District court
District court

New civil cases

  • DFS v. Victoria J. Gilliam and Michael R. Kelley, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Madeline Rochelle Robinson and unknown father, domestic relations
  • Ronald Evan Petrossi v. Tina Marie Long, divorce no children
  • Aleigha J. Williams v. Tyler S. Brissette, custody and parental visitation
  • Tyler Theadore Myrick v. Sarah Diane Myrick, divorce with children
  • Shawn Parmenter to Sabrina Parmenter, name change
  • Colton Sasser re wrongful death of Joa Sasser, civil
  • Michael W. Hamel v. Justina R. Hamel, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Christine M. Borino and Michael J. Davis, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Christine M. Borino and Brittany F. Tennyson, child support/parental contribution
  • State v. William Kendall Lee re US currency totaling $1,020, forfeiture of property
  • State v. Wiliam G. Allen Jr. re US currency totaling $1,963, forfeiture of property
  • State v. Micha James Sulzle re US currency totaling $2,307 and one firearm, forfeiture of property
  • State v. Evan Armstrong re US currency totaling $1,725, forfeiture of property
  • Travis Russell Wheatley v. Hannah Rae Wheatley, divorce with children
  • Isabel Karely Reyes v. Houston Reyes, divorce with children
  • State v. Kraig Allen Butler re two firearms and miscellaneous ammunition and magazines, forfeiture of property
  • Hayden Marie Rinker to Hayden Marie Fry, name change

Civil disposition

  • Mark Russell v. William T. Gossett, foreign judgment (two cases)
  • Chelsea B. West v. Gareth Samuel West, order to modify
  • Cheri C. Miramontes v. Jason Theodore Albat, judgment
  • Lindsay Robertson v. Jaimie Jollen Robertson, order
  • Kimberly Lynn Diekemper and DFS v. Phillip L. Diekemper, judgment
  • Dillon L. Whitlock v. Celia Kinion, judgment
  • Tangela P. Roberts v. Theotis Alexander Roberts, judgment
  • John W. Holbrook v. Jamie Williams, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Wesley Adam Dabbs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Robert Joseph Veal, apply pressure on throat or neck, feloniouis restraint expose victim to risk, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Pao Vang, possess controlled substance
  • Chue Yang, attempt & conspire felony

Criminal disposition

  • Adriena Mari Medina, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Keegan Charles Marshall, burglary, guilty; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Amber Michelle Garcia, obtain property by false pretenses under $1,000, guilty
  • Christopher James Reed, aggravated cruelty shoot, poison or intentionally injure another's animal causing death of anmal, guilty; knowingly and cruelly beat, torture, torment or mutilate animal with intent to cause death or suffering, guilty
  • Travis Shawn Roundy, arson 1st degree, guilty; property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
  • Tomi Lori Ann Monear, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), deferred sentence times 1, dismissed times 2; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty;possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Brittany Spaulding, fraud by check $1,000 or more, deferred sentence
  • Justin Overman, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Nicholas Raymond Michael Frederick, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • William Ray Poutre, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Robert Bockman Jr., burglary, conspire to commit felony, dismissed; false written statement to pawnbroker
  • Austin L. Greer, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Dalia Pena, obtain property by false pretenses, $1,000 or more, guilty
  • Jason Don Sebo, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Spencer Lee Lamb, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Brenton Matthew Daley, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; use controlled substance, dismissed
  • Jason Don Sebo, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Michael Kade Henry, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; DUI alcohol incapable of safely driving 1st offense within 10 years
  • William Gene Allen, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Dennis Troy Howard, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Ricky R. Pollock, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Austin Kamakanuiokalani Hallock, escape felony conviction, guilty
  • Alysha Ann Dahl, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
