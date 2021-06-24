 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
0 Comments

District court

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Ivan L. Sweets v. Express Recovery Services LLC, appeal
  • William C. Wallace and Angela Mae Wallace v. Walgreens, John Doe Companies, John Doe individuals, personal injury
  • Monique Galindo v. Ruben M. Ornelas Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • Lynae Ann Mohonodro v. Dylan James Mohondro, divorce with children
  • Chyenna Tobin v. Justin Tyler Hoffland Tobin, divorce no children
  • Jason Francis Schaeffer v. Kristin Colson Schaeffer, divorce no children
  • Kelsey Jane Staples v. Colby Francis Staples, divorce no children
  • Jamie Smith v. Stephen Smith, divorce with children
  • Commerce Bank v. Linda J. Winslow, civil from circuit
  • Caitlyn R. Johnson v. Kyle D. Johnson, divorce no children
  • Holly Angela Poole v. John Thomas Poole, divorce no children
  • Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Eric A. Meyer, unspecified tort
  • Matthew Sweeting v. Richard Davis, personal injury
  • Linda Lennen, estate of Douglas Burton Oneyear v. City of Casper, Casper Police Department, Wyoming Police Department, Officer Jonathan Schlager, Officer Cody Meyers, personal injury
  • Samantha Salazar v. Ruben M. Ornelas Jr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Joseph R. Teixeira and Brittney S. Titchener, child support/parental contribution

Civil disposition

  • State v. Andy J. Hutchinson, judgment
  • Cassie Dawn Lucientes v. Andrew Stephen Lucientes, order after hearing
  • DFS v. Tara L. McCoy, child support order
  • DFS v. Kari L. Dionne, child support order
  • Angela I. Willette v. Terry G. Farrar, dismissed
  • DFS v. David A. Macias, child support order
  • DFS v. Baylee M. Smith and Shawn O. McCormick, judgment
  • Crystal Sandrey v. Johnathon E. Sandrey, judgment
  • DFS v. Ginger McKinzey Ducio, judgment
  • DFS v. Bilie R. Gingrich and Sandy R. Chavez Jr., judgment
  • Jerry R. Townsend v. Roxanne Townsend, order to modify
  • Cody M. Young v. Anthony J. Lamb, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Judith Lee Cable, attempt & conspire felony (times 2)
  • Justina R. Cestnik, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Michael John Corr, theft deprive under $1,000, property destruction $1,000 or more
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 19, 20, and 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names …

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News