District court

New civil cases
Katie Grace Fitzsimmons v. Mitchell Fitzsimmons, divorce with children
Keith Scott Kuder v. Gwendolyn Samantha Bouchard, divorce with children
Abigail Renae Rogers to Abigail Renae Stiefvater, name change
Lon Dale Lack v. Susan Ellen Lack, divorce no children
Tiffany Nichol Winter Hall to Tiffany Nichol Winter, name change
Richard W. Adams, Kelly A. Adams, Adams and Bailey LLC v. ANB Bank, Capital Management Resources LLC, Tim Anderson and John Does 1-5, tort
Julie Caitlin Lewallen v. Shane Monroe Lewallen, divorce with children
Civil disposition
Joshua Addison Coates v. Stephanie R. Miller, child custody, order
Michael James Everding v. Cally Ann McCain, child support order
Crystal Sandrey v. Johnathon E. Sandry, foreign judgment
Amber L. Wilson v. Joseph A. Wilson Jr., judgment
Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Tyson J. Peterson, judgment
Aysha Trinidad to Hope Cove LLC, order
New criminal cases
Seth Xavier Burrer, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), explicit sexual conduct with child (times 2)
Luv Reannan Shiner, burglary, possess controlled narcotic substance, attempt & conspire felony
Nathan Curtis Means, property destruction $1,000 or more, battery (times 2), interfere with peace officer
Little Fawn Ada Lebeau, possess controlled narcotic substance
David Aaron Owyhee, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
Brandon Tanner Jackson, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
Rondell James Guina, accessory before the fact, possess controlled narcotic substance
Criminal case disposition
Joshua Clinton Thompson, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving, 3rd offense within 10 years; leave scene of accident, damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed
Justin Lee Hoskins, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
Derek Alan Sexton, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
Stephanie Ann Cestnik, burglary, guilty
Sharon Sleep, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; endanger child 1st offense, guilty
Jon Alexander Thompson, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty
Rowdy Irish Patterson, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 4), child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, dismissed
Wesley Bell, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; intefere with peace officer, dismissed
Brandon D. Conard, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
Skyler Christian Miles, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, incest blood relationship, dismissed; sex abuse minor2nd degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 3rd degree, dismissed; incest blood relationship, dismissed
Echo Marie Pollock, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2
Justin Overman, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
Michael Wayne Barney, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
Erin Kampa, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more; obtain property by false pretenses, $1,000 or more, dismissed
Levi R. Miller, stalking felony, violation of order of protection or similar law, guilty
Chenoa Standfast, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!