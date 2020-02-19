District court

New civil cases
- Stefan Erich Bochmann v. Ann Whitney Bochmann, divorce no children
- Ashley Gail Knapp v. Amber Lynn Knapp, divorce no children
- Jamie Lynn Knickerbocker v. Abraham Porter Knickerbocker, divorce no children
- DFS v. Joshua M. Weinrich, child support/parental contribution
- Carman Rae Borst v. Theodore Edward Borst, divorce no children
- Jennifer Kaye Baros v. Steven Timothy Baros, divorce with children
- Nathan Scott Lanham v. Anastasia Lenny Lanham, divorce with children
- Grace Ann Colpitts v. Randall Edward Colpitts, judicial separation
Civil disposition
- Express Collections Inc. v. James L. Gray, foreign judgment
- Brandon M. Bassett and Kristi M. Fitzpatrick, respondents, judgment
- Antonio L. Rodriguez and Destiny R. Belanger, respondents, judgment
- Erin M. Johnson v. Anthony E. Johnson, order
- Allissa D. Spurell, respondent, judgment
- Matthew A. Loucks v. Karissa C. Lovato, dismissed
- Monica R. Patro and Denny A. Johnson, respondents, judgment
- Matthew A. Drinkwalter, respondent, default judgment
- Johnnie Lee Claude Young v. Bethany Joy Young, judgment
- Celicia D. Riley and Walter J. Bowden IV, respondents, judgment
- Fatma Nalan Neeland v. William Lee Neeland Jr., judgment
- Amy Lynn Pritchard, petitioner, dismissed
- CollectionCenter Inc. v. Todd Vincent Nolasco, dismissed
- CollectionCenter Inc. v. Melissa Ann Phillips, dismissed
- Andrew George Green v. Jessica Lela Green, dismissed
- Michelle Shillcox, petitioner, dismissed
- Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Justin Mitchum, dismissed
- Deanna Ledbetter v. Timothy Ledbetter, dismissed
- Susan Perry and Scott Perry v. Sarah Nichole Shepherd, dismissed
- Elizabeth Anderson, petitioner, dismissed
- Misty Bynum v. Jevon L. Bynum, dismissed
- Joe Jaure v. Joanne Jaure, dismissed
- Recie Nicole Scott v. Andrew Leo Scott, dismissed
- Katelyn Matuse, Katelyn May Nohealani Haas and Christine Haas, dismissed
- Adam Wayne Barelle v. Hilary Jones, dismissed
- Marjorie C. Clark, plaintiff, dismissed
- Brianna Parmenter v. Trevor Parmenter, dismissed
- Michael J. Clabaugh v. Jaqueline J. Clabaugh, dismissed
- Andrew Barber v. Serena Barber, dismissed
- Keith S. Kuder v. Melissa D. Asbridge, dismissed
- Amber Mae Sheldon v. James Edward Sheldon, dismissed
- Haining Zhung v. Does 1-20 Inclusive and Art Boutique Inc., dismissed
- Marcia Ann Benson v. Robert Neal Benson, dismissed
- Michael J. Brown v. Jessica J. Davisson, dismissed
- Cheyenne Nicole Seaton v. Jake Harley Seaton, dismissed
- Robert Troy Martinez v. Janelle Ranee Raba, dismissed
- Casper Sunrise LLC v. Michael Hoffman, Daisy Hoffman and Barold Inc., dismissed
- Peggy S. Ahner v. Travis E. Ahner, dismissed
Criminal disposition
- William H. Annett, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, guilty
- Tracilei Walton, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), deferred sentence times 1; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 1; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less (times 2), deferred sentence times 1
- Brian Allen Patton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 4), dismissed times 1; burglary (times 3), dismissed times 1; aggravated burglary deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
- Brandt M. Cross, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Raul Adam Sanchez, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman (times 6), dismissed times 6; apply pressure on throat or neck (times 3), dismissed times 2; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed.