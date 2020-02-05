You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Todd Justin Braddock v. Kellie Anne Braddock, divorce no children
  • Kimberly D. Burroughs v. Steven R. Knox, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Christine L. Lucas and Justin D. Fogle, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Dixie L. Barnes and Randy R. Barnes, child support/parental contribution
  • Megan E. Strawn v. Lashara M. Seivewright, Envision Electric Inc., Yelton Structural Engineering LLC, Wright Way Roofing and Fence LLC and Lashara M. Seivewright Irrevocable Trust, contract
  • Wyolaw LLC v. State, Office of the Attorney General and Consumer Protection Unit, civil
  • Jessica Louise Boudreaux v. Bradley James Jefferson Davis, domestic register foreign judgment

Civil disposition

  • Steven J. Rodgers v. Teresa A. Rodgers, judgment
  • Sheet Metal Specialties v. Sonny Pilcher and QR8 LLC, appeal dismissed

Criminal disposition

  • Vanessa Lovato, attempt & conspire felony (times 2), manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), possess controlled narcotic substance (times 4), possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less (times 2)
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News