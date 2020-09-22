District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Kristen Lucielle Scheid and Christopher S. Edmonds, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Amos Juan Mora and Karina Miramontes, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ronnie Eugene Westby and Ashley M. Moyte, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kristian B. Odell and Justin R. Coons, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Alexzander Wayne Campbell, child support/parental contribution
- Abigail Anne LaCombe v. Dustin Gregory LaCombe, divorce no children
- Donald R. Ramsour v. Jodi Ramsour, divorce with children
- Jacie Jo Peden v. Taylor Olson, custody and parental visitation
- Sara Ann Knigge to Sara Ann Herman, name change
- Myrna Kay Daniels v. Lester Robert Daniels, divorce no children
- Richard Lamotte, Nichole Lamotte, Kimberly Glynn and Matthew Glynn v. East Elkhorn Ranch LLC, David P. Corson, Robert M. Rosser, Janet A. Zambai, John C. Rudd Living Trust, John J. and Bonnie J. Jolovich Living Trust, property without mineral rights
- Holly J. Hills v. Dustin M. Hills, divorce with children
- DFS v. Coveney Roberts, child suppport/parental contribution
- DFS v. Preston Dillard, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Gade D. Oldaker Jr., child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Lateva R. Restad and Joshua N. Baughcum, child support/parental contribution
- Alexa M. Henderson v. Ralph R. Pehrson, domestic register foreign judgment
- Eva Marie Gunn v. Robert Steven Gunn, divorce no children
- Ronald D. Holmes and Bradley E. Hughes v. Ray A. Fulton and Bonnie M. Fulton, declaratory judgment
- Elijah R. Wingfield v. Desmore McCarthy, child support/parental contribution
- Brianna Elise Taggart v. Teal Nicholis Taggart, divorce with children
- Jessica Drougtha Keohavong v. Matthew David Wood, divorce no children
- Crystal Sandrey v. Johnathon E. Sandrey, domestic register foreign judgment
- Debbie M. Kastner v. Jas O. Harger, domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Brandie Nichols, child support/parental contribution
- Caleb Forness v. Michelle America Forness, divorce no children
- Troy Lutonsky and all other occupants v. Mountainview Partners LLC, civil from circuit
Civil disposition
- Jennifer Steensen v. Steven Timothy Baros, order
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Tracy Lynne Conrad, summary judgment
- Central Truck and Diesel Inc. v. Jake Patterson, default judgment
- Natrona County v. Connie S. Aultman, dismissed
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Lydia J. Sayler, order
- Brittany Anne Tadewald v. Casey J. Tadewald, order
- Bryana Kendra Jacques v. Christopher Anthony Jacques, dismissed
- Ambrosia Marie Dixon v. Brian Allan Dixon, order
- Levi Kelsey Hudson re US currency totaling $3,000, default judgment
New criminal cases
- Keith Edward Hammond, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, possess controlled substance
- Levi Martinez, possess controlled narcotic substancek, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Michael J. Gdowski, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- John Jacob Webster, property destruction $1,000 or more
- Donald Ramsour, apply pressure on throat or neck
- Austin Lawrence Wegner, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- William Donald Manley, burglary, guilty; possess burglar's tools, dismissed; aid child's violation of law 2nd offense, dismissed
- Jason Jennings, aggravated burglary deadly weapon (times 3), guilty times 3; robbery inflict bodily injury, guilty; burglary (times 4), guilty times 4; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 4; use another's credit card under $1,000, guilty
- Richard Kay Gemar Jr., possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
- Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, interfere with emergency calls
- Isiaha J. Moore, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
- Charles Vincent Dawson, DUI serious bodily injury 1st offense, guilty
- Michael Lott, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Ryan Kyle Bressler, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; theft under $1,000, dismissed
- Andrew Izack Sherman, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Tommy Joe Rose, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, dismissed
- Felicia Dawn Midkiff, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty
- Amanda Idette Hale, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Austin Bayless, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, guilty
