District court
District court

New criminal cases

  • Christopher Charles Holling, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense (times 2); possess controlled substance cocaine/crack, 5/10 gram or less
  • Russell Jones Jr., conspire to commit felony wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more
  • Aaron Leigh Lantis, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Tommy Joe Rose, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Kristin Leann Terry, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed
  • Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Zachary Lee Bryan, sexual assault 1st degree physical force
  • Sarah Dawn Tingey, convicted felon possess firearm
  • Steven M. Propp, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • David Able Brambila, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, interfere with emergency calls, interfere with peace officer, breach of peace
  • Rebecca Green, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), endanger child 1st offense (2 times)
  • Talon Johnson, manslaughter involuntary, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), endanger child 1st offense (times 2)
  • Steven Ashley Lockard, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), sex abuse minor 3rd degree  (times 2), child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Carlos Jesus Salazar, influence juror, witness or officer
  • Lindsey Gayle Shablo, sexual assault 2nd degree employee of correctional facility
  • Zachary Garrett Knigge, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2), threaten to inflict injuury by phone calls or other electronic or written communication, interfere with custody not a parent, child abuse physical injury, influence juror, witness or officer
  • Cynthia Ann Pitt, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Michael Closs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less.

Criminal disposition

  • Lisa M. Strahl, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Brayden J. Bynum, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Patrick Story, DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
  • Cherica D. Apodaca, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Kyla Lawson, attempt & conspire felony
  • Shanell Lanae Gangwish, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Vanessa Lovato, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less
  • Jordan B. Flock, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Mark Donald Tuttle, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment under $1,000, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty; reckless endangering, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; reckless driving (times 2), dismissed times 2; leave scene of accident damage to attended vehicle or property, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Deborah Anne Willcox, utter forged writing (times 16), deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 15
  • Jinar Menelik Logan, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, deferred sentence
  • Michael Allen Carpenter, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury, guity
  • David Rain Stanley, accessory before the fact (times 3), guilty times 1, dismissed times 2; conspire to commit felony, guilty
  • Bryan Lee Dunihoo, reckless endangering (times 2), guilty times 2
  • Ann Margaret Wilson, possess controlled narcotic substance, deferred sentence
  • Becky Lynn Cavender, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Dawn R. Jackson, manufacture or deliver controlled substance (times 2), manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Kooper Cavender, accessory before the fact (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; conspire to commit felony (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Lisa Wolcott, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
  • Tashina B. Morgan, attempt & conspire, felony
  • Clinton Michael Carey, child abuse responsibile for welfare mental injury, guilty; sex abuse minor 1st degree, dismissed; sex abuse minor 2nd degree, dismissed
  • Justin Dale Carpenter, wrongful taking or disposing of propety, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 3), guilty times 2, dismissed times 1; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; attempt & conspire felony, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Tristan William Holden, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; aggravated assault & battery pregnant woman, guilty; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Austin Baker, burglary, guilty
  • Vanessa J. Saputra, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 3), guilty times 3
  • Anthony Sterling Maggard, sexual assault 3rd degree sexual contact without intrusion, guilty
  • Ryan Kyle Bressler, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty; flee or attempt to elude police (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; reckless driving (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
  • Shana Star Harper, burglary, guilty; theft $1,000 or more, dismissed; DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo, 1st offense within 10 years, guilty; reckless driving, dismissed; drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, guilty
  • Jeremy Day, possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty
  • Jonathan Casey Burton, burglary (times 8), dismissed times 4, guilty times 4; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Derek Daniel Hayes, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Brian Allen Patton, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 1, dismissed times 3; burglary (times 3), dismissed times 3; aggravated burglary deadly weapon, dismissed; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Justin Lee Hoskins, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Michael Wentz, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
  • Kenneth Cooper, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty.

