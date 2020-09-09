 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Karin Casey Scott v. Andrew Leo Scott, divorce no children
  • Scott Bradley Summers v. Arliss Michelle Summers, divorce no children
  • Donna Louise Metcalf to Donna Louise Lausch, name change
  • Randall E. Colpitts v. Grace Ann Colpitts, divorce no children
  • Lacey E. Landrum v. Michael A. Spencer, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Ronald L. Hager Jr. v. Christine L. Lucas, custody and parental visitation
  • Shyann Lynn Freeman to Sebastian Jace Freeman, name change
  • DFS v. Paige N. Pompura, child support/parental contribution

Civil disposition

  • Kelly Renae Rogers v. Boone Ray Rogers, order to modify
  • Zabrina Rose Thornton v. Brandon L. Thornton, judgment
  • Kara Mae Frizell v. Jon Marshall Frizell, dismissed

Criminal disposition

  • Connor L. Goodman, aggravated assault & battery, guilty; aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, dismissed
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their …

Announcements

Marriages, births

  • Updated

MARRIAGES CASPER — This license was issued in Natrona County and released by the County Clerk’s office. All marriage licenses obtained in Natr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News