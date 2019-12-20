District court

New civil cases
DFS v. Cody J. Joy and Joseph C. Hubbard, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Dana L. Theriot and Gerald D. Arno, child support/parental contribution
Michelle L. Gill v. James W.P. Snelling, domestic register foreign judgment
Larry D. Long and Virginia K. Long v. Kelly R. Boatman and Thomas J. Boatman, grandparental visitation
Jill A. Beza v. Trent Beza, divorce no children
Jamie Deann Benson v. Clark Richard Mendes, domestic relations
Natalie Anne Bacon v. Gary Michael Bacon, divorce with children
Larry Flowers v. Jeffey Barker, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
DFS v. Barbara Ann Reed and John Alfred Cheesley III, child support/parental contribution
Daniel Tomas Ooka v. Denise Lynn Ooka, divorce no children
DFS v. Nelves Eutsey Jr., and Tara A. Bullock, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Roxey A. Garnet and Korey A. Downing, child support/parental contribution
Andreau Loren Dillon v. Wyoming Medical Center, Wyoming Health Medical Group, Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology, Richard Lee Stowell MD, Daniel F. Sulser MD, Joseph C. McGinley MD and John Doe radiologists, personal injury or wrongful death medical malpractice
Desiree Rose Coleman v. Derek Michael Coleman, divorce with children
Christine Jackson v. Blake Jackson, divorce with children
Ester Collene Campbell to Colleen Esther Campbell, name change
Jared Paul Serres v. Ashley Lea Serres, divorce with children
Lisa M. Strohecker v. Jess A. Ahlschlager, divorce with children
DFS v. Cheslie T. Klone and Tyler R. Sanford, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Jessica K. Daily and Austin N. Swank, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Sabrina K. Stone, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Joshua Sterkel, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. James Daniel Tewes and Syvannah Lynne Tewes, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Nicole R. Scherck and Garrett A. Easton, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Christopher Troy Lutonsky, child support/parental contribution
Anthony Wayne Hamilton to Sepa Antonio Caravaggio, name change
Angelique Dawn Armijo v. Sarah Jessica Armijo, divorce no children
Christina Marie Smith v. Jacob Raymond Smith, divorce with children
Laura Michelle Archibeque v. Conrad Julian Archibeque, divorce with children
Jacob William Degoyette v. Britnie Sage Young, custody and parental visitation
Jeremiah Alan Howie v. Kayleigh Elizabeth Howie, divorce with children
Civil disposition
Andrew M. Gracia v. Sara M. Lamb, order
DSF v. Amber R. Calkins, order
Megan Ruthann Capellas v. Brennan Kanani Capellas, order to modify
Lynda Annette Savage Harris to Lynda Annette Savage, change of name
Shanell L. Hubbard v. Joseph K. Babcock, child custody order
Tabatha L. Bieyle v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed
Lachlyn N. Grevengoed v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed
Sierra A. Berg v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed
Michelle L. Krueger v. Eric W. Evans, dismissed
Deborah L. Lavering v. Brent Paul Sanbrorn, default judgment
Nicole I. Cunningham v. Conor O. Mead, child support order
Michelle Yvette Tippetts v. Dwayne Peter Sutherland, foreign judgment
Elijah Jones Jr. v. Heather Jones, dismissed
Benjamin M. Qureshi v. Malinda S. Harvell, order to modify
DFS v. Kelly L. Reyes, order to modify
Stacie L. Johns v. Billy Ryan Huggans, default judgment
Dallas Ray Decook v. Brenda Jean Decook, order to modify
Shannon R. Wolff v. Steven Lee Woodell, order after hearing
Prestige Financial v. Aaron Trent Harmon, judgment
Tristan Riga Hawk to Riga Lyn Christopherson, change of name
Zachary Kalvin Main to Zachary Kalvin Becker, change of name
New criminal cases
Rodney Hayes Smith II, habitual criminal violent felony plus three priors committed after person reached 18 years old
Jared Alexander Baker, possess controlled substance 3rd plus offense, interfere with peace officer, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless driving
Brandon Scott Walford, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Ronald Everly, aggravated flee or attempt to elude police, prior conviction for flee or elude; reckless driving, interfere with peace officer, drive while license cancelled, revoked or suspended
Criminal disposition
Eugene Antwain Banks, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 3), dismissed times 1, guilty times 2; stalking misdemeanor, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, dismissed
Donald G. Caraveau, burglary, guilty
Amy M. Williams, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
Shanowa Ashley Callender, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
Brittany Ferris Tennyson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1.