District court

Criminal case disposition
- Becky Lynn Kouri, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
- Conner Boyden, felonious restraint expose victim to risk, dismissed; aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, dismissed; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Raymond Martinez, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 4), guilty times 1, dismissed times 3
- Joshua Tanner Hicks, kidnap facilitate felony not released, guilty; sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, dismissed
- Lisa M. Strahl, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Allison Sellers, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, deferred sentence
- Amber Marie Carson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Blake Michael Creekmore, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Kenneth Lee Dalton, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Kris Hodgins, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
- Makayla Pickett, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Amanda Rodriguez, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Benjamin Ralph Wentz, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Monique Campbell, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, no registration and improper display of tabs, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
- Anthony Sterling Maggard, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion, guilty
- Nicholas Rosas, burglary, dismissed; attempt to commit felony substantial step, guilty
- Justin James Nitcy, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, guilty; felonious restraint expose victim to risk, dismissed; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Miranda Sue Warner, burglary, guilty; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; theft under $1,000, dismissed
- John Hubbard, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Samuel David Garrett, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Joseph I. Janzen, possess forged writing, guilty
- Tashina B. Morgan, attempt & conspire, felony, guilty
- Patrick V. Wilson, attempt & conspire, felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance
- Brandon S. Birgenheier, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Phillip Gregory Richard Thompson, sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 2nd degree, guilty; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, dismissed
- Drake Alexander Szczudlo, arson 2nd degree, property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
- Steven Jay Kirkpatrick, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
- Kadin Eastlund, burglary, guilty; criminal trespass, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty; unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, guilty.
