District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Autum E. Means and Garrett L. Brainard, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ryan L. Hilyard, child support/parental contribution (2 cases)
- DFS v. Hannah R. Wheatley and Travis R. Wheatley, child support/parental contribution
- Samantha Danielle Walker v. Jerald Oscar Stephenson Jr., divorce no children
- Trent Ryan Bauer v. Valerie Bauer, divorce with children
- Nicholas N. Munoz v. Amy F. Munoz, divorce with children
- DFS re US currency totaling $2,362 in possession of Rodney Musser, forfeiture of property
- Cassidy Diane Provo v. Matthew Albert Schaefer, custody and parental visitation
- Taylor Lynn Plum v. Timothy M. Roach, divorce with children
- Cameron M. Fritz v. Jessica Bishop, custody and parental visitation
- Catherine Leah Johnson to Dallas Akarasarn, name change
- Roy Lee Roberson v. Susan Renea Roberson, divorce no children
- Penny Lynn Kuykendall v. Russell Allen Kuykendall, divorce no children
- Stacey Michel v. Acme Truck Line Inc. and David W. Follic, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
Civil disposition
James Furley v. Timothy Weinhandl and Richard Julian Szekely, dismissed