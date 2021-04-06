District court

New civil cases
- Acuity Insurance Company and Susan A. King v. John Toth, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- David James McDonell v. Sunshine Renea McDonell, divorce no children
- Rhiannon Dee Heide v. Justin Randall Heide, divorce no children
- Natrona County Child Support Enforcement v. Jessica J. Burger, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Patricia A. Henry, child support/parental contribution
- Shelby Railynn Phillips v. Steven James Phillips, divorce with children
- Steve Willadsen v. Allstate Insurance Company, contract
- Leeann Caulfield and Shad Caulfield v. Sinclair Trucking Company, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Jennifer Sue Mason v. Ryan Will Mason, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Brandie McCarter v. Rat Hole Drilling, dismissed
- State re US currency $1,093 possessed by James Patrick Shiner, default judgment
- Joseph W. Prochnow v. Ashley Erin Prochnow, judgment
- Marcia Joann Neumiller v. Neal Patrick Neumiller, order after hearing
- DFS v. Tristan C. Segueda, judgment
- DFS v. Willie Dwight Jones, order
- DFS v. William F. Patterson, judgment
New criminal cases
- Wesley Adam Dabbs, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Shielyn Rose Perea, take controlled substance or liquor into jail, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Cynthia Ann Pitt, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed
- Shielyn Rose Perea, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored (times 2)
- Tylor Stewart, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense (times 2)
- Michael Kade Henry, theft deprive $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, burglary (times 2), use another's credit card under $1,000
- Kelly Franklin Bertagnole, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value
- Kory Martin Dugger, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, battery, aggravated assault & battery with deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st offense
- Donald Ray McIntosh, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Peter Longoria, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon.