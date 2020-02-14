District court

New civil cases
- Hilltop National Bank, Patrice J. Lichliter, Judy Booth, Elvin L. Booth Revocable Trust and Jacqueline M. Booth Revocable Trust v. David M. Henderson and Mary H. Henderson, declaratory judgment
- DFS v. Cassandra T. Tuma and Anthony K. Skansberg, child support/parental contribution
- Katrina Dianna Klinger v. John Leslie Klinger, divorce no children
- Lola C. Michaud v. Joshua T. Michaud, divorce with children
- Aaron Restad v. State, criminal appeal from circuit
- Paula Marie Majors v. Jared Nathaniel Majors, divorce no children
- DFS v. Michael L. Day, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Eva M. Day, child support/parental contribution
Civil disposition
- Rochelle L. Williams v. Joshua A. Hill, child support order
- Maria L. Parkinson v. Kened A. Betancourt, dismissed
- Pauline Renee Morgan v. Cheniece C. Lamb, judgment
- Samantha A. Mondoc v. Alfredo C. Santisteven III, judgment
- Kimberly D. Graham v. Ryan M. Hartsoch, judgment
- Annetta P. Bills v. Ky Loe Bills, judgment
- Recie N. Voight, respondent, order after hearing
- Kylie S. Mcintosh and James H. Ray, respondents, child support order
- Derek James Sanchez v. Julie Ann Sanchez, order
- Tresha A. Fullerton and Joseph M. Fullerton, respondents, dismissed
- Danielle L. Soester and Mathew D. Soester, respondents, child support order
- David Allan Carrico v. Tanya Nicole Carrico, order
- Michael S. Homann v. Dept. of Transportation, appeal dismissed
New criminal cases
- Antoine Domone Miller, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2)
- Jonathan Nall, arson 3rd degree property damage $200 or more
- Anna Otterholt, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Raymond Martinez, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 4)
- Clinton Allen Newton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; flee or attempt to elude police
- Thomas Allee, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Celeste Erin Kumelos, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less