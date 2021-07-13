 Skip to main content
District court
New civil cases

  • Kayla A. Borgialli v. Willard Donald Bishop, domestic relations
  • Debra Jean Slaugh v. Joey Ted Slaugh, divorce with children
  • Amanda Susan Doane v. Cody Patrick Doane, divorce with children
  • Maurietta Grace Davidson v. Paul Israel Davidson, divorce no children
  • Christopher D. Bradfield v. Christina Marie Bradfield, divorce with children
  • Lynda Annette Savage-Harris v. Anthony Edward Harris, divorce no children
  • Alyssa Michelle Crimm v. Chad Austin Crimm, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Mersades A. Weymouth and Kevin Meyers, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kayla A. Stetz and Andrew L. Schott, child support/parental contribution
  • Robert Vincent Murphy v. Jennifer Marie Murphy, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Amyrose Cameron Drake and Jay A. Schaufele, child support/parental contribution
  • Christina M. Wilson v. Shawn M. Justin, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Misty D. Martin v. Andrew N. Clermonts, custody and parental visitation
  • Michael W. Haworth v. Tawni K. Haworth, divorce with children
  • Patrick Stafford and Shireen Stafford v. Lucas A. Hardy and Wyoming Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, personal injury or wrongful death medical malpractice
  • Michael Todd Allen v. Carrie Lynn Allen, divorce with children
  • Sarah Michele Peak v. George Travis Peak, divorce with children
  • Samuel John McCaskill v. Lauren Ana McCaskill, divorce no children
  • Mary Patricia Warner v. Donald Eric Warner, divorce no children
  • Brevan Mathew Davis v. Kylie Rae Pond, custody and parental visitation

Criminal disposition

  • Sunshine Wilson, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1
  • Micha Sulzle, property destruction $1,000 or more, guilty; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Timothy Stephen Miller, burglary, dismissed; theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, guilty
  • Erin Rebecca Kampa, burglary times 2, guilty times 2; theft use or dispose under $1,000, dismissed; theft use or dispose $1,000 or more, dismissed
  • Trenton James Nickerson, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, dismissed; possess deadly weapon, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Patrick Garnhart, conspire to commit felony, guilty
  • Eric Brian Leach, child where meth stored, possessed or ingested, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Wesley Bell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Emily Nelson, use another's credit card $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Adam Farnes, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Jacob Karl Babcock, stalking felony violation of order of protection or similar law, deferred sentence; violate protection order, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, guilty
  • Michael Lott, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Dustin Thomas Ammerman, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Jason Dale Campbell, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Thomas Reed, accessory before the fact times 12, dismissed times 10; conspire to commit felony times 3, dismissed times 2
  • Brian Gilbert, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Julian Christopher Lopez, stalking felony violation of probation, parole or bail, guilty; burglary, dismissed; violate protection order, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
  • Sable Dawn Phifer, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal 3 grams or less, dismissed.
