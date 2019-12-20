District court

You are the owner of this article.
New civil cases

DFS v. Cody J. Joy and Joseph C. Hubbard, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Dana L. Theriot and Gerald D. Arno, child support/parental contribution

Michelle L. Gill v. James W.P. Snelling, domestic register foreign judgment

Larry D. Long and Virginia K. Long v. Kelly R. Boatman and Thomas J. Boatman, grandparental visitation

Jill A. Beza v. Trent Beza, divorce no children

Jamie Deann Benson v. Clark Richard Mendes, domestic relations

Natalie Anne Bacon v. Gary Michael Bacon, divorce with children

Larry Flowers v. Jeffey Barker, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular

DFS v. Barbara Ann Reed and John Alfred Cheesley III, child support/parental contribution

Daniel Tomas Ooka v. Denise Lynn Ooka, divorce no children

DFS v. Nelves Eutsey Jr., and Tara A. Bullock, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Roxey A. Garnet and Korey A. Downing, child support/parental contribution

Andreau Loren Dillon v. Wyoming Medical Center, Wyoming Health Medical Group, Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology, Richard Lee Stowell MD, Daniel F. Sulser MD, Joseph C. McGinley MD and John Doe radiologists, personal injury or wrongful death medical malpractice

Desiree Rose Coleman v. Derek Michael Coleman, divorce with children

Christine Jackson v. Blake Jackson, divorce with children

Ester Collene Campbell to Colleen Esther Campbell, name change

Jared Paul Serres v. Ashley Lea Serres, divorce with children

Lisa M. Strohecker v. Jess A. Ahlschlager, divorce with children

DFS v. Cheslie T. Klone and Tyler R. Sanford, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Jessica K. Daily and Austin N. Swank, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Sabrina K. Stone, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Joshua Sterkel, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. James Daniel Tewes and Syvannah Lynne Tewes, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Nicole R. Scherck and Garrett A. Easton, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Christopher Troy Lutonsky, child support/parental contribution

Anthony Wayne Hamilton to Sepa Antonio Caravaggio, name change

Angelique Dawn Armijo v. Sarah Jessica Armijo, divorce no children

Christina Marie Smith v. Jacob Raymond Smith, divorce with children

Laura Michelle Archibeque v. Conrad Julian Archibeque, divorce with children

Jacob William Degoyette v. Britnie Sage Young, custody and parental visitation

Jeremiah Alan Howie v. Kayleigh Elizabeth Howie, divorce with children

Civil disposition

Andrew M. Gracia v. Sara M. Lamb, order

DSF v. Amber R. Calkins, order

Megan Ruthann Capellas v. Brennan Kanani Capellas, order to modify

Lynda Annette Savage Harris to Lynda Annette Savage, change of name

Shanell L. Hubbard v. Joseph K. Babcock, child custody order

Tabatha L. Bieyle v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed

Lachlyn N. Grevengoed v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed

Sierra A. Berg v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed

Michelle L. Krueger v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed

Deborah L. Lavering v. Brent Paul Sanbrorn, default judgment

Nicole I. Cunningham v. Conor O. Mead, child support order

Michelle Yvette Tippetts v. Dwayne Peter Sutherland, foreign judgment

Elijah Jones Jr. v. Heather Jones, dismissed

Benjamin M. Qureshi v. Malinda S. Harvell, order to modify

DFS v. Kelly L. Reyes, order to modify

Stacie L. Johns v. Billy Ryan Huggans, default judgment

Dallas Ray Decook v. Brenda Jean Decook, order to modify

Shannon R. Wolff v. Steven Lee Woodell, order after hearing

Prestige Financial v. Aaron Trent Harmon, judgment

Tristan Riga Hawk to Riga Lyn Christopherson, change of name

Zachary Kalvin Main to Zachary Kalvin Becker, change of name

New criminal cases

Rodney Hayes Smith II, habitual criminal violent felony plus three priors committed after person reached 18 years old

Jared Alexander Baker, possess controlled substance 3rd plus offense, interfere with peace officer, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless driving

Brandon Scott Walford, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Ronald Everly, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, prior conviction for flee or elude; reckless driving, interfere with peace officer, drive while license cancelled, revoked or suspended

Criminal disposition

Eugene Antwain Banks, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 3), dismissed times 1, guilty times 2; stalking misdemeanor, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, dismissed

Donald G. Caraveau, burglary, guilty

Amy M. Williams, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty

Shanowa Ashley Callender, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty

Brittany Ferris Tennyson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1.

