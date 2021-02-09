District court

New civil cases
William J. Brown and All Other Occupants v. Jon Schweigert, appeal civil from circuit
Michelle L. Hasbrouck v. Ryan Lee Hasbrouck, divorce with children
Jeana Patterson v. Mark Douglass, custody and parental visitation
Dezaray L. Kenny v. Vaughn Sulzle, domestic register foreign judgment
Ina R. Hamilton Kurtz v. Alexander Justin Sohl, domestic register foreign judgment
Sharlotte Kathleen Carrier v. Ian A. Mitford Barbertson, domestic register foreign judgment
Hardeep Sohi v. Colby Tipton, divorce no children
Miranda Nash v. Adam Glazier, domestic relations
Stacy P. Pearson v. Rodney P. Pearson, divorce no children
Cindy Jo Fish v. Don K. Fish, divorce no children
Freedom Jo Authement v. John David Authement, divorce no children
Terrance Jeffrey Daniels v. Brittney Sue Daniels, domestic register foreign judgment
Dianna Ellis v. Wyoming Medical Center, Wesley Hiser MD and estate of Burke Henry Ellis, personal injury or wrongful death
Dani Kathleen Robbins v. Christopher Anthony Robbins, divorce with children
DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard and Sarah M. Hilyard, child support/parental contribution
Tawni J. Henry v. David Ogilvie, domestic register foreign judgment
Mindy L. Blasingame v. Tyrel Neil Blasingame, domestic register foreign judgment
Susan E. Brown v. Michael L. Pongah, domestic register foreign judgment
Zachary Cole Heidrich v. Mattea Lynn Heidrich, divorce with children
Civil disposition
Eric Wellborn and State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc., order removing
DFS v. Lydia L. Williams, default judgment
DFS v. Jocelyn L. White, judgment
DFS v. Sabrina K. Stone, judgment
DFS v. Gage D. Oldaker Jr., judgment
James Matthew Schoniger v. Melody Dawn Tanner Schoniger, dismissed
Kustom Koncepts LLC v. WB Supply LLC, dismissed
Jaime Michael Jones v. Marcia Dee Jones, order to modify
DFS v. Benjamin J. Alcaraz Jr., judgment
DFS v. Leah M. Maes, judgment
Rikki L. Custer v. David E. Sheets, order
Tracy Lynn Ewald v. James T. Ewald, order
Megan Joy Vigil v. Matthew Richard Vigil, child support order
DFS v. Scott R. May, judgment
State v. Felicia D. Midkiff, judgment
DFS v. Felicia D. Midkiff, judgment
New criminal cases
Andrew Alan Fernandez, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Andrew Alan Fernandez, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Alexis Ann Snyder, possess controlled narcotic substance
Brady Austin Westwood, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, additional sentence use of firearm 1st offense
Randall Milton Carr, domestic battery 1st offense, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon (times 2)
Ronald Everly, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Jordan Tyler Mitchell, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st offense, battery, interfere with peace officer