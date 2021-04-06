 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Acuity Insurance Company and Susan A. King v. John Toth, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • David James McDonell v. Sunshine Renea McDonell, divorce no children
  • Rhiannon Dee Heide v. Justin Randall Heide, divorce no children
  • Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Jessica J. Burger, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Patricia A. Henry, child support/parental contribution
  • Shelby Railynn Phillips v. Steven James Phillips, divorce with children
  • Steve Willadsen v. Allstate Insurance Company, contract
  • Leeann Caulfield and Shad Caulfield v. Sinclair Trucking Company, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Jennifer Sue Mason v. Ryan Will Mason, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Brandie McCarter v. Rat Hole Drilling, dismissed
  • State re US currency $1,093 possessed by James Patrick Shiner, default judgment
  • Joseph W. Prochnow v. Ashley Erin Prochnow, judgment
  • Marcia Joann Neumiller v. Neal Patrick Neumiller, order after hearing
  • DFS v. Tristan C. Segueda, judgment
  • DFS v. Willie Dwight Jones, order
  • DFS v. William F. Patterson, judgment

New criminal cases

  • Wesley Adam Dabbs, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Shielyn Rose Perea, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Cynthia Ann Pitt, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed
  • Shielyn Rose Perea, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored (times 2)
  • Tylor Stewart, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2)
  • Michael Kade Henry, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, burglary (times 2), use another's credit card under $1,000
  • Kelly Franklin Bertagnole, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
  • Kory Martin Dugger, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, battery, aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Donald Ray McIntosh, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
  • Peter Longoria, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon.
