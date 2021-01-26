District court

New civil cases
- Marie Denise Mcdowell v. Dameon Durante Mcdowell, divorce no children
- Tonya Rae Newsome v. Norman Scott Newsome, divorce with children
- Lizette Isaac v. Jose Isaul Isaac, divorce with children
- Amber L. Battista Olson v. Michael Thayne Olson, divorce with children
- Ereka Victoria Taylor v. Dylan James Taylor, divorce with children
- Hunter B. Kent v. Nicole R. Dort, custody and parental visitation
- Ashley Marie Limb v. Steven Allen Limb, divorce no children
- Shannon Ross v. Peggy Weakland, James Weakland and Stacy L. Wilhite, contract
- Angela I. Willette v. Terry G. Farrar, domestic register foreign judgment
- Sophia R. Silvas v. Michael L. Pongah, domestic register foreign judgment
- Kira Jean Fraedrich to Kira Jean Martin, name change
Civil disposition
- Melissa Anne Amadio v. Ryan Daniel Amadio, order
- Autumn Renee Apicelli v. Nicholas John Apicelli, order
- Marie A. Davis v. Frank V. Davis, judgment
- Taylor L. Jessee v. Bailey K. Jessee, order
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Inc. v. Helen Louise Eckman, order
New criminal cases
- William Allan Garland, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
- Mary Ellen Gear, possess controlled narcotic substance
- Joseph Anthony Hooker, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, convicted felon possess firearm
- David Lawrence Kohler, burglary, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value (times 2)
- Kailynn Deann Moore, attempt & conspire felony
- Jodi Dawn Nickerson, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Kirk Steffey, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, conspire to commit felony
- Kristofer Kenneth Nasife, attempt & conspire felony, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2)
- Trinity G. Means, make writing that purports to be another's, theft deprive under $1,000
- Markeith Wheeler, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense
- Glenn Travis Weir, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense
- Katie Vanarsdall, obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more
- Aaron Leigh Lantis, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years
- Ryan Lewis Hilyard, attempt to commit felony substantial step, accessory before the fact (times 2)
Criminal disposition
- Allan Jose Keith, fail to register as sex offender 1st offense, guilty
- Dustin Ramiro Chase, reckless endangering, guilty
- Demetrian Lee Grimes, domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Dominique Olivia Clark, child abuse responsible for welfare physical injury (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; endanger child 1st offense, dismissed
- Houston Wade Gibson, theft $1,000 or more, conspire to commit felony, dismissed
- Adan Chavez-Arevalo, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 2; posses controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 2
- Christopher Charles Holling, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, possess controlled substance, cocaine/crack, 5/10 gram or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Eliel Lopez, aggravated assault & battery, not guilty (jury trial acquittal), possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less, guilty (jury trial); possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty (jury trial); leave scene of accident resulting in injury or death, guilty (jury trial)
- Maxine Casias, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, 3rd plus offense, guilty
- Amber Sue Carpin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 3), guilty times 3; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- William H. Annett, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
- Aaron Kyle Lowman, distribute to person under 18, possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Ryan C. Stauch, voyeurism image under clothing captured or recorded (times 5), guilty times 5
- Charles Pratt, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty
- Alejandra Arriaga, burglary, guilty; interfere with peace officer, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
- Brittny LaVonn French, fraud by check $1,000 or more, dismissed; obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, dismissed; theft $1,000 or more
- Michelle Ann Foust, utter forged writing, guilty; identity theft $1,000 or more, guilty; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Michael Webster, apply pressure on throat or neck, property destruction $1,000 or more, dismissed
- Nicholas David Helton, possess controlled narcotic substance, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed
- Bryan Hackleman, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 1, guilty times 1
- Jose Gurrola-Arellano, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Bryan Hackleman, attempt & conspire felony, dismissed
- Moises Sanchez, apply pressure on throat or neck, dismissed; domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, guilty; interfere with emergency calls, guilty
- Andrew Jay Johnson, property destruction $1,000 or more, deferred sentence
- Donald Lehman, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Brittney Erb, utter forged writing, conspire to commit felony, possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less
- Domenic Charles McAfee, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed
- Rondell James Guina, accessory before the fact, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
- Billy Daniel Martin, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Anna Otterholt, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, property destruction under $1,000, dismissed
- Michael Closs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, pill or capsule, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Billy Daniel Martin, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
- Larry Lee McDaniel, cause bodily injury to peace officer (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1.