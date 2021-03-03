District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Victoria J. Gilliam and Michael R. Kelley, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Madeline Rochelle Robinson and unknown father, domestic relations
- Ronald Evan Petrossi v. Tina Marie Long, divorce no children
- Aleigha J. Williams v. Tyler S. Brissette, custody and parental visitation
- Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick, divorce with children
- Shawn Parmenter to Sabrina Parmenter, name change
- Colton Sasser re wrongful death of Joa Sasser, civil
- Michael W. Hamel v. Justina R. Hamel, divorce no children
- DFS v. Christine M. Borino and Michael J. Davis, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Christine M. Borino and Brittany F. Tennyson, child support/parental contribution
- State v. William Kendall Lee re US currency totaling $1,020, forfeiture of property
- State v. Wiliam G. Allen Jr. re US currency totaling $1,963, forfeiture of property
- State v. Micha James Sulzle re US currency totaling $2,307 and one firearm, forfeiture of property
- State v. Evan Armstrong re US currency totaling $1,725, forfeiture of property
- Travis Russell Wheatley v. Hannah Rae Wheatley, divorce with children
- Isabel Karely Reyes v. Houston Reyes, divorce with children
- State v. Kraig Allen Butler re two firearms and miscellaneous ammunition and magazines, forfeiture of property
- Hayden Marie Rinker to Hayden Marie Fry, name change
Civil disposition
- Mark Russell v. William T. Gossett, foreign judgment (two cases)
- Chelsea B. West v. Gareth Samuel West, order to modify
- Cheri C. Miramontes v. Jason Theodore Albat, judgment
- Lindsay Robertson v. Jaimie Jollen Robertson, order
- Kimberly Lynn Diekemper and DFS v. Phillip L. Diekemper, judgment
- Dillon L. Whitlock v. Celia Kinion, judgment
- Tangela P. Roberts v. Theotis Alexander Roberts, judgment
- John W. Holbrook v. Jamie Williams, dismissed
New criminal cases
- Wesley Adam Dabbs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Robert Joseph Veal, apply pressure on throat or neck, feloniouis restraint expose victim to risk, domestic battery 1st offense
- Pao Vang, possess controlled substance
- Chue Yang, attempt & conspire felony
Criminal disposition
- Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Keegan Charles Marshall, burglary, guilty; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
- Amber Michelle Garcia, obtain property by false pretenses under $1,000, guilty
- Christopher James Reed, aggravated cruelty shoot, poison or intentionally injure another's animal causing death of anmal, guilty; knowingly and cruelly beat, torture, torment or mutilate animal with intent to cause death or suffering, guilty
- Travis Shawn Roundy, arson 1st degree, guilty; property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
- Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty;possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Brittany Spaulding, fraud by check $1,000 or more, deferred sentence
- Justin Overman, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Nicholas Raymond Michael Frederick, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- William Ray Poutre, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Robert Bockman Jr., burglary, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; false written statement to pawnbroker
- Austin L. Greer, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Dalia Pena, obtain property by false pretenses, $1,000 or more, guilty
- Jason Don Sebo, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Spencer Lee Lamb, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Brenton Matthew Daley, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; use controlled substance, dismissed
- Jason Don Sebo, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Michael Kade Henry, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years
- William Gene Allen, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Dennis Troy Howard, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Ricky R. Pollock, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Austin Kamakanuiokalani Hallock, escape felony conviction, guilty
- Alysha Ann Dahl, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty