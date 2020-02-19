You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Stefan Erich Bochmann v. Ann Whitney Bochmann, divorce no children
  • Ashley Gail Knapp v. Amber Lynn Knapp, divorce no children
  • Jamie Lynn Knickerbocker v. Abraham Porter Knickerbocker, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Joshua M. Weinrich, child support/parental contribution
  • Carman Rae Borst v. Theodore Edward Borst, divorce no children
  • Jennifer Kaye Baros v. Steven Timothy Baros, divorce with children
  • Nathan Scott Lanham v. Anastasia Lenny Lanham, divorce with children
  • Grace Ann Colpitts v. Randall Edward Colpitts, judicial separation

Civil disposition

  • Express Collections Inc. v. James L. Gray, foreign judgment
  • Brandon M. Bassett and Kristi M. Fitzpatrick, respondents, judgment
  • Antonio L. Rodriguez and Destiny R. Belanger, respondents, judgment
  • Erin M. Johnson v. Anthony E. Johnson, order
  • Allissa D. Spurell, respondent, judgment
  • Matthew A. Loucks v. Karissa C. Lovato, dismissed
  • Monica R. Patro and Denny A. Johnson, respondents, judgment
  • Matthew A. Drinkwalter, respondent, default judgment
  • Johnnie Lee Claude Young v. Bethany Joy Young, judgment
  • Celicia D. Riley and Walter J. Bowden IV, respondents, judgment
  • Fatma Nalan Neeland v. William Lee Neeland Jr., judgment
  • Amy Lynn Pritchard, petitioner, dismissed
  • CollectionCenter Inc. v. Todd Vincent Nolasco, dismissed
  • CollectionCenter Inc. v. Melissa Ann Phillips, dismissed
  • Andrew George Green v. Jessica Lela Green, dismissed
  • Michelle Shillcox, petitioner, dismissed
  • Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Justin Mitchum, dismissed
  • Deanna Ledbetter v. Timothy Ledbetter, dismissed
  • Susan Perry and Scott Perry v. Sarah Nichole Shepherd, dismissed
  • Elizabeth Anderson, petitioner, dismissed
  • Misty Bynum v. Jevon L. Bynum, dismissed
  • Joe Jaure v. Joanne Jaure, dismissed
  • Recie Nicole Scott v. Andrew Leo Scott, dismissed
  • Katelyn Matuse, Katelyn May Nohealani Haas and Christine Haas, dismissed
  • Adam Wayne Barelle v. Hilary Jones, dismissed
  • Marjorie C. Clark, plaintiff, dismissed
  • Brianna Parmenter v. Trevor Parmenter, dismissed
  • Michael J. Clabaugh v. Jaqueline J. Clabaugh, dismissed
  • Andrew Barber v. Serena Barber, dismissed
  • Keith S. Kuder v. Melissa D. Asbridge, dismissed
  • Amber Mae Sheldon v. James Edward Sheldon, dismissed
  • Haining Zhung v. Does 1-20 Inclusive and Art Boutique Inc., dismissed
  • Marcia Ann Benson v. Robert Neal Benson, dismissed
  • Michael J. Brown v. Jessica J. Davisson, dismissed
  • Cheyenne Nicole Seaton v. Jake Harley Seaton, dismissed
  • Robert Troy Martinez v. Janelle Ranee Raba, dismissed
  • Casper Sunrise LLC v. Michael Hoffman, Daisy Hoffman and Barold Inc., dismissed
  • Peggy S. Ahner v. Travis E. Ahner, dismissed

Criminal disposition

  • William H. Annett, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Tracilei Walton, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), deferred sentence times 1; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 1; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less (times 2), deferred sentence times 1
  • Brian Allen Patton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 4), dismissed times 1; burglary (times 3), dismissed times 1; aggravated burglary deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
  • Brandt M. Cross, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Raul Adam Sanchez, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman (times 6), dismissed times 6; apply pressure on throat or neck (times 3), dismissed times 2; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed.
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

