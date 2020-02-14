You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Hilltop National Bank, Patrice J. Lichliter, Judy Booth, Elvin L. Booth Revocable Trust and Jacqueline M. Booth Revocable Trust v. David M. Henderson and Mary H. Henderson, declaratory judgment
  • DFS v. Cassandra T. Tuma and Anthony K. Skansberg, child support/parental contribution
  • Katrina Dianna Klinger v. John Leslie Klinger, divorce no children
  • Lola C. Michaud v. Joshua T. Michaud, divorce with children
  • Aaron Restad v. State, criminal appeal from circuit
  • Paula Marie Majors v. Jared Nathaniel Majors, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Michael L. Day, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Eva M. Day, child support/parental contribution

Civil disposition

  • Rochelle L. Williams v. Joshua A. Hill, child support order
  • Maria L. Parkinson v. Kened A. Betancourt, dismissed
  • Pauline Renee Morgan v. Cheniece C. Lamb, judgment
  • Samantha A. Mondoc v. Alfredo C. Santisteven III, judgment
  • Kimberly D. Graham v. Ryan M. Hartsoch, judgment
  • Annetta P. Bills v. Ky Loe Bills, judgment
  • Recie N. Voight, respondent, order after hearing
  • Kylie S. Mcintosh and James H. Ray, respondents, child support order
  • Derek James Sanchez v. Julie Ann Sanchez, order
  • Tresha A. Fullerton and Joseph M. Fullerton, respondents, dismissed
  • Danielle L. Soester and Mathew D. Soester, respondents, child support order
  • David Allan Carrico v. Tanya Nicole Carrico, order
  • Michael S. Homann v. Dept. of Transportation, appeal dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Antoine Domone Miller, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2)
  • Jonathan Nall, arson 3rd degree property damage $200 or more
  • Anna Otterholt, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Raymond Martinez, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 4)
  • Clinton Allen Newton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; flee or attempt to elude police
  • Thomas Allee, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
  • Celeste Erin Kumelos, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
