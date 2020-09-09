District court

New civil cases
- Karin Casey Scott v. Andrew Leo Scott, divorce no children
- Scott Bradley Summers v. Arliss Michelle Summers, divorce no children
- Donna Louise Metcalf to Donna Louise Lausch, name change
- Randall E. Colpitts v. Grace Ann Colpitts, divorce no children
- Lacey E. Landrum v. Michael A. Spencer, domestic register foreign judgment
- Ronald L. Hager Jr. v. Christine L. Lucas, custody and parental visitation
- Shyann Lynn Freeman to Sebastian Jace Freeman, name change
- DFS v. Paige N. Pompura, child support/parental contribution
Civil disposition
- Kelly Renae Rogers v. Boone Ray Rogers, order to modify
- Zabrina Rose Thornton v. Brandon L. Thornton, judgment
- Kara Mae Frizell v. Jon Marshall Frizell, dismissed
Criminal disposition
- Connor L. Goodman, aggravated assault & battery, guilty; aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, dismissed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!