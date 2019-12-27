District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Shelby Rae Ludlum and Joseph R. Alsgaard, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Shawnda M. Frazier, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Sarah N. Maya and Caleb A. Moore, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Victor Alexander Odom, child support/parental contribution
- Brooklynn Marie Barber v. Levi Wayne Barber, divorce with children
- Vere Lesley Thomas v. Shelley True, divorce no children
- Kristen Nichole Ambo v. Jarrett Scott Ambo, divorce no children
- Tyler Jacob Seiloff v. Briannann Louise Danielson, divorce no children
- Wilban Tito Trujillo v. Leslie Ann Trujillo, divorce no children
- Toni J. Stanley v. Douglas Alan Stanley, divorce no children
- DFS v. Ana G. Diaz and Hugo Miramontes, child support/parental contribution
- Emily Anne Bolstad v. Jeremy Joseph Bolstad, divorce with children
- Tyler Harrison Vanderhoef v. Carla Rae Vanderhoef, divorce no children
- Kimberely Ann Heide to Rebel Sar Roan, name change
- Shaun Leslie Browning v. Becky Ann Browning, divorce no children
C
ivil disposition
- Menjamin M. Qureshi v. Malinda S. Harvell, order
- Jerele C. Cothren and Kristin L. Thomas respondents, judgment
- Catherine L. Johnson and Taylor A. Mize repondents, dismissed without prejudice
- Leigh Ann Lewallen v. Keith Wayne Lewallen, dismissed
- Nikki Sweets v. Justin Sweets, dismissed
- Michael Joseph McNulty v. Heidi Lee McNulty, order
- James Anthony Rodrigues v. Heather Lee Rodrigues, order
- Sapphire Gabrielle Rhiannon Whalen v. Randy Kemp Lynn Jr., order
- Kristen N. Anderson v. Dwight
- A. Anderson, order
Criminal disposition
- Joshua James McLean, burglary (times 2), dismissed time 1, guilty times 1
- Brandon D. Conard possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Gill Weidner, aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, guilty; burglary, guilty; stalking: misdemeanor, dismissed; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed; falsely report crime, dismissed; criminal entry, dismissed
- Ezra Earl Wallace, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Shawn T. Born, possess controlled substance, guilty