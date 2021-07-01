District court

New civil cases
DFS v. Joseph R. Teixeira and Brittney S. Titchener, child support/parental contribution
Preslee Danielle Cagle v. Cody Ray Cagle, divorce with children
Ryan Kirk Hedlund v. Bonnie Jean Hedlund, divorce with children
Joseph H. Harmon v. Tammy J. Rich, domestic register foreign judgment
Jessamyn Wolff v. Colton Heard, custody and parental visitation
Kylea Loran Lotz Romero v. Paul Anthony Romero, divorce with children
Heather Ann Harns v. Christopher David Harns, divorce with children
Nicole Rae Anderson v. Charles Tad Anderson, divorce with children
Graeme David Finley v. Hope Lynn Finley, divorce with children
Penny Karen Chartier v. Daniel W. Chartier, divorce with children
DFS v. Kimberly R. Braswell and Dustin R. Chase, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. James Daniel Brummund and Amanda Ortenza Constantino, child support/parental contribution
Kayla R. Davis v. Brett W. Maybury, domestic register foreign judgment
DFS v. Kimberly R. Braswell and Nicole M. Posey, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Dallas Akarasarn and Taylor A. Mize, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Tirri F. Maes and Angela M. Maes, child support/parental contribution
Wesley L. Parish v. State and Workforce Services, unspecified
Kayla A. Borgialli v. Willard Donald Bishop, domestic relations
New criminal cases
Jeremy Dean Priebe, kidnap facilitate felony not released, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, aggravated burglary deadly weapon, conspire to commit felony (times 2), theft $1,000 or more, possess controlled narcotic substance
Civil disposition
Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger v. Jay Edwin Raffensperger, order
Kevin S. Riddle v. Mallori A. Roth, order
Cathleen M. Rosser v. Robert M. Rosser, order
Andreau Loren Dillon v. Wyoming Medical Center, John Doe Radiologists, Wyoming Health Medical Group LLC, Casper Medical Imaging & Outpatient Radiology PC, Daniel F. Sulser MD, Joseph C. McGinley MD, Richard Lee Stowell MD, dismissed
John W. Holbrook and Kristine I. Holbrook v. Kellan Wayne Holbrook and Jamie Williams, order
Christina Lynn Stockert to Christina Lynn Hawkins, change of name
Janet Lynn Mulholland to Janet Lynn Mulholland Hough, change of name
Johnathon Scott Wood v. Ariel Danielle Wood, order
Jerry R. Townsend v. Roxanne Townsend, order
Cody M. Young v. Anthony J. Lamb, order
DFS v. Robert Bockman Jr., order
Bonnie D. Poisson v. Chelsea Lewallen, order
Joanna E. Thompson v. Carlos J. Iparraguirre, order
Robert Michael Humphrey v. Tonya Marie Humphrey, order
Sit Means Sit Franchise Inc. v. Kristina Neufeld and Garrett Neufeld, order
Angela R. Krucheck v. Tredell D. Green, order
DFS and Jessica Ann Kancilia v. Leni Robert Chester, order
Cheryl K. Warner v. Jeston J. Schneider, order
Criminal disposition
Robert Walker Hummel, utter forged writing (times 2), dismissed
Amber Sue Carpin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
Wesley Bell, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
Timothy Alan Lee, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
Celeste Erin Kumelos, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
Dylan Duane Adkins, burglary (times 2), dismissed times 2; conspire to commit felony, deferred sentence; under 21 possess alcohol, dismissed
Teddy Jean Johansen, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2
Raul Adam Sanchez, aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman (times 6), dismissed times 6; aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; apply pressure on throat or neck (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2
Douglas Michael Hawk, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
Kadin Eastlund, possess controlled substance, guilty; endanger child 1st offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, grams or less, times 3, dismissed times 3
Trenton James Nickerson, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
Evan Michael Martinez, burglary, deferred sentence; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
Michael Allen Mayer, sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
Troy Ronald Cooper, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 2;
Jaime Lynn Dubray, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 3)
James Patrick Shiner, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 4)
Zachary Lee Bryan, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion, guilty; accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; battery, dismissed
Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance, 3rd plus offense, guilty
Michael Lynn Townsend, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
Kristina Ranae Hudson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
John Andrew Steven Batten, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty
Brian Allen Patton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, times 4, guilty times 1, dismissed times 3; burglary (times 3), dismissed times 3; aggravated assault deadly weapon, dismissed; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), dismissed times 1
Zachery Allen Harms, attempt & conspire felony; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 4)
Kenya Marie Jones, attempt & conspire felony; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2)
Kraig Allen Louise Butler, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; manufacture or deliver controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, dismissed
Kadin Eastlund, burglary, guilty; criminal trespass, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty; unlawful contact rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, guilty
Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
Melanie Marie Swearinger, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed.