District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Brian Michael Heninger v. Adrionna Emily Heninger, divorce with children
  • Limmer Roofing v. Coupens Construction and New Home Funding, contract
  • DFS v. Jessica K. Bishop and Cameron M. Fritz, child support/parental contribution
  • Adam Michael Simanton v. Desiree M. Simanton, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Stephanie L. Henderson, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Benjamin A. Marquez and Kristen Lynn Smith, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Ashley A. Greenway and Jermaine A. Palato, child support/parental contribution
  • Austin Jacob Altaffer v. Mackenzie Marie Altaffer, divorce with children
  • Russett Lynn Cool Clasen v. Leonard Allen Clasen, divorce with children
  • Karon Lee Windle to Karon Lea Windle, change of name
  • Herbert Eugene Urban v. Marian Georgia Lanik, divorce no children
  • Tad Von Konkler v. Racheal Hailey Konkler, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Shay N. Cooper and David A. Anderson, child support/parental contribution
  • Melissa L. Mason v. Calvin Wayne Mason, divorce no children
  • Alicia Gray v. Michael A. Lopez, custody and parental visitation
  • Stephanie Louise Wheeler v. Marc Francis Wheeler, divorce with children
  • Derek Michael Coleman v. Desiree Rose Coleman, divorce with children
  • Martin Dale Roessing v. Analyn Martinez Roessing, divorce no children

New criminal cases

  • Claire Elise Green, take controlled substance or liquor into jail
  • Jaquez Willie Howard, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, interfere with emergency calls
  • Nicholas Anson Day, possess child porn

Criminal disposition

  • Amanda Dawn Stevens, make writing that purports to be another’s (times 3), guilty times 3; theft $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 1, dismissed times 3
  • Chelcea Lyn Woods, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
  • Joseph David Schultz, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, times 2, dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Nicole Louise Haines, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
