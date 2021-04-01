District court

New civil cases
- Jessica Lynn Stockton v. Cord Darral Stockton, divorce with children
- Jessica Ann Erdman v. Chad Allen Erdman, divorce with children
- Marie Evelyn Cruz v. Jose de Jesus Tapia Cruz, divorce no children
- Kali Claire Britt v. Tanner John Britt, divorce no children
- Gary Michael Kilwein v. Tracy Lynn Kilwein, divorce no children
- Sabrina Spears v. Tom B. Spears Jr., divorce with children
- JG Wentworth Originations LLC v. Kelley Stanley and Johanna Summers, civil
- Rachel Ann Brust v. Andrew Stephen Brust, divorce with children
- State re 2007 Nissan Armada possessed by Chue Yang, forfeiture of property
- Chelsea Deyonne Bandy v. Timothy Tyler Bandy, divorce with children
- Brittany Faye Blauvelt v. Mark John Blauvelt, divorce with children
- Donovan James v. Joanne N. James, divorce no children
- Christopher Anthony Jacques v. Bryana Kendra jacques, divorce with children
- DFS v. Margo M. Presler, child support/parental contribution
- Seth Beach v. State, appeal criminal from circuit
- Megan Nicole Beckstead v. Riley Bro Beckstead, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Krisinda Denaean Wilcox v. Timothy Roy Wilcox, order
- DFS v. Amber Nicole Cook, dismissed
- Naipua Lemalu Connie Linch v. Aaron Trenton Linch, dismissed
- Accounts Receivables Solutions v. Dena Cody and Brian Harold Cody, dismissed
- DFS v. Radford D. Messer, order
- Samantha Michel Norris v. Anthony Norris, judgment
- DFS and Yvonne Sahah Cruver v. Vincent Tomas Barba, order
- Katie Lynn Martin v. Niccolos Quinn Martin, order
- DFS and Johnlena A. Winters v. Latoya D. Moore, order
- DFS v. Danney L. Pollock, order
- Ashley Joy Fleck v. Kyle Joe Fleck, order
- Desiree Marie Walsh v. James E. Walsh, order
New criminal cases
- David Kohon, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years
- Samuel Joseph Lukowiak, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless driving
- Samuel Joseph Lukowiak, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Bo W. McKinney, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; flee or attempt to elude police, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked
- William Antone Posey, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Charles Dean Winfrey, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive without interlock device 1st offense, open container alcohol moving vehicle 1st offense, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense
- Jesse James Benson, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Assher Pettry, aggravated burglary deadly weapon
- Timothy J. Schnepper, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Emmanuel J. Pottery, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Jesse Max Settelmeyer, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, endanger child 1st offense, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
Criminal disposition
- Eddy Angelo Fernandez, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 4th plus offense within 10 years, dismissed; interference with peace officer, guilty
- Jordan R. Farley, DUI alcohol, 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death, dismissed; fail to report over $1,000 property damage or injury, dismissed
- John Thomas Weathers, attempt & conspire felony (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
- Donald Duane Ramsour, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; burglary, guilty; use another's credit card under $1,000, dismissed
- Owen Casper Walworth, attempt to commit felony substantial step, dismissed; conspire to commit felony, deferred sentence
- Jake Perea, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
- Tashina B. Morgan, attempt & conspire, felony, guilty
- Erin Kampa, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, guilty; obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, dismissed
- Alan Ray Fancher, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law, guilty
- Alan Ray Fancher, stalking, felony violation of order of protection or similar law, guilty (two different cases)
- Kevin Charles Watson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty.