District court
District court

New civil cases

  • Cap Energy LLC v. Foothills Exploration LLC, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Valorie R. Campbell, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Alexzander Wayne Campbell, child support/parental contribution
  • Karen K. Wulff v. Wyoming Medical Cener Inc., personal injury or wrongful death medical malpractice
  • Jayson Riley Hancock to Jayson Riley Barry, name change
  • Bailee Elizabeth Tobin v. Chris Chance Buchholz, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Shayla N. Wolff and Shy E. Abeyta, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Jessica M. Mitchell and David M. Harvey, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS and Tammy L. Carey v. Brandon D. Moore, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Effie J. Perry v. Martin Fitzgerald Johnson, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Matti Chloe Delauter v. Jordan Cashel Delauter, divorce with children
  • Elizabeth Marie Willbond v. Lukas Allen Willbond, divorce no children
  • Karen Beth Lamb to Karen Beth Ray, name change
  • Maygen Colleen Terzich to Maygen Colleen Labrum, name change
  • DFS v. Loveda Rosa Bell and Shane Lawrence Johner, child support/parental contribution
  • Benjamin Marquis Brubaker v. Natalia Anatolievna Brubaker, divorce with children
  • Donald Matthew James Welch v. Lindsey Danielle Welch, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Lenora A. Caraveau v. Donald G. Caraveau, order
  • Markae E. Petersen v. Adam R. Setty, order
  • Cathy Young Layton Manning v. State, withdrawal
  • Jennifer Kaye Baros v. Steven Timothy Baros, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Nathaniel Cooper Vanbuskirk, utter forged writing, conspire to commit felony
  • Clinton Steven Petersen, burglary, property destruction $1,000 or more, intefere with peace officer
  • Domenic Charles McAfee, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked
  • Yonathan Bernardino Islas, attempt & conspire felony (times 3), possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
  • Skyler Christian Miles, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 2), incest blood relationship (times 2)
  • Michael Darren Downing, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense

Criminal disposition

  • Gina Yolanda Harris, manufacture of deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Franklin Ross Allen, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Matthew Adam Maxwell, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Joseph Daniel Harrington, DUI alcohol 4th plus offense within 10 years, guilty; drive without interlock device 1st offense, dismissed
  • Amanda Idette Hale, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Adan Chavez-Arevalo, attempt & conspire felony; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance (times 2), dismissed times 2; possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Michelle Kaye Reynolds, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed
  • Steven Ashley Lockard, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Jerald Thomas Fallon, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty
