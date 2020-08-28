 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Cathleen M. Rosser v. Robert M. Rosser, divorce with children
  • Paula A. Hanson, Sophie A. Bakken and Donna M. Pfielsticker v. Darrell Hoffman, unknown heirs, devisees and legatees of Darel Hoffman, Does 1-50 and estate of Darrell Hoffman, property without mineral rights
  • Wendy Marie Fare v. Stephen Karl Fare, divorce with children
  • Matthew Allen Bower v. Kaerie Kay Penelope Bowers, divorce no children
  • Sheet Metal Specialties Inc. v. Gaddis Custom Building LLC and Kristan M. Gaddis, commercial construction contract
  • Jamie Allen Dulin v. jennifer Lynn Dulin, divorce with children
  • Drew Alan James v. Doris Renee James, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Marissa L. Whitcher and Casey J. Brown, child support/parental contribution
  • Laura Lee Frayer v. Michael Johnston, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Debra Chantel Drumesnil v. Daniel Theron Crum, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Jacquelyn Marie Bawker v. Terry Lee Bawker, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Tammy S. Walters to Kenneth E. Walters, name change

New criminal cases

  • John Colton Begley, apply pressure on throat or neck (times 2), domestic battery 1st offense
  • Alysha Ann Dahl, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Gavin Pfrimmer, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony
  • Steven Michael Mildren, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Tecumseh Perank, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman
  • Austin Kamakanuiokalan Hallock, escape felony conviction

Criminal disposition

Danny Vasquez, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, deferred sentence; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, deferred sentence

