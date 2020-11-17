 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Haylee Michelle Sjostrom v. Ryelan C. Sjostrom, divorce with children
  • Travis Andrew Greer v. Kaitlyn Elizabeth Arrudo, divorce no children
  • Town of Evansville v. Curtis Fortin, Frank Saiz and all other occupants, public nuisance
  • Hannah N. Williams v. Dalton Dale Williams, divorce with children
  • Crystal Lynn Wiggins v. Roean Grover Wiggins Jr., divorce no children
  • Kenneth A. Mosteller, Stacey Mosteller, Melanie Roumell, Matthew Mosteller, Linda Mosteller, Patrick A. Mosteller v. Charles Leonard Mosteller, Sandra Mosteller, Mosteller X Ranch LLC, Leala Jimerson, Anna Green, Ken Lewis Sr., Ken Lewis Jr., Grady Liams and Boobbie Land, appointment/removal of fiduciary
  • Jamie Moore v. Manuel Coss, custody and parental visitation
  • Staple Three Sheep Company v. Universal Oil & Gas LLC, debt collection
  • Jeffery L. Daniels v. Cathleen E. Daniels, divorce no children
  • Brandon Addleman and Cindy Addleman v. Mile Hi Frozen Foods Co., personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Megan Bennett and James Pena v. Patricia Kay Bourquin, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular

Civil disposition

  • Angela M. Clouse v. Clayton A. Clouse, dismissed
  • Ange Jim v. Wyoming Medical Center, NSH Wyoming, Wyoming Health Medical Group, Casper Medical Center, dismissed
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Tyson J. Peterson, judgment
  • Donald L. East v. State, order
  • Transworld Sytems Inc. v. Marijane Theresa Barnett, order

New criminal cases

  • Ryan Charles Arendts, DUI alcohol, 4th plus offense within 10 years
  • Amber Michelle Garcia, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, interfere with peace officer
  • John Gilbert, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Tyreese Travell Reed, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, interfere with peace officer, speed too fast for conditions
  • Naveda Whiting Piapot, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less 

Criminal disposition

  • Makayla Lynn Mitchell, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Jason Waugaman, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), dismissed times 2; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty
  • Michael David Baird, sexual assault 1st degree physical force, guilty
  • James Patrick Shiner, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Andrew L. Holmes, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty; explicit sexual conduct with child, dismissed; use controlled substance, dismissed
  • Benjamin T. Macias, attempt & conspire felony, guilty.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are t…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News