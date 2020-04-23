District court

New civil cases
Samantha Louise Evans v. Timothy Aaron Evans, divorce with children
Eric S. Daring v. Amanda Sharkey Daring, divorce no children
DFS v. Aron C. Corey, foreign judgment
DFS v. Kelly A. Hanshaw and Tyler D. Combs, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Falysha K. McFarland and Christopher L. Nelson, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Shelby Kay Harmon and Joshua T. Boese, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Jesse J. Wogan, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)
DFS v. Amber Nicole Cook, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)
Robert Charles Dutton v. Tiffany Autumn Dutton, divorce no children
Michael Shane Daniels v. Cassie R. Daniels, divorce with children
Desirae Dawn Bryan v. Zachary Lee Bryan, divorce no children
Harold John Bailey to Athne Machdane, change of name
Joseph Louis Boroz III v. Angela Gail Boroz, divorce with children
Christina E. Wolford v. James N. Wolford, divorce with children
Lauren Christine Reimer v. Thomas Anthony Reimer Jr., divorce no children
Joseph Chavez re Andrea Garner, decedent, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular, tort
DFS v. Karissa Kae Weir, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Kristin Leann Terry and Christopher Bramlett, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Cassidy D. Provo and Matthew A. Schaefer, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. William H. Annett, child support/parental contribution
DFS v. Ashlee Marie Pentecost and Jon Michael Mockensturm, child support/parental contribution
Michael Ray Watts v. Samantha Sue Watts, divorce no children
Merle V. Jones v. Mary Beth Jones, divorce no children
Dewayne Ray Farthing v. State, civil from circuit appeal (2 cases)
Jayden Raymond Roll to Jayden Raymond Becker, change of name
Civil disposition
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Rodney Von Kennedy and Jordy J. Kennedy, default judgment
Bridget Ann Storeim v. Steven Wilson Storeim, order to modify
Katherine Marie Backus to Katherine Marie Castleman, change of name
Levi Wyatt v. Theresa Produit, order
State re Michael Angelo Perez US currency of $5,825, judgment
New criminal cases
Jason Marcus Hays, escape felony conviction
Michael Lott, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2); possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
Keegan Charles Marshall, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
