District court

New civil cases
- Tyler Allen Rinard to Josie Rion Porambo, name change
- Tracy Lynn Arneson v. Rickie Kent Arneson, divorce no children
- Scott Kelland Smith v. Karrie Ann Smith, divorce no children
- Karlie Rae Gustafson v. Ricky Allen Gustafson Jr., divorce no children
- DFS v. Baley A. Lavering and Brent Paul Sanborn, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kimberly M. Hicks and Travis S. Oryall, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Michelle L. Menuey and Rae H. Read, child support/parental contribution
- Casey Cole Perkins v. Marvin Darneze Perkins, divorce no children
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Andrew Terrence Barnick, debt collection
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Tracy Lynne Conrad, debt collection
- A1 Collection Agency LLC v. Gerardo Rodriguez, debt collection
- DFS v. Michael D. Osborne and Serena Kay Melissa Alcaraz, child support/parental contribution
- Steven James Goss Johnston v. Nora Ilene Goss Johnston, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- David Scott Weikum v. Jamey Lee Salazar, dismissed
- Rockford Holdings LLC v. Johnny Lafferty, appeal remanded
- Susan L. Mitchell v. Joey K. Mitchell Haley, order
New criminal cases
- Eric Bennett Bills, attempt & conspire felony, accessory before the fact, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Spencer Lee Lamb, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2)
- Ryan Kyle Bressler, theft $1,000 or more, theft under $1,000
- Brandon Scott Campbell, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Brandon Munguia, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
Criminal disposition
- Dominic DeSean Jones, aggravated robbery deadly weapon, conpsire to commit felony, dismissed
- Jenny Marie Miller, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, dismised; conspire to commit felony; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less.