 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

Katie Grace Fitzsimmons v. Mitchell Fitzsimmons, divorce with children

Keith Scott Kuder v. Gwendolyn Samantha Bouchard, divorce with children

Abigail Renae Rogers to Abigail Renae Stiefvater, name change

Lon Dale Lack v. Susan Ellen Lack, divorce no children

Tiffany Nichol Winter Hall to Tiffany Nichol Winter, name change

Richard W. Adams, Kelly A. Adams, Adams and Bailey LLC v. ANB Bank, Capital Management Resources LLC, Tim Anderson and John Does 1-5, tort

Julie Caitlin Lewallen v. Shane Monroe Lewallen, divorce with children

Civil disposition

Joshua Addison Coates v. Stephanie R. Miller, child custody, order

Michael James Everding v. Cally Ann McCain, child support order

Crystal Sandrey v. Johnathon E. Sandry, foreign judgment

Amber L. Wilson v. Joseph A. Wilson Jr., judgment

Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Tyson J. Peterson, judgment

Aysha Trinidad to Hope Cove LLC, order

New criminal cases

Seth Xavier Burrer, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), explicit sexual conduct with child (times 2)

Luv Reannan Shiner, burglary, possess controlled narcotic substance, attempt & conspire felony

Nathan Curtis Means, property destruction $1,000 or more, battery (times 2), interfere with peace officer

Little Fawn Ada Lebeau, possess controlled narcotic substance

David Aaron Owyhee, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense

Brandon Tanner Jackson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

Rondell James Guina, accessory before the fact, possess controlled narcotic substance

Criminal case disposition

Joshua Clinton Thompson, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 3rd offense within 10 years; leave scene of accident, damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed

Justin Lee Hoskins, attempt & conspire felony, guilty

Derek Alan Sexton, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed

Stephanie Ann Cestnik, burglary, guilty

Sharon Sleep, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; endanger child 1st offense, guilty

Jon Alexander Thompson, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty

Rowdy Irish Patterson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, dismissed

Wesley Bell, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; intefere with peace officer, dismissed

Brandon D. Conard, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty

Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty

Skyler Christian Miles, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, incest blood relationship, dismissed; sex abuse minor2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, dismissed; incest blood relationship, dismissed

Echo Marie Pollock, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2

Justin Overman, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed

Michael Wayne Barney, attempt & conspire felony, guilty

Erin Kampa, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; obtain property by false pretenses, $1,000 or more, dismissed

Levi R. Miller, stalking felony, violation of order of protection or similar law, guilty

Chenoa Standfast, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed

Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News