District court
District court

District court

New civil cases

  • DFS v. Shelby Rae Ludlum and Joseph R. Alsgaard, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Shawnda M. Frazier, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Sarah N. Maya and Caleb A. Moore, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Victor Alexander Odom, child support/parental contribution
  • Brooklynn Marie Barber v. Levi Wayne Barber, divorce with children
  • Vere Lesley Thomas v. Shelley True, divorce no children
  • Kristen Nichole Ambo v. Jarrett Scott Ambo, divorce no children
  • Tyler Jacob Seiloff v. Briannann Louise Danielson, divorce no children
  • Wilban Tito Trujillo v. Leslie Ann Trujillo, divorce no children
  • Toni J. Stanley v. Douglas Alan Stanley, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Ana G. Diaz and Hugo Miramontes, child support/parental contribution
  • Emily Anne Bolstad v. Jeremy Joseph Bolstad, divorce with children
  • Tyler Harrison Vanderhoef v. Carla Rae Vanderhoef, divorce no children
  • Kimberely Ann Heide to Rebel Sar Roan, name change
  • Shaun Leslie Browning v. Becky Ann Browning, divorce no children

C

ivil disposition

  • Menjamin M. Qureshi v. Malinda S. Harvell, order
  • Jerele C. Cothren and Kristin L. Thomas respondents, judgment
  • Catherine L. Johnson and Taylor A. Mize repondents, dismissed without prejudice
  • Leigh Ann Lewallen v. Keith Wayne Lewallen, dismissed
  • Nikki Sweets v. Justin Sweets, dismissed
  • Michael Joseph McNulty v. Heidi Lee McNulty, order
  • James Anthony Rodrigues v. Heather Lee Rodrigues, order
  • Sapphire Gabrielle Rhiannon Whalen v. Randy Kemp Lynn Jr., order
  • Kristen N. Anderson v. Dwight
  • A. Anderson, order

Criminal disposition

  • Joshua James McLean, burglary (times 2), dismissed time 1, guilty times 1
  • Brandon D. Conard possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Gill Weidner, aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, guilty; burglary, guilty; stalking: misdemeanor, dismissed; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed; falsely report crime, dismissed; criminal entry, dismissed
  • Ezra Earl Wallace, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Shawn T. Born, possess controlled substance, guilty
Tags

