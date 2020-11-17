District court

New civil cases
- Haylee Michelle Sjostrom v. Ryelan C. Sjostrom, divorce with children
- Travis Andrew Greer v. Kaitlyn Elizabeth Arrudo, divorce no children
- Town of Evansville v. Curtis Fortin, Frank Saiz and all other occupants, public nuisance
- Hannah N. Williams v. Dalton Dale Williams, divorce with children
- Crystal Lynn Wiggins v. Roean Grover Wiggins Jr., divorce no children
- Kenneth A. Mosteller, Stacey Mosteller, Melanie Roumell, Matthew Mosteller, Linda Mosteller, Patrick A. Mosteller v. Charles Leonard Mosteller, Sandra Mosteller, Mosteller X Ranch LLC, Leala Jimerson, Anna Green, Ken Lewis Sr., Ken Lewis Jr., Grady Liams and Boobbie Land, appointment/removal of fiduciary
- Jamie Moore v. Manuel Coss, custody and parental visitation
- Staple Three Sheep Company v. Universal Oil & Gas LLC, debt collection
- Jeffery L. Daniels v. Cathleen E. Daniels, divorce no children
- Brandon Addleman and Cindy Addleman v. Mile Hi Frozen Foods Co., personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Megan Bennett and James Pena v. Patricia Kay Bourquin, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
Civil disposition
- Angela M. Clouse v. Clayton A. Clouse, dismissed
- Ange Jim v. Wyoming Medical Center, NSH Wyoming, Wyoming Health Medical Group, Casper Medical Center, dismissed
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Tyson J. Peterson, judgment
- Donald L. East v. State, order
- Transworld Sytems Inc. v. Marijane Theresa Barnett, order
New criminal cases
- Ryan Charles Arendts, DUI alcohol, 4th plus offense within 10 years
- Amber Michelle Garcia, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, interfere with peace officer
- John Gilbert, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Tyreese Travell Reed, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, interfere with peace officer, speed too fast for conditions
- Naveda Whiting Piapot, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
Criminal disposition
- Makayla Lynn Mitchell, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Jason Waugaman, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), dismissed times 2; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty
- Michael David Baird, sexual assault 1st degree physical force, guilty
- James Patrick Shiner, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Andrew L. Holmes, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, guilty; explicit sexual conduct with child, dismissed; use controlled substance, dismissed
- Benjamin T. Macias, attempt & conspire felony, guilty.
