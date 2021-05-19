District court

New civil cases
- Allen Oliver Moore v. Connie Jo Moore, divorce no children
- Ronda McCarthy and Kellie Doran v. Kirk Smith, property without mineral rights
- Jeremy Todd Amack v. Michele Renee Detweiler Amack, divorce no children
- Kenneth William Dombek v. Brittney Nicole Dombek, divorce with children
- Crystal Maxine Crimm v. Ronald Howard Nading Jr., divorce no children
- Brianna Lee Brafford v. Rodney Russell Brafford Jr., divorce with children
- Jay Gail v. April Schibig, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Kevin Paul Johnson v. Meredith E. Johnson, divorce no children
- Nicole M. Posey v. Ian Ryan Treloar, child support/parental contribution
- Wendy Lee Rosales v. Jeffery Lee Rosales, divorce with children
- DFS v. Mathew Allen Canady, domestic relations
- Irina Tevs v. Viktor Tevs, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- DFS v. Tayla A. Mcgrady, dismissed
- State re miscellaneous ammunition and magazines, default judgment
- State re U.S. currency totaling $1,725, default judgment
- State re Tevin Sexton Marque Taylor, dismissed
- Stae re William G. Allen Jr., default judgment
- Willard Donald Bishop v. Kayla A. Borgialli, dismissed
- State re Micah James Sulzle, default judgment
- DFS v. Ryand L. Hilyard, child support order
- Deborah April Lang Johnson to Deborah April Lang, change of name
- Shawn Parmenter to Sabrina Parmenter, change of name
- DFS v. Lus M. Zepeda, child support order
- Albina Karamatullovna Wadlington v. Christopher Stewart Wadlington, order
- Amber N. Hassler v. Steven L. Moyer, dismissed
- Tangney Gray Dockham v. JTL Group Inc., and Roadworx Industries LLC, judgment
- DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard, order
- Misty Rose Farmer v. Scott Allan Farmer, order
- DS v. Adam R. Setty, order
- DFS v. Loral S. Combe, order
- DFS v. Anthon K. Skansberg, child support order
- Larry L. Burg v. Kayla Marie Burg, dismissed
- Brandi Lynn Thompson v. Phillip Gregory Richard Thompson, dismissed
- DFS v. Daniel V. Trujillo, child support order
- DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard and Sarah M. Hilyard, child support order
- DFS v. Timothy Allen Reeder, Jeremy Vaughn Pierce and Tasha Ann Vickers, dismissed
- DFS v. Brittany F. Tennyson, child support order
- Jessica Renee Frederiksen v. Christopher Thomas Frederiksen, judgment
- Christina Railene Butler v. James F. Butler, judgment
- Anthony J. Duran v. Angela R. Lujan, foreign judgment
New criminal cases
- Noah Wesley Brockmier, attempt & conspire felony
- Kavan Sage Peppersack, burglary
- Jacob Scott Reeves, cause bodily injury to peace officer
- Joshua Kraus, domestic battery 1st offense, apply pressure on throat or neck
- Douglas A. Reed, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Brittany Ferris Tennyson, attempt & conspire felony
- Willie F. Young, burglary, theft deprive under $1,000, interfere with peace officer.