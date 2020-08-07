District court

New civil cases
- Nichole Marie Davis v. Ronald Davis Jr., divorce with children
- Amanda Lynn Galloway v. Jacob Van Galloway, divorce no children
- Amber Loree Mesecher v. Nicholas jon Mesecher, divorce with children
- Marilyn Hutchison Mullen v. Robert Lynn Mullen, divorce no children
- DFS v. Rick L. Phillips, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Rhonda R. Phillips, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Donae Larae Chavez, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Travis Jacob Komma, child support/parental contribution
- Jolissa Marie Holm v. Robert Gerald Holm, divorce with children
- Joshua Charles Crook v. Deidra Lynn Crook, divorce no children
- Shirley Ann Craft Robinson v. Jason Patrick Robinson, divorce no children
- Melissa Martorano v. David Martorano, divorce with children
- Jinnger Linn Meyer v. Todd Raymond Meyer, divorce no children
- Alicia Marie Marler v. Justin Michael Marler, divorce with children
- Amanda Salisbury v. Jesse Lee Abbott, custody and parental visitation
- Eric Edward Reginier v. Nichole Lee Reginier, divorce with children
- Cap Energy LLC v. Foothills Exploration LLC, domestic register foreign judgment
