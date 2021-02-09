 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

William J. Brown and All Other Occupants v. Jon Schweigert, appeal civil from circuit

Michelle L. Hasbrouck v. Ryan Lee Hasbrouck, divorce with children

Jeana Patterson v. Mark Douglass, custody and parental visitation

Dezaray L. Kenny v. Vaughn Sulzle, domestic register foreign judgment

Ina R. Hamilton Kurtz v. Alexander Justin Sohl, domestic register foreign judgment

Sharlotte Kathleen Carrier v. Ian A. Mitford Barbertson, domestic register foreign judgment

Hardeep Sohi v. Colby Tipton, divorce no children

Miranda Nash v. Adam Glazier, domestic relations

Stacy P. Pearson v. Rodney P. Pearson, divorce no children

Cindy Jo Fish v. Don K. Fish, divorce no children

Freedom Jo Authement v. John David Authement, divorce no children

Terrance Jeffrey Daniels v. Brittney Sue Daniels, domestic register foreign judgment

Dianna Ellis v. Wyoming Medical Center, Wesley Hiser MD and estate of Burke Henry Ellis, personal injury or wrongful death

Dani Kathleen Robbins v. Christopher Anthony Robbins, divorce with children

DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard and Sarah M. Hilyard, child support/parental contribution

Tawni J. Henry v. David Ogilvie, domestic register foreign judgment

Mindy L. Blasingame v. Tyrel Neil Blasingame, domestic register foreign judgment

Susan E. Brown v. Michael L. Pongah, domestic register foreign judgment

Zachary Cole Heidrich v. Mattea Lynn Heidrich, divorce with children

Civil disposition

Eric Wellborn and State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc., order removing

DFS v. Lydia L. Williams, default judgment

DFS v. Jocelyn L. White, judgment

DFS v. Sabrina K. Stone, judgment

DFS v. Gage D. Oldaker Jr., judgment

James Matthew Schoniger v. Melody Dawn Tanner Schoniger, dismissed

Kustom Koncepts LLC v. WB Supply LLC, dismissed

Jaime Michael Jones v. Marcia Dee Jones, order to modify

DFS v. Benjamin J. Alcaraz Jr., judgment

DFS v. Leah M. Maes, judgment

Rikki L. Custer v. David E. Sheets, order

Tracy Lynn Ewald v. James T. Ewald, order

Megan Joy Vigil v. Matthew Richard Vigil, child support order

DFS v. Scott R. May, judgment

State v. Felicia D. Midkiff, judgment

DFS v. Felicia D. Midkiff, judgment

New criminal cases

Andrew Alan Fernandez, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Andrew Alan Fernandez, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Alexis Ann Snyder, possess controlled narcotic substance

Brady Austin Westwood, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, additional sentence use of firearm 1st offense

Randall Milton Carr, domestic battery 1st offense, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 2)

Ronald Everly, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Jordan Tyler Mitchell, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st offense, battery, interfere with peace officer

Benjamin Jacob Wolfe, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less 3rd plus offense, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, no registration and improper display of tabs.

Tags

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

