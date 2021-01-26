 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Marie Denise Mcdowell v. Dameon Durante Mcdowell, divorce no children
  • Tonya Rae Newsome v. Norman Scott Newsome, divorce with children
  • Lizette Isaac v. Jose Isaul Isaac, divorce with children
  • Amber L. Battista Olson v. Michael Thayne Olson, divorce with children
  • Ereka Victoria Taylor v. Dylan James Taylor, divorce with children
  • Hunter B. Kent v. Nicole R. Dort, custody and parental visitation
  • Ashley Marie Limb v. Steven Allen Limb, divorce no children
  • Shannon Ross v. Peggy Weakland, James Weakland and Stacy L. Wilhite, contract
  • Angela I. Willette v. Terry G. Farrar, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Sophia R. Silvas v. Michael L. Pongah, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Kira Jean Fraedrich to Kira Jean Martin, name change

Civil disposition

  • Melissa Anne Amadio v. Ryan Daniel Amadio, order
  • Autumn Renee Apicelli v. Nicholas John Apicelli, order
  • Marie A. Davis v. Frank V. Davis, judgment
  • Taylor L. Jessee v. Bailey K. Jessee, order
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Helen Louise Eckman, order

New criminal cases

  • William Allan Garland, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
  • Mary Ellen Gear, possess controlled narcotic substance
  • Joseph Anthony Hooker, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, convicted felon possess firearm
  • David Lawrence Kohler, burglary, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2)
  • Kailynn Deann Moore, attempt & conspire felony
  • Jodi Dawn Nickerson, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
  • Kirk Steffey, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, conspire to commit felony
  • Kristofer Kenneth Nasife, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2)
  • Trinity G. Means, make writing that purports to be another's, theft deprive under $1,000
  • Markeith Wheeler, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
  • Glenn Travis Weir, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
  • Katie Vanarsdall, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
  • Aaron Leigh Lantis, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
  • Ryan Lewis Hilyard, attempt to commit felony substantial step, accessory before the fact (times 2)

Criminal disposition

  • Allan Jose Keith, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
  • Dustin Ramiro Chase, reckless endangering, guilty
  • Demetrian Lee Grimes, domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Dominique Olivia Clark, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed
  • Houston Wade Gibson, theft $1,000 or more, conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Adan Chavez-Arevalo, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 2; posses controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Christopher Charles Holling, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, cocaine/crack, 5/10 gram or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Eliel Lopez, aggravated assault & battery, not guilty (jury trial acquittal), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty (jury trial); possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty (jury trial); leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death, guilty (jury trial)
  • Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Amber Sue Carpin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • William H. Annett, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Aaron Kyle Lowman, distribute to person under 18, possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Ryan C. Stauch, voyeurism image under clothing captured or recorded (times 5), guilty times 5
  • Charles Pratt, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
  • Alejandra Arriaga, burglary, guilty; interfere with peace officer, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
  • Brittny LaVonn French, fraud by check $1,000 or more, dismissed; obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, dismissed; theft $1,000 or more
  • Michelle Ann Foust, utter forged writing, guilty; identity theft $1,000 or more, guilty; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Michael Webster, apply pressure on throat or neck, property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
  • Nicholas David Helton, possess controlled narcotic substance, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed
  • Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1
  • Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Bryan Hackleman, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
  • Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, guilty; interfere with emergency calls, guilty
  • Andrew Jay Johnson, property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence
  • Donald Lehman, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Brittney Erb, utter forged writing, conspire to commit felony, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
  • Domenic Charles McAfee, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed
  • Rondell James Guina, accessory before the fact, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Billy Daniel Martin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Anna Otterholt, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
  • Michael Closs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Billy Daniel Martin, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Larry Lee McDaniel, cause bodily injury to peace officer (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1.
