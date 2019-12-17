District court

New civil cases
- Brian Michael Heninger v. Adrionna Emily Heninger, divorce with children
- Limmer Roofing v. Coupens Construction and New Home Funding, contract
- DFS v. Jessica K. Bishop and Cameron M. Fritz, child support/parental contribution
- Adam Michael Simanton v. Desiree M. Simanton, divorce with children
- DFS v. Stephanie L. Henderson, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Benjamin A. Marquez and Kristen Lynn Smith, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ashley A. Greenway and Jermaine A. Palato, child support/parental contribution
- Austin Jacob Altaffer v. Mackenzie Marie Altaffer, divorce with children
- Russett Lynn Cool Clasen v. Leonard Allen Clasen, divorce with children
- Karon Lee Windle to Karon Lea Windle, change of name
- Herbert Eugene Urban v. Marian Georgia Lanik, divorce no children
- Tad Von Konkler v. Racheal Hailey Konkler, divorce with children
- DFS v. Shay N. Cooper and David A. Anderson, child support/parental contribution
- Melissa L. Mason v. Calvin Wayne Mason, divorce no children
- Alicia Gray v. Michael A. Lopez, custody and parental visitation
- Stephanie Louise Wheeler v. Marc Francis Wheeler, divorce with children
- Derek Michael Coleman v. Desiree Rose Coleman, divorce with children
- Martin Dale Roessing v. Analyn Martinez Roessing, divorce no children
New criminal cases
- Claire Elise Green, take controlled substance or liquor into jail
- Jaquez Willie Howard, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, interfere with emergency calls
- Nicholas Anson Day, possess child porn
Criminal disposition
- Amanda Dawn Stevens, make writing that purports to be another’s (times 3), guilty times 3; theft $1,000 or more (times 4), guilty times 1, dismissed times 3
- Chelcea Lyn Woods, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
- Joseph David Schultz, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, times 2, dismissed times 1, guilty times 1; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Nicole Louise Haines, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty