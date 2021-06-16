 Skip to main content
District court
New civil cases

  • Tammi Lynne Chappell v. Richard Lee Chappell Jr., divorce with children
  • Carolyn Angela Soffe to Angela Carolyn Novotny, name change
  • Gloria Scott v. Arthur P. Durant and Suzanne K. Blatter, declaratory judgment
  • Gloria Scott v. Lon Floyd Pucknett, Daniel R. Plucknett, Jacob Aaron Plucknett, Zane D. Hooton, Neal Hooton, Juanita Duthie, Johnie Carnahan, Maggie Lee Iberlin, Brian Hughes, Wade Hughes, Brenda Stover, Heather Mclean, declaratory judgment
  • Nanci Lynn Carty v. Tilman Henry Carty, divorce no children
  • Charles Whittemore and Heather Creasey v. Autumn Keffeler, personal injury or wrongful death, vehicular
  • Kimberly Dawn Mulanax v. Shawn Stephen Mulanax, divorce no children
  • Emily L. Bradley v. Spencer S. Bradley, divorce no children
  • Erin Nicole Hughes v. Buddy Lee Hughes, divorce no children
  • Valorie Campbell v. Alexzander Wayne Campbell, divorce no children
  • Daniel Emory Claycomb v. Heather Nichole Claycomb, divorce no children
  • Sara F. Goodman v. Jerry G. Goodman, divorce no children
  • Mark Donald Squires v. Korana L. Squires, divorce no children
  • Tera Marie Weir v. Glenn Travis Weir, divorce with children
  • Mishia Jo Oldaker v. Gade Dwayne Oldaker, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Jeremy J. Hugus v. Brandon C. Reeder, dismissed
  • State v. Louis R. Allen, order
  • DFS v. Rebecca M. Green, order
  • Kelsey Lynn Fowler v. William Monroe Fowler, order
  • Laurel Lynn Reed in the matter of the LD Chambers Trust, order
