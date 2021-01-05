 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • DFS v. Autum E. Means and Garrett L. Brainard, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)
  • DFS v. Hannah R. Wheatley and Travis R. Wheatley, child support/parental contribution
  • Samantha Danielle Walker v. Jerald Oscar Stephenson Jr., divorce no children
  • Trent Ryan Bauer v. Valerie Bauer, divorce with children
  • Nicholas N. Munoz v. Amy F. Munoz, divorce with children
  • DFS re US currency totaling $2,362 in possession of Rodney Musser, forfeiture of property
  • Cassidy Diane Provo v. Matthew Albert Schaefer, custody and parental visitation
  • Taylor Lynn Plum v. Timothy M. Roach, divorce with children
  • Cameron M. Fritz v. Jessica Bishop, custody and parental visitation
  • Catherine Leah Johnson to Dallas Akarasarn, name change
  • Roy Lee Roberson v. Susan Renea Roberson, divorce no children
  • Penny Lynn Kuykendall v. Russell Allen Kuykendall, divorce no children
  • Stacey Michel v. Acme Truck Line Inc. and David W. Follic, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular

Civil disposition

James Furley v. Timothy Weinhandl and Richard Julian Szekely, dismissed

