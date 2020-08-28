District court

New civil cases
- Cathleen M. Rosser v. Robert M. Rosser, divorce with children
- Paula A. Hanson, Sophie A. Bakken and Donna M. Pfielsticker v. Darrell Hoffman, unknown heirs, devisees and legatees of Darel Hoffman, Does 1-50 and estate of Darrell Hoffman, property without mineral rights
- Wendy Marie Fare v. Stephen Karl Fare, divorce with children
- Matthew Allen Bower v. Kaerie Kay Penelope Bowers, divorce no children
- Sheet Metal Specialties Inc. v. Gaddis Custom Building LLC and Kristan M. Gaddis, commercial construction contract
- Jamie Allen Dulin v. jennifer Lynn Dulin, divorce with children
- Drew Alan James v. Doris Renee James, divorce with children
- DFS v. Marissa L. Whitcher and Casey J. Brown, child support/parental contribution
- Laura Lee Frayer v. Michael Johnston, domestic register foreign judgment
- Debra Chantel Drumesnil v. Daniel Theron Crum, domestic register foreign judgment
- Jacquelyn Marie Bawker v. Terry Lee Bawker, domestic register foreign judgment
- Tammy S. Walters to Kenneth E. Walters, name change
New criminal cases
- John Colton Begley, apply pressure on throat or neck (times 2), domestic battery 1st offense
- Alysha Ann Dahl, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Gavin Pfrimmer, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
- Steven Michael Mildren, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- Tecumseh Perank, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman
- Austin Kamakanuiokalan Hallock, escape felony conviction
Criminal disposition
Danny Vasquez, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, deferred sentence
