Brothers Bank FSB, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Selene Finance and Solace Financial LLC, civil
- Wendy Ann Lee v. William John Lee, divorce no children
- Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Powers Board and Wardwell Water and Sewer District v. The City of Mills, declaratory judgment
- Mychael Raymond Rudolph v. Emma Love Kennington, divorce no children
- DFS v. Steven R. Rawlings, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Thomas Joseph Roeber, child support/parental contribution
- Priscilla Lynn Alfaro v. Enrique Martinez, domestic register foreign judgment
- Judy M. Losea v. Thomas C. Losea, civil from circuit
- Cory J. Robinson v. Linda D. Rorabaugh, custody and parental visitation
Civil disposition
- DFS v. Harley Lee Davis and Loral Shantell Combe, dismissed
- Norine Reeb and John Reeb v. Keith D. Schultes, dismissed
- DFS v. Timothy M. Roach, judgment
- Tara Brownlee v. Donald Brownlee, order
- DFS v. Hannah R. Wheatley and Travis R. Wheatley, dismissed
- Thomas Anthony Reimer v. Andrea R. Reimer, order
- Matthew David Cullison v. Linda Marie Cullison, order
- DFS v. Eric M. Bushnell, order
- DFS v. Travis Jacob Komma, order
- DFS v. Joshua A. Stringer and Vanessa G. Morales, order
- DFS v. Sarah M. Cureton, judgment
- Autumn Pauly v. John Paul Dalton, dismissed
- Amanda C. Mobley v. Zach S. Brown, judgment
- Melissa Ann Keith v. Michael Joe Keith, dismissed
New criminal cases
- Shawn Goodman, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Austen August Bagner, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Raegan Marie Moore, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Levi R. Miller, escape felony conviction
- Dawn Green, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Eric George Brannam, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law
- Andre Daniel Bryson, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, property destruction under $1,000
- Richard Calvert Brown, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2)
- Sheila Dawn Reardon, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Landon Spencer, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Jennifer Conaway-Walters, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, endanger child 1st offense (times 2)
- Morgan Jean Loughan, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, endanger child 1st offense
- Davon Michael Gasperetti, sexual assault 1st degree physically helpless, sexual assault 2nd degree cause submission, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion
- Assher Pettry, burglary (times 2)
- Kayelee Dawn Thomas, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Paul Arthur Christensen, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Kevin Michael Deschneau, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 3), possess deadly weapon
- Justina R. Cestnik, attempt & conspire felony
- Natasha Heisey, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon
- Christopher DeShawn Young-Jones, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
Criminal disposition
- Billy Daniel Martin, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Joshua Ivery Jordan, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; reckless endangering, guilty
- Ann Margaret Wilson, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Collin Rundell, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty; shoplift under $1,000, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; shoplift under $1,000 (times 6), guilty times 3, dismissed times 3
- Jeremiah Ben Carson, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, dismissed; interference with peace officer, dismissed
- Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, guilty; interfere with emergency calls, guilty
- Benjamin Means, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; aggravated assault & battery, dismissed.