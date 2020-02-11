District court

New civil cases
- Erik J. Williams v. Rebecca B. Krebs, divorce no children
- Nicole Marie Wilson v. Robert James Wilson, divorce with children
- James Jason Halstead v. Deena J. Halstead, divorce with children
- Lisa Ann Tyson v. Douglas Edward Tyson, divorce with children
- James D. Holloway to Kaili J. Holloway, name change
- William N. Muchler and Tricia Muchler v. Wilson Bypass Trust, Beverly J. Wilson, Beverly J. Wilson Revocable Trust, personal injury tort
- Cynthia Ann Repasky v. Ronald James Repasky, divorce no children
- Rachel Ann Porter v. Christopher Allen Porter, divorce with children
- Obe Lyle Kiggans v. Cecillia M. Kiggans, divorce no children
Civil disposition
Catherine M. Jenkins v. Yolanda Barrera, default judgment
Hannah R. Wheatley v. Travis R. Wheatley, dismissed without prejudice
William Alessi v. Wireless Connect Inc., and John Does I-V, dismissed
Criminal disposition
- Robert Bockman Jr., possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, guilty; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, guilty
- Brendon K. Brimmer, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; attempt to commit felony substantial step, dismissed; conspire to commit felony, guilty
- Brandon Jacob Seyfang, stalking felony, violation of probation, parole or bail, guilty
- Tauna J. Macias, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed.