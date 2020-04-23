You are the owner of this article.
District court
District court

New civil cases

Samantha Louise Evans v. Timothy Aaron Evans, divorce with children

Eric S. Daring v. Amanda Sharkey Daring, divorce no children

DFS v. Aron C. Corey, foreign judgment

DFS v. Kelly A. Hanshaw and Tyler D. Combs, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Falysha K. McFarland and Christopher L. Nelson, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Shelby Kay Harmon and Joshua T. Boese, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Jesse J. Wogan, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)

DFS v. Amber Nicole Cook, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)

Robert Charles Dutton v. Tiffany Autumn Dutton, divorce no children

Michael Shane Daniels v. Cassie R. Daniels, divorce with children

Desirae Dawn Bryan v. Zachary Lee Bryan, divorce no children

Harold John Bailey to Athne Machdane, change of name

Joseph Louis Boroz III v. Angela Gail Boroz, divorce with children

Christina E. Wolford v. James N. Wolford, divorce with children

Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr., divorce no children

Joseph Chavez re Andrea Garner, decedent, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular, tort

DFS v. Karissa Kae Weir, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Kristin Leann Terry and Christopher Bramlett, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Cassidy D. Provo and Matthew A. Schaefer, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. William H. Annett, child support/parental contribution

DFS v. Ashlee Marie Pentecost and Jon Michael Mockensturm, child support/parental contribution

Michael Ray Watts v. Samantha Sue Watts, divorce no children

Merle V. Jones v. Mary Beth Jones, divorce no children

Dewayne Ray Farthing v. State, civil from circuit appeal (2 cases)

Jayden Raymond Roll to Jayden Raymond Becker, change of name

Civil disposition

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Rodney Von Kennedy and Jordy J. Kennedy, default judgment

Bridget Ann Storeim v. Steven Wilson Storeim, order to modify

Katherine Marie Backus to Katherine Marie Castleman, change of name

Levi Wyatt v. Theresa Produit, order

State re Michael Angelo Perez US currency of $5,825, judgment

New criminal cases

Jason Marcus Hays, escape felony conviction

Michael Lott, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2); possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less

Keegan Charles Marshall, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense

