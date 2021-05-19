 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Allen Oliver Moore v. Connie Jo Moore, divorce no children
  • Ronda McCarthy and Kellie Doran v. Kirk Smith, property without mineral rights
  • Jeremy Todd Amack v. Michele Renee Detweiler Amack, divorce no children
  • Kenneth William Dombek v. Brittney Nicole Dombek, divorce with children
  • Crystal Maxine Crimm v. Ronald Howard Nading Jr., divorce no children
  • Brianna Lee Brafford v. Rodney Russell Brafford Jr., divorce with children
  • Jay Gail v. April Schibig, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Kevin Paul Johnson v. Meredith E. Johnson, divorce no children
  • Nicole M. Posey v. Ian Ryan Treloar, child support/parental contribution
  • Wendy Lee Rosales v. Jeffery Lee Rosales, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Mathew Allen Canady, domestic relations
  • Irina Tevs v. Viktor Tevs, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • DFS v. Tayla A. Mcgrady, dismissed
  • State re miscellaneous ammunition and magazines, default judgment
  • State re U.S. currency totaling $1,725, default judgment
  • State re Tevin Sexton Marque Taylor, dismissed
  • Stae re William G. Allen Jr., default judgment
  • Willard Donald Bishop v. Kayla A. Borgialli, dismissed
  • State re Micah James Sulzle, default judgment
  • DFS v. Ryand L. Hilyard, child support order
  • Deborah April Lang Johnson to Deborah April Lang, change of name
  • Shawn Parmenter to Sabrina Parmenter, change of name
  • DFS v. Lus M. Zepeda, child support order
  • Albina Karamatullovna Wadlington v. Christopher Stewart Wadlington, order
  • Amber N. Hassler v. Steven L. Moyer, dismissed
  • Tangney Gray Dockham v. JTL Group Inc., and Roadworx Industries LLC, judgment
  • DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard, order
  • Misty Rose Farmer v. Scott Allan Farmer, order
  • DS v. Adam R. Setty, order
  • DFS v. Loral S. Combe, order
  • DFS v. Anthon K. Skansberg, child support order
  • Larry L. Burg v. Kayla Marie Burg, dismissed
  • Brandi Lynn Thompson v. Phillip Gregory Richard Thompson, dismissed
  • DFS v. Daniel V. Trujillo, child support order
  • DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard and Sarah M. Hilyard, child support order
  • DFS v. Timothy Allen Reeder, Jeremy Vaughn Pierce and Tasha Ann Vickers, dismissed
  • DFS v. Brittany F. Tennyson, child support order
  • Jessica Renee Frederiksen v. Christopher Thomas Frederiksen, judgment
  • Christina Railene Butler v. James F. Butler, judgment
  • Anthony J. Duran v. Angela R. Lujan, foreign judgment

New criminal cases

  • Noah Wesley Brockmier, attempt & conspire felony
  • Kavan Sage Peppersack, burglary
  • Jacob Scott Reeves, cause bodily injury to peace officer
  • Joshua Kraus, domestic battery 1st offense, apply pressure on throat or neck
  • Douglas A. Reed, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Brittany Ferris Tennyson, attempt & conspire felony
  • Willie F. Young, burglary, theft deprive under $1,000, interfere with peace officer.
Tags

