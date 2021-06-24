District court

New civil cases
- Ivan L. Sweets v. Express Recovery Services LLC, appeal
- William C. Wallace and Angela Mae Wallace v. Walgreens, John Doe Companies, John Doe individuals, personal injury
- Monique Galindo v. Ruben M. Ornelas Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
- Lynae Ann Mohonodro v. Dylan James Mohondro, divorce with children
- Chyenna Tobin v. Justin Tyler Hoffland Tobin, divorce no children
- Jason Francis Schaeffer v. Kristin Colson Schaeffer, divorce no children
- Kelsey Jane Staples v. Colby Francis Staples, divorce no children
- Jamie Smith v. Stephen Smith, divorce with children
- Commerce Bank v. Linda J. Winslow, civil from circuit
- Caitlyn R. Johnson v. Kyle D. Johnson, divorce no children
- Holly Angela Poole v. John Thomas Poole, divorce no children
- Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Eric A. Meyer, unspecified tort
- Matthew Sweeting v. Richard Davis, personal injury
- Linda Lennen, estate of Douglas Burton Oneyear v. City of Casper, Casper Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Officer Jonathan Schlager, Officer Cody Meyers, personal injury
- Samantha Salazar v. Ruben M. Ornelas Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Joseph R. Teixeira and Brittney S. Titchener, child support/parental contribution
Civil disposition
- State v. Andy J. Hutchinson, judgment
- Cassie Dawn Lucientes v. Andrew Stephen Lucientes, order after hearing
- DFS v. Tara L. McCoy, child support order
- DFS v. Kari L. Dionne, child support order
- Angela I. Willette v. Terry G. Farrar, dismissed
- DFS v. David A. Macias, child support order
- DFS v. Baylee M. Smith and Shawn O. McCormick, judgment
- Crystal Sandrey v. Johnathon E. Sandrey, judgment
- DFS v. Ginger McKinzey Ducio, judgment
- DFS v. Bilie R. Gingrich and Sandy R. Chavez Jr., judgment
- Jerry R. Townsend v. Roxanne Townsend, order to modify
- Cody M. Young v. Anthony J. Lamb, judgment