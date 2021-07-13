District court

New civil cases
- Kayla A. Borgialli v. Willard Donald Bishop, domestic relations
- Debra Jean Slaugh v. Joey Ted Slaugh, divorce with children
- Amanda Susan Doane v. Cody Patrick Doane, divorce with children
- Maurietta Grace Davidson v. Paul Israel Davidson, divorce no children
- Christopher D. Bradfield v. Christina Marie Bradfield, divorce with children
- Lynda Annette Savage-Harris v. Anthony Edward Harris, divorce no children
- Alyssa Michelle Crimm v. Chad Austin Crimm, divorce no children
- DFS v. Mersades A. Weymouth and Kevin Meyers, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kayla A. Stetz and Andrew L. Schott, child support/parental contribution
- Robert Vincent Murphy v. Jennifer Marie Murphy, divorce no children
- DFS v. Amyrose Cameron Drake and Jay A. Schaufele, child support/parental contribution
- Christina M. Wilson v. Shawn M. Justin, domestic register foreign judgment
- Misty D. Martin v. Andrew N. Clermonts, custody and parental visitation
- Michael W. Haworth v. Tawni K. Haworth, divorce with children
- Patrick Stafford and Shireen Stafford v. Lucas A. Hardy and Wyoming Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, personal injury or wrongful death medical malpractice
- Michael Todd Allen v. Carrie Lynn Allen, divorce with children
- Sarah Michele Peak v. George Travis Peak, divorce with children
- Samuel John McCaskill v. Lauren Ana McCaskill, divorce no children
- Mary Patricia Warner v. Donald Eric Warner, divorce no children
- Brevan Mathew Davis v. Kylie Rae Pond, custody and parental visitation
Criminal disposition
- Sunshine Wilson, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1
- Micha Sulzle, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
- Timothy Stephen Miller, burglary, dismissed; theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, guilty
- Erin Rebecca Kampa, burglary times 2, guilty times 2; theft use or dispose under $1,000, dismissed; theft use or dispose $1,000 or more, dismissed
- Trenton James Nickerson, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Patrick Garnhart, conspire to commit felony, guilty
- Eric Brian Leach, child where meth stored, possessed or ingested, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Wesley Bell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more, guilty
- Emily Nelson, use another's credit card $1,000 or more, guilty
- Adam Farnes, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Jacob Karl Babcock, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law, deferred sentence; violate protection order, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, guilty
- Michael Lott, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Dustin Thomas Ammerman, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Jason Dale Campbell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Thomas Reed, accessory before the fact times 12, dismissed times 10; conspire to commit felony times 3, dismissed times 2
- Brian Gilbert, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Julian Christopher Lopez, stalking felony violation of probation, parole or bail, guilty; burglary, dismissed; violate protection order, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
- Sable Dawn Phifer, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed.