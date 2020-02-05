District court

New civil cases
- Todd Justin Braddock v. Kellie Anne Braddock, divorce no children
- Kimberly D. Burroughs v. Steven R. Knox, domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Christine L. Lucas and Justin D. Fogle, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Dixie L. Barnes and Randy R. Barnes, child support/parental contribution
- Megan E. Strawn v. Lashara M. Seivewright, Envision Electric Inc., Yelton Structural Engineering LLC, Wright Way Roofing and Fence LLC and Lashara M. Seivewright Irrevocable Trust, contract
- Wyolaw LLC v. State, Office of the Attorney General and Consumer Protection Unit, civil
- Jessica Louise Boudreaux v. Bradley James Jefferson Davis, domestic register foreign judgment
Civil disposition
- Steven J. Rodgers v. Teresa A. Rodgers, judgment
- Sheet Metal Specialties v. Sonny Pilcher and QR8 LLC, appeal dismissed
Criminal disposition
- Vanessa Lovato, attempt & conspire felony (times 2), manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance (times 4), possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less (times 2)