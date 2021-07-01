 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

DFS v. Joseph R. Teixeira and Brittney S. Titchener, child support/parental contribution

Preslee Danielle Cagle v. Cody Ray Cagle, divorce with children

Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, divorce with children

Joseph H. Harmon v. Tammy J. Rich, domestic register foreign judgment

Jessamyn Wolff v. Colton Heard, custody and parental visitation

Kylea Loran Lotz Romero v. Paul Anthony Romero, divorce with children

Heather Ann Harns v. Christopher David Harns, divorce with children

Nicole Rae Anderson v. Charles Tad Anderson, divorce with children

Graeme David Finley v. Hope Lynn Finley, divorce with children

Penny Karen Chartier v. Daniel W. Chartier, divorce with children

DFS v. Kimberly R. Braswell and Dustin R. Chase, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. James Daniel Brummund and Amanda Ortenza Constantino, child support/parental contribution

Kayla R. Davis v. Brett W. Maybury, domestic register foreign judgment

DFS v. Kimberly R. Braswell and Nicole M. Posey, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Dallas Akarasarn and Taylor A. Mize, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Tirri F. Maes and Angela M. Maes, child support/parental contribution

Wesley L. Parish v. State and Workforce Services, unspecified

Kayla A. Borgialli v. Willard Donald Bishop, domestic relations

New criminal cases

Jeremy Dean Priebe, kidnap facilitate felony not released, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony (times 2), theft $1,000 or more, possess controlled narcotic substance

Civil disposition

Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger v. Jay Edwin Raffensperger, order

Kevin S. Riddle v. Mallori A. Roth, order

Cathleen M. Rosser v. Robert M. Rosser, order

Andreau Loren Dillon v. Wyoming Medical Center, John Doe Radiologists, Wyoming Health Medical Group LLC, Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology PC, Daniel F. Sulser MD, Joseph C. McGinley MD, Richard Lee Stowell MD, dismissed

John W. Holbrook and Kristine I. Holbrook v. Kellan Wayne Holbrook and Jamie Williams, order

Christina Lynn Stockert to Christina Lynn Hawkins, change of name

Janet Lynn Mulholland to Janet Lynn Mulholland Hough, change of name

Johnathon Scott Wood v. Ariel Danielle Wood, order

Jerry R. Townsend v. Roxanne Townsend, order

Cody M. Young v. Anthony J. Lamb, order

DFS v. Robert Bockman Jr., order

Bonnie D. Poisson v. Chelsea Lewallen, order

Joanna E. Thompson v. Carlos J. Iparraguirre, order

Robert Michael Humphrey v. Tonya Marie Humphrey, order

Sit Means Sit Franchise Inc. v. Kristina Neufeld and Garrett Neufeld, order

Angela R. Krucheck v. Tredell D. Green, order

DFS and Jessica Ann Kancilia v. Leni Robert Chester, order

Cheryl K. Warner v. Jeston J. Schneider, order

Criminal disposition

Robert Walker Hummel, utter forged writing (times 2), dismissed

Amber Sue Carpin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed

Wesley Bell, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed

Timothy Alan Lee, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed

Celeste Erin Kumelos, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty

Dylan Duane Adkins, burglary (times 2), dismissed times 2; conspire to commit felony, deferred sentence; under 21 possess alcohol, dismissed

Teddy Jean Johansen, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2

Raul Adam Sanchez, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman (times 6), dismissed times 6; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; apply pressure on throat or neck (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2

Douglas Michael Hawk, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty

Kadin Eastlund, possess controlled substance, guilty; endanger child 1st offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, grams or less, times 3, dismissed times 3

Trenton James Nickerson, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty

Evan Michael Martinez, burglary, deferred sentence; interfere with peace officer, dismissed

Michael Allen Mayer, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1

Troy Ronald Cooper, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 2;

Jaime Lynn Dubray, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 3)

James Patrick Shiner, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 4)

Zachary Lee Bryan, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion, guilty; accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; battery, dismissed

Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance, 3rd plus offense, guilty

Michael Lynn Townsend, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty

Kristina Ranae Hudson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed

John Andrew Steven Batten, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty

Brian Allen Patton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, times 4, guilty times 1, dismissed times 3; burglary (times 3), dismissed times 3; aggravated assault deadly weapon, dismissed; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), dismissed times 1

Zachery Allen Harms, attempt & conspire felony; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 4)

Kenya Marie Jones, attempt & conspire felony; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2)

Kraig Allen Louise Butler, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; manufacture or deliver controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, dismissed

Kadin Eastlund, burglary, guilty; criminal trespass, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty; unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, guilty

Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed

Melanie Marie Swearinger, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

