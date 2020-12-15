District court

New civil cases
- Austin F. Jennings v. Heath R. Holloway and Titan Solutions LLC, contract
- DFS v. Shielyn Rose Perea and Miles Dylan Wentz, custody and parental visitation
- Kyle J. Kloster v. Carly J. Kloster, divorce with children
- St. Anthony Tri Parish Catholic School, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary 306, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9439, Casper Elks Lodge No. 1353 v. Wyoming Gaming Commission, tort
- Dean Leroy Sparks v. Corinne Fay Sparks, divorce no children
- Eric Schneider v. Chad T. Brown, foreign judgment
- Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Linda S. Cox, debt collection
- DFS v. Marti M. Parmenter and Chase L. Sanchez, child support/parental contribution
- State re: $1,093 US currency possessor James Patrick Shiner, forfeiture
- Jessie Ray Hartford v. Crystal Lynn Hartford, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- David Spencer Cook v. Charmaine L. Parker, order
Casper College v. Long B
- uilding Technologies Inc., Engineering Design Associates, Cooper Roberts Simonsen and Associates, Arc Integrated Program Management, Inc., and third party defendants Amundsen Associations LLC, Lower and Company PC, Parametrix Inc., WLC Engineering Surveying, dismissed
- Collection Center Inc. v. Ranola Ladale Miller, judgment
- Limmer Roofing Inc. v. Coupens Construction LLC, judgment
New criminal cases
- Michael Darren Downing, attempt & conspire felony, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense
- David Lawrence Kohler, explicit sexual conduct with child, sex abuse minor 2nd degree, sex abuse minor 3rd degree, possess child porn
- Jeremy Lee Bansept, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense
- Christina M. Parkhurst Zaragaza, accessory before the fact (times 3), conspire to commit felony
- Pablo Lorenzo Peralta, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- ; DUI alcohol and controlled substance combo, 1st offense within 10 years; breach of peace, criminal entry, unauthorized use of vehicle
- Jason Don Sebo, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less
- Kirk Steffey, property destruction $1,000 or more, theft use or dispose $1,000 or more or firearm/livestock regardless of value, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less
- Casey Jackson, burglary, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, attempt to commit felony substantial step
- Kenneth Russel Jones, aggravated assault & battery threaten with drawn deadly weapon, domestic battery 1st
- offense
Criminal case disposition
- Angelina Gomez, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Todd Eugene Rouse, attempt to commit felony substantial step, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
- Miranda Sue Warner, burglary, guilty; wrongful taking or disposing of property venue of indictment $1,000 or more, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; theft under $1,000, dismissed
- Shane Ray Perales, theft $1,000 or more, deferred sentence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!